Taco Heart 1001 East Passyunk Avenue

1001 East Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Order Again

Popular Items

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese
Potato, Egg, & Cheese
The Beca

Breakfast Tacos

your choice of homemade flour or corn tortilla

Chorizo, Egg, & Cheese

$5.00

Potato, Egg, & Cheese

$4.50

Bean & Cheese

$3.50

The Beca

$6.00

Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Avocado

4th St

$5.00

Egg, Bacon, Spinach

Migas

$6.00

Egg, Tortilla Chips, Tomato, Onion, Cilantro, Cheese, Avocado

Migas Maximus

$6.50

Egg, Sausage, Migas, Fresh Jalapeño, Queso, Avocado

Carinne's Fave

$5.50

Refried Pinto Beans, Bacon, Cheese, Avocado

Nano's Fave

$6.50

Egg, Bacon, Broccoli, Cheddar, Avocado

Build Your Own

$3.00

Make It Personal!

Breakfast Bowls w/ Puffy Chips

come w/house-made puffy chips

Migas Bowl

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Tortilla Chips, Pico, Cheese, Avocado

Bacon Bowl

$13.00

Potato, Bacon, Broccoli, Beans, Sunny-Side Up Egg, Cilantro, Avocado, Cheddar

Mornin' Bowl

$12.00

Sweet Potato, Spinach, Refried Black Beans (V), Sunny-Side Up Egg, Pico, Avocado

Mornin' Bowl - Vegan

$11.00

Mornin' Bowl With No Egg!

For Mikey (Mikey loves to share)

Mikey loves to share!

Guacamole & Puffy Chips

$10.00

Queso & Puffy Chips

$10.00

Chorizo Queso & Puffy Chips

$12.50

Chorizo, Guacamole, & Pico de Gallo with Extra Cilantro

Veggie Queso & Puffy Chips

$12.00

Refried Black Beans (v), Guacamole, Pico de Gallo

House-Made Puffy Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Special

2 Salties & a Sweet

$16.00

Desserts

Texas Pecan Praline Cookie

$2.50

Piloncillo Butterscotch Pudding

$5.00

Beverages

Herman's Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Tropical Greens from Made w/ Love Juicery

$9.00

Spinach, Kale, Pear, Lime, Pineapple and Coconut Water - Organic and Cold-Pressed Locally

Pink Crisp Apple Juice from Made w/ Love Juicery

$8.00

Organic and Cold-Pressed Locally

Black Cherry Waterloo Seltzer

$3.00

Lime Waterloo Seltzer

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

10 oz Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

BYO Michelada Mix

$5.00Out of stock

BYO Hangover Cocktail Mix

$5.00Out of stock

Packaged For Home

Nano's Tortillas - 10 ct.

$6.00

flour, lard, butter, salt, baking powder

Tomatillo Salsa (v) - 8 oz

$6.50

mild

Creamy Jalapeño Salsa (v) - 8 oz

$6.50

spicier

Roasted Tomato Guajillo Salsa (v) - 8 oz

$6.50

spiciest

Swag

Blue on Natural T-Shirt

Blue on Natural T-Shirt

$25.00
Pink on Cardinal T-Shirt

Pink on Cardinal T-Shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Taco Heart is a breakfast taco joint inspired by the soul-feeding breakfast tacos of Austin, Texas.

1001 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

