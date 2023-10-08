Drinks

Iced T

$4.00

Unsweetened black tea

Limeade

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Zeal Peachless Bottle

$8.00

Zeal Kombucha is botanically brewed and fermented using organic sugar. It’ll be “vanilla pine” or “peachless”.

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Ice T & ade

All Day Mommy Menu

Salads

Capitol Cobb

$15.00

w/ Baby Iceberg, Beets, Radish, Cherry Tomatoes, Carrots, Avocado, Falafel, 6 Minute Egg, Lemon Pink Peppercorn Vinaigrette Falafel is cooked in seed oil This dish is gluten free

Bitter Caesar

$14.00

w/ Little Gems, Treviso, Fried Potato, Fried Broccolini, Chickpea Dressing, ParmigianoThis dish is GFFried items cooked in seed oil

Farro Salad

$14.00

W/ Apple Hill honey crisps, butternut squash, radish, onion, cucumber, traviso, toasted walnut, Pt Reyes blue cheese, roasted shallot vinaigrette. Cannot be made gluten free. This dish contains nuts.

Sandwiches

Fried Green Tomato

$15.00

w/ Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto, Arugula, Ciabatta Fried in seed oil Pesto is nut free Cannot be made gluten free Cannot be made vegan or gluten free

Greta's Nut Burger

$15.00

w/ Provolone, Haystack Onions, Coriander Pickles, Agave Mustard, BBQ Sauce Contains nuts Onions fried in seed oil

Mushroom Po'Boy

$17.00

w/ Shaved Iceberg, Remoulade, Coriander Pickles, Hot Sauce, Lemon This dish is vegan This dish is prepared using seed oils Cannot be made gluten free

Baked Focaccia

$16.00

w/ Wild & Tame Mushrooms, Poached Garlic, Mozzarella, Arugula Cannot be made gluten free

Plates

Butternut Squash Latkes

$18.00

With kale, corn, green chile, whipped avocado. *latkes are prepared using seed oils Cannot be made gluten free or vegan

Chile Verde

$18.00

w/ Gigante Beans, Hominy, Heirloom Radish, Mozzarella, Avocado, Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Tortilla prepared in seed oil

Grilled Ratatouille

$20.00

w/ Cherry Tomato Compote, Herb Oil, Grilled Garlic Toast This dish is vegan

Pasta

Street Corn Agnolotti

$26.00

w/ Cotija, Radish, Corn Cobb Nage, Chili Crunch Cannot be made vegan or gluten free

Mushroom Bolognese

$25.00

w/ DiStefano Burrata, Scallion Oil, Pappardelle Cannot be made vegan or gluten free

Spaghetti

$24.00

House made spaghetti with green tomato confit, pipperade and Parmigiano Cannot be made vegan or gluten free

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Made with olive oil, Vegan.

Figs Foster

$8.00

w/ Vanilla Ice Cream, Ginger Snap Crumble

Green Apple Crostada

$8.00

w/ Brandy apple Caramel, Chantilly Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Probably vanilla…