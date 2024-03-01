O'Kims 1028 Nuuanu Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
O'Kims Korean Kitchen is a distinguished Korean restaurant situated in the heart of Honolulu, Hawaii. Led by the award-winning owner and chef Hyun Kim, the establishment is renowned for its commitment to serving authentic and inventive Korean dishes, offering a memorable culinary journey. We offer regular menu as well as monthly menu. Vegan option available.
Location
1028 Nuuanu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96817
