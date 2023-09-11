Starters

Roasted Bone Marrow

$29.00

Two Pieces of Bone Marrow served with a grilled Baguette and Berry Jam

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

4 Jumbo Shrimp served with a Creole Remoulade and House Made Cocktail Sauce

Meatballs Dinner

$18.00

Four Meatballs served with House Made Marinara and Parmesan

Oysters on the Half Shell, single

$3.00

A Single Oyster Served with Mignionette, Horseradish and Hot Sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell, half dozen

$18.00

Six Oyster Served with Mignionette, Horseradish and Hot Sauce

Oysters on the Half Shell, dozen

$36.00

A Dozen Oysters Served with Mignionette, Horseradish and Hot Sauce

Oysters Rockefeller

$19.00

Six Oysters served topped with Creamed Spinach and Parmesan

Scotch Egg

$13.00

A Soft Boiled Egg wrapped in Breakfast Sausage served with Mustard Crema and Onions

Crab Cake

$18.00

Two Large Crab Cakes served with Arugula and Mango Salsa

Steak TarTar

$22.00

4 oz of Steak Tartar served with an Egg Yolk, Jalapeno, Shallots and Baguette

Spicy Pork Ribs

$18.00

Four Ribs broiled and served with House Made Fire Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing

Additions

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Mushrooms

Jumbo Shrimp (3)

$15.00

Shrimp

Scallops (3)

$20.00

Scalllops

Lobster Tail (5oz)

$26.00

Lobster Tail

Bearnaise Sauce

$6.00

Bearnaise

Au Poivre Sauce

$6.00

Au Poivre

Port Wine Demi

$6.00

Port

Add Chicken

$14.00

Add Salmon

$22.00

Add Meatballs

$12.00

Composed Plates

Seared King Salmon

$32.00

Grilled Salmon served with Green Lentils and Soubise Sauce

Seared Scallops

$36.00

4 Pan Seared Scallops served with a Wild Mushroom Risotto and Tarragon Oil

Pork Medallions

$34.00

Three 3oz Pork Medallions Served with Pomme Puree, Whipped Potatoes and Cinnamon Apples

Steak Oscar

$56.00

a 12 oz KC Strip cooked to your preference served with Asparagus, Mashed Potatoes, Bearnaise and Crab

Pan Seared Grouper

$38.00Out of stock

Pan Seared Grouper served with a Rice Pilaf, Grapefruit Buerr Blanc and Green Beans

Features

Blackened Red Snapper

$38.00Out of stock

Blackened Snapper served with Red Beans and Rice

Cioppino

$26.00

A Chopped Fish soup served with Mussels and a Grilled Baggette

Chicken Checca

$32.00

Steak Flight

$75.00

A Flight of 3 of our favorite cuts cooked to your preference served with choice of salad, side and dessert

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

A Slice of Chocolate Cake Topped with a Chocolate Ganache

Donuts

$9.00

Four perfectly bite sized donuts served with Chocolate, Caramel and Raspberry Sauces

Cheesecake

$9.00

A Sopapilla topped Cinnamon and Sugar Cheesecake

Peach Cobbler

$11.00

A Peach Cobbler topped with Ice Cream

Berry Cobbler

$11.00

A Decadent Berry Cobbler served with Ice Cream and topped with a Blueberry Puree

Handhelds

Highland Burger

$17.00

A 1/4lb Smash Burger Served with White American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato and A House Made Sauce

French Dip

$22.00

A French Dip served with Au Jus sauce and Horseradish

Non-Alcholic Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Pastas

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

A Wild Mushroom and Goat Cheese Stuffed Ravioli tossed in a Sage and Chevre Brown Butter

Fettuccini

$22.00

Fettuccini Served with House Made Marinara, Basil and Parmesan

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus topped with Parmesan

Baked Potato

$8.00

A Baked Potato topped with Flakey Sea Salt, Butter, Sour Cream, Cheese and Bacon

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts tossed in a Champagne Vinaigrette

Creamed Corn

$8.00

A Cheddar Creamed Corn topped with Bacon and Cheese

Lobster Mashed

$22.00

Lobster mixed with our House Made Whipped Potatoes

Onion Rings

$8.00

A Perfect Portion of Freshly Made Onion Rings served A La Carte

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00

Fresh Fries topped with Black Truffle Salt and Parmesan

Whipped Potato

$8.00

A Creamy Mashed Potato served A La Carte

Regular Fries

$6.00

Freshly Made Fries tossed with Salt and Pepper

Gratin Potatoes

$9.00

A Scalloped Potato layered with Cheese and Butter

Maple Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Baby Carrots tossed in a Maple Glaze

Soups and Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce topped with Croutons, Tomatoes, Bacon, Parmesan and House Made Caesar Dressings

Classic Caesar Side

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce topped with Croutons, Tomatoes, Bacon, Parmesan and House Made Caesar Dressings

Potato Leek Soup

$14.00

A Creamy Potato and Leek Soup served with Bacon and Croutons

Gratinee French Onion

$14.00Out of stock

A Classic French Onion soup served with Gruyere Cheese and sliced Baguette

McGregor's Field Greens

$13.00

A Spring Mix salad topped with Dried Cranberry, Cucumber, Crouton, Parm, and House Made Champagne Vinaigrette

McGregor's Field Greens Side

$7.50

A Spring Mix salad topped with Dried Cranberry, Cucumber, Crouton, Parm, and House Made Champagne Vinaigrette

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

An Arugula based salad topped with Candied Pecans, Shallots, Goat Cheese and House Made Aged Balsamic Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

A Romaine based salad topped with Tomato, Bacon and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing

Steaks

Akaushi Ribeye

$65.00

12 oz Akaushi Ribeye cooked to your preference

Filet

$47.00

An 8oz Filet cooked to your preference

Filet Medallions

$48.00

Three 3oz Filet Medallions cooked to your preference

KC Strip

$48.00

A 12oz KC Strip cooked to your preference

Ribeye

$54.00

A 14oz Ribeye cooked to your preference

Top Sirloin

$30.00

A 12oz Sirloin Steak cooked to your preference

Tomahawk

$125.00

A 22oz Tomahawk Steak cooked to your preference