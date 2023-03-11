Restaurant header imageView gallery

Nashoba Brook Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

152 Commonwealth Ave

Concord, MA 01742

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

NBB's Original Chicken Salads
Thoreau
BYO Sandwich Meat


Breads

7-Grain

$5.95+

Available every day Ingredients: filtered water, organic wheat flour, wheat, flax, barley, oat, millet, corn & rye grains, natural sourdough starter, dates, sea salt

Baguette

$3.75

Available every day Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, sea salt, yeast

Boule

$1.60

Everything Bagel

$4.95+

French

$3.55+

Available every day Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, sea salt, yeast

Harvest

$6.50+

Available Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, pecans or walnuts, natural sourdough starter, cranberries, apricots, figs, candied ginger, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt Contains Nuts

Olive

$5.75+

Available Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, natural sourdough starter, kalamata olives, onions, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt

Ficelle

$3.75Out of stock

Available every day Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, natural sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt

Pugliese

$5.25+

Raisin

$4.95+

Available Monday, Wednesday and Friday Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, organic raisins, natural sourdough starter, honey, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt, cinnamon

Rosemary Garlic

$4.55+

Available Sunday to Friday Ingredients: unbleached unbromated wheat flour, filtered water, natural sourdough starter, garlic, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt, rosemary

Rye

$3.85+

Available every day Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, natural sourdough starter, organic rye flour, sea salt, caraway seeds

Sourdough

$3.55+Out of stock

Available every day Ingredients: unbleached unbromated flour, filtered water, natural sourdough starter, organic whole wheat flour, sea salt

Wheat

$4.75+

Available every day Ingredients: organic wheat flour, filtered water, organic whole wheat flour, natural sourdough starter, sea salt, organic corn meal

Beverages

Americano

$2.60+

Boylan and Polar Sodas

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.20+Out of stock

Calypso Lemonade

$3.95

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Chai latte

$3.65+

Cider

$2.40+Out of stock

Coffee

$2.40+

Cold Brew

$2.90+Out of stock

Cortado

$3.25

Culture Pop Probiotic Sodas

$2.50

Fizzy probiotic sodas!

Espresso

$2.30+

Extra Cup

$0.25

Gold Thread Plant-Based Tonics

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

$2.55+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Iced Coffee

$2.85+

Iced Tea

$2.70+

Joe Tea Lemonade

$4.50

Latte

$3.55+

London Fog

$3.20+

Macchiato

$3.65

Matcha Latte

$4.70

Med Specialty Latte

$5.00

MILK

$2.88

Mochacino

$4.10+

Nantucket Nectar

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Sandwiches

NBB's Original Chicken Salads

$10.75

Made with our in house made chicken salad, you get to choose your flavor. Either our Curried, Harvest, or Tarragon chicken salad. with lettuce on your choice of our bread.

Walden

$10.75

Served on our fresh daily French bread, it has fresh grated carrots and ripe avocado. The smoked turkey mixes well with our house made wasabi mayo.

Thoreau

$10.75

One of our most popular sandwiches, it comes with roasted turkey, mayonnaise, avocado, bacon, and tomato. It comes on our classic sourdough bread.

The Village

$10.75

We offer this sandwich with fresh sliced ham and cheddar cheese. With a little mayonnaise, arugula, banana peppers, and apple slices it offers a nice brightness on our Wheat bread.

Alcott

$10.75

This sandwich revolves around thinly sliced Parma prosciutto, paired with our house mixed garlic aioli. These classic Italian flavors are rounded out with fresh basil leaves and hemispheres of fresh mozzarella cheese. Served on our Sourdough Ficelle.

Minuteman

$10.75

Our classic roast beef sandwich, we add in fresh sliced pepperjack cheese, fresh tomatoes, jalapeños and our house-mixed horseradish mayo. We serve it on our sourdough-based rosemary garlic.

Emerson

$10.75

Our version of this well known sandwich filling includes tuna, diced onions, sweet pickles and celery. Served on our fresh daily sourdough-based Wheat bread with sliced provolone cheese and romaine lettuce.

Orchard House

$10.75

This vegetarian sandwich comes with fresh arugula, sliced Granny Smith apples, tangy honey mustard, and cheddar cheese. Served on our popular Harvest bread, packed with pecans, apricots, cranberries, figs and crystallized ginger.

Great Meadow

$10.75

This sandwich starts with our sourdough-based Olive bread. Goat cheese, sun-dried tomato and olive tapenade, tomatoes and spinach finish this vegetarian option.

Assabet

$10.75

This sandwich is a hearty mix of grilled zucchini, ripe yellow squash, purple eggplant, carrots, and roasted red peppers, is made in house. We then add hummus for added protein and flavor, and close out the flavor profile with sliced smoked Gouda cheese. Served on our sourdough-based Whole Wheat bread.

Middlesex

$10.75

A vegetarian sandwich Granny Smith apples, shredded carrot, and cucumber, topped with hummus and honey mustard. Served on our 7-Grain bread, studded with dates.

Factory 152

$10.75

Featuring our house-marinated and grilled chicken that is deli-sliced, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomatoes, and our house-mixed chipotle mayo. Served on our Rosemary Garlic bread.

NBB Italian - Old Manse

$12.75

A NBB turn on the classic Italian sandwich. Made with ham, salami, mortadella, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, and Italian dressing, this is served on a baguette.

Monument Square

$10.95

This well known corned beef comes with Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and sauerkraut on our sourdough based rye. Comes grilled.

Route 62

$10.75

We turned a breakfast favorite into a sandwich. Topped with smoked salmon, tomato, onion, lemon zest, cream cheese, and black pepper, this is served on our newest flavor of bread, Everything Bagel Sourdough.

1/2 BYO Sand

$4.95

1/2 Sand/Soup

$10.75

1/2 Sandwich

$4.95

Feeling half as hungry as usual? Order half a sandwich!

BYO Sandwich Meat

$10.75

Don't know which sandwich to try? Want to try something new? Do it here with our Build-Your-Own option! Featuring all of our delectable fresh made breads, all of the proteins, all of our fresh sliced cheeses and ripe, crispy veggies, and all of your favorite sandwich spreads, this option is a veritable cornucopia for those who want it their way.

BYO Sandwich Veggie

$10.75

Don't know which sandwich to try? Want to try something new? Do it here with our Build-Your-Own option! Featuring all of our delectable fresh made breads, all of the proteins, all of our fresh sliced cheeses and ripe, crispy veggies, and all of your favorite sandwich spreads, this option is a veritable cornucopia for those who want it their way.

Grilled Cheese

$4.75

The ideal for a chilly day. Made with cheddar cheese on French or Sourdough bread.

Kids Sandwich

$4.95

For our younger friends, and those young at heart, comes a lunchtime classic. With your choice of either ham or turkey, this sandwich comes with fresh sliced white American cheese on our fresh baked French bread.

Peanut Butter And Jelly

$4.50

There's nothing quite like a good old fashioned peanut butter and jelly. We try to make it even better by serving it on our classic French bread.

Special Sandwich

$11.50

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Our artisan bread is the perfect vehicle for this classic treat. Freshly sliced avocado atop the toasted bread of your choice, with add-on toppings available to make it your own!

Food

1 Pint Soup

$7.75

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.50

Our delicious house-made chicken burrito bowl, perfectly spiced!

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.95Out of stock

Beloved in West Concord, our chicken pot pies are filled with fresh chicken and vegetables and baked in a puff pastry crust.

Curry Chicken Salad

$8.50

Our most popular chicken salad! Made with house-marinated and grilled white meat chicken, this delicious chicken salad is chock full of fresh seedless grapes, crunchy walnuts, a zippy curry dressing, diced onions, and fresh cilantro.

Deep River Potato Chips

$1.65

French Toast

$6.50

Made in house with our delicious slow rise bread, our French Toast is delicious warmed up and served with 100% pure local maple syrup!

Fritata

$5.75Out of stock

Granola 1 lb

$8.50

Granola 1/2 lb

$4.50

Grilled Veggie Bowl

$7.50Out of stock

Harvest Chicken Salad

$8.50

Our wildly popular Harvest chicken salad, made with house-marinated and grilled white meat chicken, dried cranberries, plump apricots, zesty diced onion, and crunchy walnuts.

Hummus

$5.50

Kalalmata Olives

$4.95

Lasagna

$9.95Out of stock

Our lasagnas are made fresh, from scratch in house with only the freshest ingredients! The vegetarian lasagna is chock full of delicious grilled vegetables, and our meat lasagna is made with a rich meaty ragu. Perfect with a side salad!

