Restaurant header imageView gallery

Moontime Crepes Foodtruck - 2

review star

No reviews yet

5505 W 20th Avenue

Edgewater, CO 80214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BREAKFAST CREPES

BUST IT BIG

BUST IT BIG

$17.00

Melted Brie, Bacon, Ham, Green Chile, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Over Medium Egg, Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

REBIRTHA

REBIRTHA

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Over Medium Egg, Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

THE WAKER

THE WAKER

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Over Medium Egg, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Garlic and Hollandaise Sauce

THE ROCK

THE ROCK

$15.00

Cheddar, Ham, Green Chiles, Bacon and Over Medium Egg

PORCH SONG

PORCH SONG

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Over Medium Egg

SAVORY CREPES

BIG LILLY MAMMOTH

BIG LILLY MAMMOTH

$17.00

Melted Brie, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Green Chiles, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Spinach, Garlic and Sweet Heat Sriracha

MONTE CRISTO

MONTE CRISTO

$16.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Raspberry Preserves, Ham, and Honey Mustard

HOLDEN OVERSOUL

HOLDEN OVERSOUL

$16.00

Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Spinach, Garlic and Balsamic Glaze

BETTER OFF

BETTER OFF

$16.00

Melted Brie, Ham, 505 Green Chile, Baby Spinach, Garlic And Honey Mustard

GRADLE

GRADLE

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Roasted Chicken, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Garlic, Spinach and Balsamic Glaze

PAPA LEGBA

PAPA LEGBA

$16.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Basil Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Spinach, Garlic and Light Balsamic

TROUBLE

TROUBLE

$17.00

Cheddar, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Ham, Spinach, Garlic and Honey Mustard

LOVE TRACTOR

LOVE TRACTOR

$17.00

Gluten Free Crepe with Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Garlic, Spinach and a Balsamic Glaze

SWEET CREPES

DISCO

DISCO

$11.00

Nutella, Banana, Strawberries and Vanilla Cream

HAPPY CAMPER

HAPPY CAMPER

$11.00

Peanut Butter, Milk Chocolate, Marshmallows, Graham Crackers and Bananas

SLEEPY MONKEY

SLEEPY MONKEY

$9.00
SMORES

SMORES

$9.00

Milk Chocolate, Marshmallows and Graham Crackers

ELVIS

ELVIS

$11.00

Peanut Butter, Bacon, Banana and Raspberry Preserves

BANANAS FOSTER

BANANAS FOSTER

$10.00

Butter, Brown Sugar, Banana, Vanilla Cream

Blue Indian

Blue Indian

$9.00

Nutella, Brown Sugar, Blueberries with a Vanilla Cream Drizzle

Simple

Simple

$7.00

Butter, Sugar and Cinnamon

SHARABLES

LARGE CHEESE TOTS (6)

LARGE CHEESE TOTS (6)

$9.00

(6) Homemade Tater Tots Stuffed With Cheese Curds Served with our Sweet Heat Sriracha Sauce

MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES

MONTE CRISTO CREPE BITES

$9.00

(6) Monte Cristo Crepe Cut into Pieces Tempura, Battered and Deep Fried, Served with Raspberry Preserves Dipping Sauce (Refer to Cristo Crepe - CONTAINS MEAT)

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SODA

ROCKY MOUNTAIN SODA

$4.00

KIDS CREPES

GIMME

GIMME

$10.00

Cheddar/Jack Cheese and Ham

HAPPY CHILD

HAPPY CHILD

$9.00

Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheese

RADIO CHILD

RADIO CHILD

$8.00

Peanut Butter and Raspberry Preserves

Plain Nutella

Plain Nutella

$8.00

Generous Spread of Nutella

Nutella and Banana

Nutella and Banana

$9.00

Nutella and Banana

DRINKS

PEACHES & CREAM

PEACHES & CREAM

$4.00
ROOTBEER

ROOTBEER

$4.00
BLACK CHERRY

BLACK CHERRY

$4.00
PRICKLY PEAR

PRICKLY PEAR

$4.00
BLACKBERRY

BLACKBERRY

$4.00
ELDERBERRY

ELDERBERRY

$4.00
BIRCHBEER

BIRCHBEER

$4.00
GRAPE

GRAPE

$4.00
ORANGE CREAM

ORANGE CREAM

$4.00
LEMON LIMEADE

LEMON LIMEADE

$4.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle of Water

BYO CREPE

BYO Crepe

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5505 W 20th Avenue, Edgewater, CO 80214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Konjo Ethiopian - 5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Avenue Ste #106 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Moontime Crepes - Edgewater Public Market -
orange starNo Reviews
5505 West 20th Avenue #104 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Saints or Sinners? - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 124
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 124 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Lazo Empanadas Edgewater Market (Location 3) - (3) Lazo Empanadas Edgewater 5505 W. 20th Ave. Unit 108
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W. 20th Ave. Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Barbed Wire Reef @ Edgewater Public Market - 5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122
orange starNo Reviews
5505 W 20th Ave Suite 122 Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza - Edgewater Public Market
orange star4.3 • 35
5505 W. 20th Avenue Edgewater, CO 80214
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgewater

Steuben's Uptown - 523 E. 17th Ave.
orange star4.4 • 17,566
523 E. 17th Ave. Denver, CO 80203
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - DU
orange star4.4 • 9,440
2041 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Park Burger - Platt Park
orange star4.5 • 4,554
1890 S Pearl St Denver, CO 80210
View restaurantnext
Happy Camper- Denver
orange star4.5 • 4,405
3211 N Pecos Denver, CO 80211
View restaurantnext
Max Gill & Grill
orange star4.4 • 4,227
1052 S Gaylord St Denver, CO 80209
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Five Points
orange star4.6 • 4,101
725 E 26th Ave Denver, CO 80205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgewater
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston