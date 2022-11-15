Matteo's of Huntington 300 W. Jericho Turnpike,

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Matteo's of Huntington

review star

No reviews yet

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,

Huntington, NY 11743

Popular Items

Chicken (Main)
Matteo Chopped
Bolognese

Antipasti

Pizza

Margherita: fresh made mozzarella, tomato, basil Parma: gorgonzola, fig compote, parma prosciutto, arugula Robiola: imported robiola, fresh mozzarella, basil, truffle oil

Baked Clams

$15.00+

toasted breadcrumbs, olive oil, garlic

Calamari Fritti

$18.00+

lemon, parsley, Pomodoro

Eggplant Parm

$19.00+

mozzarella, pomodoro, romano

Grilled Octopus

$19.00+

white beans, onions, tomato, fennel

Mozzarella

$16.00+

Warm: roasted peppers, olive oil Bufala: prosciutto di parma Creamy Burrata: toast points, tomatoes, arugula, e.v.o.

PEI Mussels

$18.00+

olive oil, wine

Salmon Carpacio

$18.00+

Hass avocado, onion, lemon, e.v.o

Salumi Board

$19.00+

prosciutto di Parma, soppressata, aged provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, shishito peppers, and assorted olives

Shrimp Oreganata

$29.00+

zucchini linguine, garlic, e.v.o.

Zucchini Fritti

$15.00+

fresh basil Parmigiano dip

Soup Of The Day

$10.50

Insalate

Beet Salad

$16.00+

hazelnuts, pears, grilled onion, vinaigrette

Caesar

$16.00+

crispy romaine, Parmigiano, wood-fired croutons

Grilled Corn Avocado

$16.00+

arugula, cucumber, lemon, olive oil

Matteo Chopped

$16.00+

iceberg, roasted peppers, olives, tomatoes, onions

Pasta

Amatriciana

$23.00+

pomodoro, pancetta, sautéed onions

Bolognese

$23.00+

traditional meat sauce

Clams Pasta

$23.00+

little neck clams, red or white

Funghi

$23.00+

wild mushrooms, truffle cream

Pescatore

$29.00+

shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, Pomodoro

Ragu

$29.00+

short rib, meatballs, sausage, ricotta, Pomodoro

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$29.00+

bay scallops, pancetta, roasted garlic

Telefono

$23.00+

fresh mozzarella, tomato cream

Vodka

$23.00+

parma prosciutto, onions, tomato cream

Pasta Special

$29.00+

Spicy

$23.00+

Zucchini Linguini

$23.00+

Secondi

Broccoli & Sausage Rabe

$26.00+

roasted potatoes, cherry peppers

Chicken (Main)

$26.00+

Chicken Matteo

$29.00+

sausage, peppers, broccolini, potatoes

Chicken Sorrentino

$28.00+

eggplant, prosciutto, mozzarella, marsala

Chicken Ultimo

$28.00+

francese, mozzarella, cherry peppers

Pork Chop Milanese

$34.50

fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula

Prime Burger

$18.50

provolone, arugula, tomato, aioli, fries

Prime NY Strip

$46.50

16 oz. Prime New York Strip, fingerling potatoes, shishito peppers

Roasted Chicken

$26.00+

broccolini, finished in our wood-fired oven

Veal (Main)

$32.00+

Veal CHOP

$58.50

Bone-In Veal Chop, broccoli rabe, roasted potatoes

Veal CHOP Valdostana

$59.50

mozzarella, prosciutto, mushroom, marsala

Porterhouse (for 2)

$129.00Out of stock

Porcini Ravioli

$27.00

Short Ribs

$39.50

Pesce

Branzino

$34.00+

broccoli rabe, lemon, olive oil, herbs

Seared Salmon

$32.00+

broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, tomatoes

Shrimp Luciano

$29.00+

sautéed spinach, light tomato

Shrimp Ultimo

$29.00+

francese, mozzarella, cherry peppers, spinach

Shrimp Wendy

$29.00+

burnt string beans, dijon mustard

Snapper

$34.00+

sautéed spinach, light tomato

Soft Shell Crabs

$34.00+Out of stock

Sides

Broccoli

$14.00+

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00+

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00+

Cauliflower

$14.00+

Charr Beans

$14.00+

Charr Broccoli

$14.00+

Fries

$14.00+

Meatballs

$14.00+

Roasted Potatoes

$14.00+

Spinach

$14.00+

String Beans

$14.00+

Side Pasta

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Tart

$10.50

Warm Baked Apple Tart a la Mode crumb topping, vanilla ice cream

Biscotti Cream

$8.50

cannoli cream, vanilla biscotti

Bomboloni

$9.50

warm ricotta doughnut, powdered sugar, Nutella on the side

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

chocolate cake, chocolate fudge filling, chocolate shavings on top

Fruit Seasonal Berries

$10.50

fresh whipped cream

Ice Cream

Napoleon

$10.50

puff pastry, vanilla cream, chocolate drizzle

NY Cheesecake

$9.50

creamy cheesecake, graham cracker crust, fresh strawberry drizzle

Tartufo

$9.50

vanilla & chocolate ice cream, cherry filling, chocolate shell

Tiramisu

$9.50

lady fingers, espresso, mascarpone

Lava Cake

$10.50

Red Velvet Cake

$10.50

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Newly rennovated Matteo’s of Huntington offers the best possible dining experience. The restaurant boasts an all new interior and exterior, that pairs chic-styling with a warm and inviting feel. Matteo’s of Huntington keeps up the tradition of food excellence and impeccable service, while adding new items from northern & southern Italy. Come in and enjoy!

300 W. Jericho Turnpike,, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