Quart of Soup

$14.00

Take home 32 ounces of our delicious soup to enjoy at home! Highly recommend pairing with a loaf of crusty artisan bread!

Quiche Slice

$6.50

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, our meat and veggie quiches are made from scratch in house and famously delicious!

Soup

$3.95+

Spinach Feta Pie

$9.95

Spinach and feta, richly spiced and baked in between flaky layers of Phyllo dough.

Strudel

$9.95Out of stock

Tarragon Chicken Salad

$8.50

A delicious chicken salad, made with house-marinated and grilled white meat chicken! This chicken salad features crunchy apples, diced onions, celery, and fresh tarragon.

Tuna Salad

$8.50

One of our most popular prepared salads! Our tuna salad is delectably flavored with celery, onions, and diced sweet pickles.

Whole chicken pot pie

$34.00Out of stock

Whole Quiche

$30.00

Yogurt

$5.75

Salads

Beet/Goat Salad

$9.50

Made on a bed of arugula, our beet and goat cheese salad also comes with carrot, chopped walnuts and dried cranberries. Served with a Zinfandel dressing on the side.

Chicken Caesar

$9.50Out of stock

We make our mark on this classic salad with our house marinated and grilled chicken breast. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with grated Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing on the side.

Fall Salad

$8.95Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad

$9.75

Served on fresh romaine lettuce, with crisp cucumber, grated carrot, juicy grape tomatoes, and red onion. Comes with Italian dressing on the side.

Mesclun Salad

$10.75

This delicious salad is made on crisp mesclun greens and is topped with feta cheese, fresh strawberries, chopped walnuts, and dried cranberries. Comes with balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Orzo/Pasta

$5.50

Potato Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Special Salad

$7.95Out of stock

BYO Salad

$9.75

Pastry

Apple Bear Claw

$4.75

A flaky morning favorite, filled with a sweet apple compote and topped with slivered almonds and a dusting of powdered sugar

Cheesecake

$4.50

Cookies

$3.75

Croissant

$2.55

Our selection of flaky, all butter laminated pastries!

Chocolate Croissant

$2.65

Cupcakes

$3.95

Delicious, perfectly portioned, and great with an afternoon cup of coffee!

Eclair

$4.45

A bakery classic! Made of delectable choux pastry, filled with a mix of pastry cream and whipped cream, and dipped in chocolate

Kringle

$5.50

A delicious traditional Danish pastry, this Kringle is flaky and filled with almond cream and topped with slivered almonds. Perfect with coffee!

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Muffins

$4.25

Raspberry Oat Crumb Bar

$4.00

Scones

$4.25

Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Our freshly prepared housemate strawberry yogurt, served with a portion of our famously delicious Nashoba granola. It's a great breakfast or snack!

Lemon Loaf

$3.50

Double Chocolate Loaf

$3.50

7 Layer Bar

$4.25

Macarons

$2.25+

Sides

Bacon

$2.00

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50Out of stock

Corned beef and diced potatoes, griddled to crisp perfection! Perfect when paired with a fried egg and a slice of our own freshly baked Sourdough toast!

Egg

$2.50

Egg Whites

$2.50Out of stock

Fried Hard

$2.00

Fried Runny

$2.00

Fruit

$1.05

Ham

$3.00

Home Fries

$1.05

Salmon

$3.00

Sausage

$2.00

Scrambled

$2.00

Toast

$3.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Superior service, personalized attention: Outdoor picnic tables and benches behind the Bakery look over wooded wetlands, a cobblestone retaining wall, and an old wooden footbridge framing the Nashoba Brook. Large interior glass windows look in on roughly 4,000 square feet of artisan bread kitchens and our two massive 32,000 pound French ovens. With seating for 45 and an additional "cozy corner" with couches and mission style chairs, the café is an inviting surprise built into an old brick industrial warehouse building at the edge of the bustling West Concord retail district. Free wi-fi, premium shade-grown organic coffee, home made soups, salads and prepared foods and of course our award winning bread and pastries are all available 7 days a week. If you decide to visit, we feel confident you will want to come back. Come visit us at 152 Commonwealth Avenue in West Concord Ma, 01742

Website

Location

152 Commonwealth Ave, Concord, MA 01742

Directions

