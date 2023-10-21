Barbeque
Noble Smoke HOLIDAY Orders
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
One stop shop for your Noble Smoke holiday needs
Location
2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bossy Beulahs - Freedom Drive Location
No Reviews
2200 Freedom Drive Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurant