  • Home
  • /
  • Denver
  • /
  • Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market

review star

No reviews yet

5505 West 20th Avenue #104

Edgewater, CO 80214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO CREPE
BIG LILLY MAMMOTH
DISCO

BREAKFAST CREPES

BRIE BENEDICT

BRIE BENEDICT

$15.00

Melted brie, sliced honey ham, over medium egg, baby spinach, garlic and hollandaise sauce

BUST IT BIG

BUST IT BIG

$17.00

Melted Brie, Bacon, Ham, Green Chile, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Over Medium Egg, Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

PORCH SONG

PORCH SONG

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Over Medium Egg

REBIRTHA

REBIRTHA

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Over Medium Egg, Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

THE ROCK

THE ROCK

$15.00

Cheddar, Ham, Green Chiles, Bacon and Over Medium Egg

THE WAKER

THE WAKER

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Over Medium Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$16.00

Cheddar Cheese, Buttermilk Biscuit, Scrambled Eggs and Homemade Sausage Gravy

SAVORY CREPES

BIG LILLY MAMMOTH

BIG LILLY MAMMOTH

$17.00

Melted Brie, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Green Chiles, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic and Sweet Heat Sriracha

BIG TASTY

BIG TASTY

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Garlic and Sweet Heat Sriracha

CRISTO

CRISTO

$15.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Raspberry Preserves, Ham, and Honey Mustard

GRADLE

GRADLE

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Garlic, Spinach and Balsamic Glaze

HOLDEN OVERSOUL

HOLDEN OVERSOUL

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Spinach, Garlic and Balsamic Glaze

LOVE TRACTOR

LOVE TRACTOR

$17.00

Gluten Free Crepe with Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach and a Balsamic Glaze

PAPA LEGBA

PAPA LEGBA

$15.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Basil Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Garlic and Light Balsamic

PILGRIMS (Thanksgiving Crepes)

PILGRIMS (Thanksgiving Crepes)

$15.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Cornbread Stuffing, Cranberry Coulis with Homemade Gravy

RADAR LOVE

RADAR LOVE

$13.00

Melted Brie, Goat Cheese, Bacon and Raspberry Preserves

TROUBLE

TROUBLE

$17.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Ham, Spinach, Garlic and Honey Mustard

SWEET CREPES

BANANAS FOSTER

BANANAS FOSTER

$10.00

Butter, Brown Sugar, Banana, Vanilla Cream

Blue Indian

Blue Indian

$9.00

Nutella, Brown Sugar, Blueberries with a Vanilla Cream Drizzle

Bourbon Apple

Bourbon Apple

$11.00

Caramelized Bourbon gala apples, with coffee strudel crumb cake, light brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla cream

DISCO

DISCO

$11.00

Nutella, Banana, Strawberries and Vanilla Cream

ELVIS

ELVIS

$11.00

Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana and Raspberry Preserves

HAPPY CAMPER

HAPPY CAMPER

$10.00

Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate, Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Bananas

Pumpkin Pie Crepe

Pumpkin Pie Crepe

$10.00

Butter, Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Pumpkin Curd , Strudel Cake and Vanilla Cream

Simple

Simple

$7.00

Butter, Sugar and Cinnamon

SLEEPY MONKEY

SLEEPY MONKEY

$9.00

Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate and Banana

SMORES

SMORES

$9.00

Milk Chocolate, Marshmallows and Graham Crackers

SHARABLES

SIDE CHEESE TOTS (3)

SIDE CHEESE TOTS (3)

$4.00

(3) Homemade Tater Tots Stuffed With Cheese Curds Served with our Sweet Heat Sriracha Sauce

LARGE CHEESE TOTS (6)

LARGE CHEESE TOTS (6)

$9.00

(6) Homemade Tater Tots Stuffed With Cheese Curds Served with our Sweet Heat Sriracha Sauce

BEER BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

BEER BATTERED CHEESE CURDS

$9.00

Deep Fried Beer Batter Cheese Curds

MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES

MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES

$9.00Out of stock

(6) Monte Cristo Crepe Cut into Pieces Tempura, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Raspberry Preserves Dipping Sauce (Refer to Cristo Crepe - CONTAINS MEAT)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SODA

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SODA

$4.00
SIDE OF FRIES

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.00

Fresh Lightly Seasoned French Fries

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Ask about the soup of the day!

KIDS CREPES

GIMME

GIMME

$10.00

Cheddar/Jack Cheese and Ham

HAPPY CHILD

HAPPY CHILD

$9.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

NUTELLA

NUTELLA

$8.00

Generous Spread of Nutella

NUTELLA & BANANA

NUTELLA & BANANA

$9.00

Nutella and Banana

RADIO CHILD

RADIO CHILD

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Raspberry Preserves

DRINKS

PEACHES & CREAM

PEACHES & CREAM

$4.00
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$4.00
BLACK CHERRY

BLACK CHERRY

$4.00
PRICKLY PEAR

PRICKLY PEAR

$4.00
BLACKBERRY

BLACKBERRY

$4.00
ELDERBERRY

ELDERBERRY

$4.00
BIRCHBEER

BIRCHBEER

$4.00
GRAPE

GRAPE

$4.00
ORANGE CREAM

ORANGE CREAM

$4.00
LEMON LIMEADE

LEMON LIMEADE

$4.00
FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice on Ice

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$4.00

Fresh Cold Brew

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Bottle of Water

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Hot Coffee

CHOCOLATE MILK

CHOCOLATE MILK

$3.00

Bottled Chocolate Milk

BUILD YOUR OWN

BYO CREPE

BYO CREPE

$7.00

BUILD YOUR OWN CREPE

Merchandise

Stickers

Stickers

$1.00

Logo Badge Sticker

Alternative Logo Sticker

Alternative Logo Sticker

$2.00

Alternate Logo Sticker

Performance T-Shirt

Performance T-Shirt

$30.00

Performance T-Shirt Various Colors

Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Trucker Hat

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located inside the Edgewater Public Market at 5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, Colorado. Moontime Crepes offers the most delicious, unique made to order sweet and savory crepes in Denver.

Location

5505 West 20th Avenue #104, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lucky Bird - Food Truck
orange star4.4 • 77
5505 west 20th AVE Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Slideshow
orange star3.0 • 1
5505 W 20th Ave Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Sloan's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 326
5850 West 25th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgewater

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
ViewHouse Ballpark - 2015 Market St. Denver, CO
orange star4.6 • 4,436
2015 Market St Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgewater
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston