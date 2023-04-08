A map showing the location of MonsoonView gallery

Monsoon

4218 Piedmont Avenue

Oakland, CA 94611

Appetizers

Vegetarian Egg Rolls

$10.00

Vegetarian Egg Rolls with carrots, cabbage, wood ear mushrooms, and glass noodles

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Traditional Egg Rolls with taro, pork, and glass noodle

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Deep Fried Five Spiced Chicken Wings

Vegetarian Spring Rolls

$10.00

Vegetarian Spring Rolls with lemongrass tofu, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, and fresh mint

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Spring Rolls with bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, and fresh mint

Beef Spring Rolls

$10.00

Grilled Beef Spring Rolls with bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, and fresh mint

Banh Mi

Combination Banh Mi

$9.00

Combination Banh Mi with Vietnamese cold cuts, house-made pâté, pickled vegetables, and aioli

Chicken Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and jalapeno peppers

Pork Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled Pork Banh Mi with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro, and jalapeno peppers

Beef Banh Mi

$9.00

Grilled Beef Banh Mi with pickled vegetables, fresh cilantro and jalapeno peppers

Vegetarian Banh Mi

$9.00

Vegetarian Banh Mi with tofu, tofu skin, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms and aioli

Vermicelli Entrée

Pork Vermicelli Noodle

$16.00

Grilled Pork, vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, and pickled vegetables

Chicken Vermicelli Noodle

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, and pickled vegetables

Beef Vermicelli Noodle

$17.00

Grilled Beef with lemongrass, vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, and pickled vegetables

Shrimp Vermicelli Noodle

$16.00

Grilled Shrimp, vermicelli noodles, fresh herbs, beansprouts, lettuce, cucumber, and pickled vegetables

Noodle Soups

Vegetarian Noodle

$15.00

Rice Noodles with tofu, fried tofu skin, sautéed mixed vegetables, and shitake mushrooms

Beef Noodle

$17.00

Beef Noodles with thinly sliced filet mignon and well-done brisket

Combination Beef Noodle

$19.00

Beef Noodles with thinly sliced filet mignon, well-done brisket, beef tripe, tendons, and beef balls

Spicy Beef Noodle

$17.00

Spicy Beef Broth with thinly sliced filet mignon and thinly sliced beef shank

Chicken Noodle

$16.00

Chicken Noodles with green onions and cilantro

Seafood Noodle

$16.00

Chicken Broth with pork balls, fish balls, calamari, and shrimp

Rice Plates

Vegetarian Rice Plate

$15.00

Rice Plate with Vegetarian Stir-Fry ( tofu, cabbage, carrots, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, vegan fish / beef balls ) with a side of fresh and pickled vegetables

Combination Rice Plate

$19.00

Rice Plate with your choice of entrée, includes fried chicken wings, egg rolls, and fried egg

Choice Rice Plate

$16.00

Rice plate with your choice of meat, with a side of fresh vegetables (lettuce, cucumber) and pickled vegetables. + Choice of meats: Grilled Chicken or Sliced Pork

Pork Chop Rice Plate

$17.00

Grilled Pork chop with a side of fresh vegetables ( lettuce, cucumber, tomato ) and pickled vegetables

Beef Rice Plate

$18.00

Grilled Beef with lemongrass, fresh vegetables ( lettuce, cucumber, tomato ) and pickled vegetables

Drinks

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

with condensed milk

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

with fresh milk

Three Colored Bean Drink

$6.00

Vietnamese Dessert Drink with coconut milk, red bean, black bean, mung bean, and pandan jelly

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
