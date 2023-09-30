Service Info

Lunch + Dinner

Plates - Chicken or Ribs

1/4 Dark Tradition Chicken + 2 sides

$17.00

1/4 dark traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides

1/4 White Traditional Chicken + 2 sides

$17.00

1/4 white traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides

1/4 Dark G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides

$17.00

1/4 dark g-chicken, choice of 2 sides

1/4 White G-Chicken (spicy) + 2 sides

$17.00

1/4 white g-chicken, choice of 2 sides

1/4 Rib + 2 sides

$20.00

1/4 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides

Packages - Chicken or Rib

1/2 Traditional Chicken Meal

$36.00

1/2 traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette

Whole Traditional Chicken Meal

$44.00

whole traditional chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette

1/2 G-Chicken Meal

$36.00

1/2 g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette

Whole G-Chicken (spicy) Package

$44.00

whole g-chicken, choice of 2 sides, baguette

1/2 Rib Rack Package

$40.00

1/2 rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette

Full Rib Rack Meal

$60.00

full rack of ribs, choice of 2 sides, baguette

Classics + A La Carte (Chicken + Ribs)

Chicken + Waffles

$25.00

half rotisserie chicken, chopped bacon, maple bacon glaze

Pot Pie

$24.00

chicken, carrots, green beans, mushrooms, potatoes, flaky pie crust top

1/4 Orange Chicken Dark

$17.00

1/4 dark orange chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, jasmine rice, sesame + soy sauce

1/4 Orange Chicken White

$19.00

1/4 white orange chicken, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, jasmine rice, sesame + soy sauce

1/4 Trad Chicken Dark

$7.00

1/4 dark traditional chicken

1/4 Trad Chicken White

$9.00

1/4 white traditional chicken

1/2 Trad Chicken

$15.00

1/2 traditional chicken

Whole Trad Chicken

$28.00

whole traditional chicken

1/4 G-Dark

$7.00

1/4 dark g-chicken

1/4 G-White

$9.00

1/4 white g-chicken

1/2 G-Chicken

$15.00

1/2 g-chicken

Whole G-Chicken

$28.00

whole g-chicken

1/4 Rib Rack

$10.00

1/4 rack of ribs

1/2 Rib Rack

$20.00

1/2 rack of ribs

Full Rib Rack

$44.00

full rack of ribs

Salad, Soup + Bowls

Peach Salad

$15.00

butter lettuce, arugula, red cabbage, carrots, radish, green onion, maple mustard vinaigrette

Thai Noodle Salad

$15.00

rice noodles, napa cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, radish, carrots, fresno chili, jalapeno, crispy shallots, thai vinaigrette

Noble Salad

$15.00

mixed greens, grains, lentils, chickpeas, green onion, red grapes, soft egg, citrus vinaigrette

Harvest Bowl

$15.00

avocado, grains, lentils, chickpeas, celery, carrots, onion, arugula, red cabbage, cucumber tomato, green onion, pepitas, herb vinaigrette (served warm)

Fried Rice

$15.00

sunny side up eggs, carrots, mushrooms, red + napa cabbage, green onion, radish, fresno chili, sesame + soy sauce

Rib Bowl

$16.00

two duroc spare ribs, carrots, radish, pickled cucumber + red onion, green onion, crispy shallots, jasmine rice

Steak + Avocado Bowl

$18.00

flat iron steak, chickpeas, roasted tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, radish, green onion, crispy shallots, jasmine rice

Bowl Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots,

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00

chicken, noodles, onion, celery, carrots,

Bowl Bone Broth

$9.00

bone broth

Cup Bone Broth

$4.00

bone broth

Sandwich + Wrap

1/2 Club Combo

$15.00

1/2 club., choice of side

1/2 Chicken Salad Combo

$15.00

1/2 chicken salad sandwich, choice of side

1/2 G-Sand Combo

$15.00

1/2 g-sandwich, choice of side

Chicken and Bacon Wrap

$18.00

chicken, bacon, mixed greens, tomato, carrots, green onion, Noble ranch

Steak Wrap

$18.00

flat iron steak, roasted potatoes, arugula, carrots, radish, pickled red onion, savory herb steak sauce

Noble Club

$18.00

chicken, bacon, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens, pickled red onion, garlic aioli, ciabatta

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$18.00

chicken, raisins, mayo, mixed greens, celery, grapes, blueberry bread

G-Sandwich

$18.00

g-chicken, carrots, radish, cilantro, jalapeno, cucumber, g-sauce, baguette

Sides

Charred Green Beans

$10.00

charred green beans, black bean garlic sauce, fresno chili

Street Corn

$10.00

sweet white corn, garlic aioli, g-sauce, jalapeno, fresno chili

Mixed Vegetables

$10.00

sauteed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, bok choy, sesame + soy sauce

Hummus

$10.00

housemade hummus, cucumber, tomatoes, arugula, red cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, toasties

Rosemary Roasted Garlic Potatoes

$8.00

rosemary roasted garlic potatoes

Potato Salad

$7.00

potatoes, carrots, celery, mayo, red onion, pickles

Pasta Salad

$7.00

spiral noodles, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, shallot vinaigrette

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

jasmine rice

House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, shallot vinaigrette

Baguette

$4.00

baguette

Sauces + Dressings

Kids

Kids Chicken Plate

$12.00

chicken, choice of 2 kids sides

Kids Rib Plate

$12.00

ribs, choice of 2 kids sides

Kids Chickpea Butter + Jelly

$12.00

chickpea butter, jelly, choice of 2 kids sides

Kids Soup + Bread

$10.00

chicken noodle soup, bread

Kids Waffle

$12.00

waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Kids Brunch Plate

$12.00

choice of 3: scrambled eggs, bread, roasted potatoes, fruit, bacon

Side Kids Fruit

$5.00

fruit

Dessert

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00

chocolate chip cookie (dairy free!)

Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

olive oil cake, lemon glaze, berry compote, thai basil (dairy free!)

Brunch

Chicken + Waffles

$25.00

half rotisserie chicken, chopped bacon, maple bacon glaze

Fried Rice

$15.00

sunny side up eggs, carrots, mushrooms, red + napa cabbage, green onion, radish, fresno chili, sesame + soy sauce

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

scrambled eggs, potatoes, street corn, avocado, g-sauce

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes, picked red onion, garlic aioli, g-sauce, country bread

Blueberry French Toast

$16.00

blueberry bread, maple syrup, powdered sugar, berries

Avocado Toast

$15.00

avocado, roasted tomatoes, soft egg, pickled red onion, red cabbage, green onion, country bread

Birdie Breakfast

$15.00

scrambled eggs, sautéed green beans, arugula, red cabbage, citrus vinaigrette, roasted tomatoes, country toast

Waffle + Berries

$12.00

waffle, berries, powdered sugar, maple syrup

Steak + Eggs

$20.00

sunny side up eggs, arugula, roasted tomatoes, pickled red onion, chimichurri, country toast