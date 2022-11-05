A map showing the location of Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA 3731 Main StreetView gallery

Milk & Cheese - College Park, GA 3731 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

3731 Main Street

Silver Spring, MD 20906

A la Carte Pastries, Waffles and French Toast

Buttermilk Waffle

$10.00

Waffles are served a la cart. You may add berries and creme for an up-charge.

A La Carte Vanilla Brioche French Toast

$10.00

French Toast Slices (2) May add berries and creme for an up-charge

Muffin

$2.00Out of stock

Pre-Packaged Pastries

$3.00

Two Stack Pancakes

$10.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Sandwiches

On Crossiants

$9.00

On Biscuits

$9.00

On Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Sides

Cup of Cereal

$3.00

Honey Butter Biscuits

$6.00

Our honey butter biscuits are made with real butter and honey and include (3) in one order

Eggs

$4.00

2 Scrambled Eggs

Bacon

$5.00

A Side of Bacon

Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Side of Turkey Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$6.00

Side of Chicken Sausage

Side of Shredded Hash

$6.00

Cheese Grits

$4.00

Build Your Own Breakfast Platter

Pancakes Breakfast Platter

$16.00

Pancakes Breakfast Platter

Waffle Breakfast Platter

$16.00

French Toast Breakfast Platter

$16.00

Omelette

Cheese Omelet

$12.00

Veggie Omelet

$13.00

Chicken Sausage Omelet

$14.00

Signature Stir-Fry Bowls

Signature Stir-Fry Rice Bowls

$14.00

Our Signature Bowls include succulent yellow rice, stir fried vegetables and the protein of your choice

Salad Bowl

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

Tossed mixed greens served with: tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, mixed cheese, crasins, banana peppers, red onions, and croutons. You may add a protein for an upcharge.

Wraps, Rolls and Po Boys

Wraps

$12.00

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Our succulent lobster roll on a toasted roll with butter and secret spices.

Po Boys

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$15.00

Lobster BLT

$18.00

Lobster BLT

Italian Stallion Sub

$13.00Out of stock

Toasted sandwich with sweet peppers, oil, oregano, soppressata capocollo salami ham with provolone cheese

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steaks

Steak

$15.00

Our world famous cheesesteaks come on a toasted bun with sliced steak, cheese, onions and mushrooms.

Chicken

$15.00

Our world famous cheesesteaks come on a toasted bun with sliced steak, cheese, grilled onions, grilled peppers and mushrooms.

Steak Biscuit

$10.00

Sides

Curly Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Chips

Small Bag of Chips

$2.00

Large Bag of Chips

$3.00

Bars and Candy

Breakfast Bar

$2.00

Cookies

$2.00

Pop Corn Candy

$5.00

Deserts

Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Brownie

$2.00

Pound Cake Slice

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$2.00

Fresh Baked Cookies

$5.00

Popsicle

Popsicles

$2.50

Extreme Shakes

Oreo

$7.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Banana Pudding

$7.50

Fountain Drinks

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Smoothies

Tropical

$7.00

Mixed Berry

$7.00

Strawberry and Banana

$7.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

San Pellagrino

$4.00

Bottled Drinks

Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Snapple

$3.50

Other Bottled Drinks

$3.50

Ginger Juice

$5.00

Canned Soft Drinks

Sprite

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

San Pellagrino

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Juiced Up

Dirty Sprite

$8.50

Good Good

$8.50

Happy

$8.50

A La Carte Add Ons

Lobster Tail

$12.00

Side of Beef

$9.00

Side of Chicken

$8.00

Side of Shrimp

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

3731 Main Street, Silver Spring, MD 20906

Directions

