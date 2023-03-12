Main picView gallery

mawn

review star

No reviews yet

764 South 9th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dinner

Salads

Banh Chow

$16.00

Vietnamese Papaya Salad

$12.00

Cambodian Papaya

$14.00

Crab & Ginger Salad

$18.00

Burmese Ginger Salad

$14.00

Small

Prohok Dip

$14.00

cambodian pork chili, pea eggplant, cilantro, cold cabbage

Crispy Chicken Skin

$8.00

house hull sauce

Oysters

$21.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Shrimp

$16.00

fish sauce carmel, bird eye chili, thai basil

Noodles

Mawn Noodle Soup

$16.00

poached chicken, ginger garlic relish, schmaltz

Shaken Beef Pho

$18.00

Wok sauteed beef, herbs, garlic oil

Three Mushroom Ketiew

$16.00

pickled jalapeno, chili jam, vegan oyster sauce

Khao Poon

$18.00

neighborhood ramen noodles, blended curries, coconut milk, herbs

Night Market Noodles

$18.00

flat rice noodles, chinese broccoli, wok sauteed beef & gravy

Khao Soi

$18.00

northern thai curry, pickled mustard greens, crispy noodles

Large

Whole Fish

$34.00Out of stock

pan seared, ginger, scallion aromatic soy

Steak & Prohok

$48.00

ribeye, cambodian chimichurri

Fried Chicken

$26.00

1/2 bird crispy shallot, hull sauce

Thai Crab Fried Rice

$32.00

Sides

Market Vegetable

$8.00

House Pickles

$6.00

Rice

$4.00

Hull Sauce

$1.00

ALLERGY

PEANUT ALLERGY

SHELLFISH ALLERGY

TREE NUT ALLERGY

GLUTEN ALLERGY

FISH ALLERGY

SESAME ALLERGY

FRUIT/ CITRUS ALLERGY

VEGAN

Grilled

Saht Mawn

$6.00Out of stock

Saht Koh

$7.00

Mahope Saumut

$18.00

Beverages

Thai Tea

$5.00

Lemongrass Drink

$5.00

lao iced coffee

$7.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

mawn is a Cambodian noodle house with no rules.

Location

764 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bella Vista Beverage
orange star3.5 • 91
755 s 11th st Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
QuickSip
orange starNo Reviews
738 11th St S Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Hawthornes Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
738 S 11th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
Grace and Proper - 941 South 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
941 South 8th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
El Fuego -premium burritos-
orange starNo Reviews
723 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Brauhaus Schmitz
orange star4.2 • 1,547
718 South St. Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston