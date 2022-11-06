Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located inside the Edgewater Public Market at 5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, Colorado. Moontime Crepes offers the most delicious, unique made to order sweet and savory crepes in Denver.
Location
5505 West 20th Avenue #104, Edgewater, CO 80214
