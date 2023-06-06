Restaurant header imageView gallery

Neighbor

4023 MacArthur Ave

Richmond, VA 23227

Starters

Homemade Mac & Cheese Balls with Tomato Sauce

$9.00
Chips & Dip

$8.00

Choice of buffalo chicken, or pimento cheese

Wings

$12.00

Served with celery & ranch or blue cheese - sauces: buffalo, honey sriracha, the jerk

Hot Honey Brussels

$10.00

Served with Hot Honey, Parmesan & Bacon

Fried Oysters

$15.00

Served with chipotle aioli

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese, bacon, scallions, sour cream

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Choice of dressing - lettuce, tomato, cukes, carrots, cheese, boiled egg

Neighbor Salad

$10.00

House vinaigrette - spinach, feta, pickled onions, bacon, cranberries, spicy pecans

Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, parm, croutons

Side Salad

$4.00

Sandwiches

Wilson - Smash Burger

$12.00

Brioche soft joint ,cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, smash sauce

Mrs. Chanandler Bong - Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled or fried. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade spicy sauce, Alabama white sauce

Boomhauer - N.C. Pork BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

With slaw

Kimmy - Roasted Turkey Club

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, cheese, bacon

Urkel - Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, mixed greens

Kramer - French Dip

$14.00

Aus jus, horsey, cheese, onions

The Bear- Full Smash Burger

$15.00

Jackfruit (V) BBQ Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Veggies

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Lil Smash Burger

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Sweets

Neighbor Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00
Chocolate Chip Twix Cookies

$6.00
Chocolate Chip Sandwich

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and make yourself at home!

4023 MacArthur Ave, Richmond, VA 23227

