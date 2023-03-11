Nashoba Brook Bakery

Restaurant info

Superior service, personalized attention: Outdoor picnic tables and benches behind the Bakery look over wooded wetlands, a cobblestone retaining wall, and an old wooden footbridge framing the Nashoba Brook. Large interior glass windows look in on roughly 4,000 square feet of artisan bread kitchens and our two massive 32,000 pound French ovens. With seating for 45 and an additional "cozy corner" with couches and mission style chairs, the café is an inviting surprise built into an old brick industrial warehouse building at the edge of the bustling West Concord retail district. Free wi-fi, premium shade-grown organic coffee, home made soups, salads and prepared foods and of course our award winning bread and pastries are all available 7 days a week. If you decide to visit, we feel confident you will want to come back. Come visit us at 152 Commonwealth Avenue in West Concord Ma, 01742

