Bars & Lounges
American
MoMo Bar N Grill Madison
230 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located next to Maidson Ho-Chunk Casnio. We provide delicious bar food and drinks. Plenty of parking.
Location
6402 Millpond Road, Madison, WI 53718
Gallery