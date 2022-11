Pilot Project - Milwaukee 1128 N 9th St

Funkytown Brewery: HOMECOMING // 14.5oz Draft

$7.00

Celebration Ale // 5% - Funkytown is ready for fall and football. Homecoming was brewed in honor of the annual Homecoming football game at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Homecoming is a time to truly experience the culture of the institution and its rich history. This celebration ale is a roasty, malt forward, lighter and more approachable version of the traditional Marzen beer style. Cheers to chilly, fall vibes and football traditions.