Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Boise

No reviews yet

6565 West Fairview Avenue

Boise, ID 83704

Oozy Classics

Americon Ooze! - Full

$7.50

American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss

Americon Ooze! - Half

$4.50

American, Sharp Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Swiss

Ultimate Meltz - Full

$8.25

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzoloa

Ultimate Meltz - Half

$5.50

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitational Winner! White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Goat, Gorgonzoloa

Uncommon "Beyond Grilled Cheese"

Pepperosa Pizza - Full

$13.95

Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce

Pepperosa Pizza - Half

$7.25

Mozzarella, Provolone, Fontina, Parmesan, Pepperoni, Creamy Tomato, Spicy Roasted Garlic, & Basil Sauce

Simpleton - Full

$14.95

Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken or Turkey, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch

Simpleton - Half

$7.95

Pepper Jack, Garlic Grilled Chicken or Turkey, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Green Onion, Avocado-Ranch

Cheezy Caprese - Full

$13.95

Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Cheezy Caprese - Half

$7.25

Mozzarella, Fontina, Shaved Asiago, Grilled Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic Reduction

Cubano - Full

$15.95

Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise

Cubano - Half

$8.50

Swiss, Mojo-Basted Pork Shoulder, Dill Pickle, Cobb-Smoked Ham, Roasted Garlic, Dijonaise

Extreme "An over the top grilled cheese creation"

Oinker - Full

$14.95

Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions

Oinker - Half

$7.95

Sharp Cheddar, "Barbequed Pulled Port and Mac N Cheese Meet," Bacon, Buttermilk Fried Onions

Potsticker Meltz - Full

$15.95

2013 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.

Potsticker Meltz - Half

$8.50

2014 National Grilled Cheese Invitaional Winner! Provolone, Pepper Jack, Pork, Pepper, Garlic, Ginger, Soy, Scallion, Sesame, Fried Wonton, Sriracha-Chilli Aioli with Potsticker Dipping Sauce.

Burger Bomber - Full

$15.95

Orange Cheddar, White Cheddar, All Beef Burger, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bomb Sauce, Shoe-String Fries

Burger Bomber - Half

$8.50

Orange Cheddar, White Cheddar, All Beef Burger, Bacon, Diced Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Bomb Sauce, Shoe-String Fries

Chipz

Chipz - Small

$3.95

Yukon Gold Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend

Chipz - Large

$9.00

Yukon Gold Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend

Chipz - Party

$11.00

Yukon Gold Potato chips, fried daily. Sprinkled with our "EXTREME" seasoning blend

Dipz 4 Chipz

Dipz 4 Chipz - 3oz

$3.50

Handcrafted Dip in 3oz portion

Dipz 4 Chipz - Pint

$10.95

Handcrafted Dip in pint portion

Soupz

Extreme Tomato Soup

$1.00+

Vegan, No dairy

Tomato Basil Bisque

$1.00+

Cream, Parmesan

Mac & Cheese Soup

$1.00+

Sharp Cheddar, Herb Crumbs

Saladz

Caesar Salad - Side

$6.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Caesar Salad - Large

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Asiago, Romano, Garlic Crouton, Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad - Side

$6.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Greek Salad - Large

$12.00

Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Pickled Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olive, Feta, Greek Vinaigrette

Cobb Salad - Side

$6.00

Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Cobb Salad - Large

$12.00

Romaine, Garlic Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatioes, Green Onions, Hard-Cooked Eggs, Avocado, Creamy Gorgonzola Dressing

Mac

Mac N' Cheeze

$5.00

Creamy Macaroni, Cheddar, Crouton "Crust"

Create Your Own

Create Your Own - Full

$6.00

Best Value!

Create Your Own - Half

$4.00

Best Value!

Mini Meltz Meal

Kidz Half Sandwich

$6.00

American and Cheddar

Kidz Classic Mac

$5.00

Classic Mac & Cheeze

Soft Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink

$3.25

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Hope's "All-Butter" Large 4oz Cookie

Royale Cookie

$3.50

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.50

Hope's "All-Butter" Large 4oz. Cookie

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Specialty grilled cheese sandwiches are served at this busy counter serve with a relaxed vibe.

6565 West Fairview Avenue, Boise, ID 83704

