Olor Coffee Bar

1013 West Webster Avenue

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cappuccino
Americano

Coffees

Americano

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Cortado

$4.25

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Espresso

$3.75

Latte

$4.75+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00+

Mochaccino

$5.00+

Box Of Coffee

$28.00

Milk

$3.75+

Teas

Chai Latte

$5.25+

Matcha Latte

$6.75+

Black Tea

$2.75+

Green Tea

$2.75+

King Crimson Tea

$2.75+

Turmeric Tonic

$2.50+

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Cheese Danish (Brie)

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Plain Croissant

$3.60

Donuts

Vanilla glazed

$2.00

Chocolate Glazed

$3.25

Sprinkles Cake

$3.25

Glazed Old Fashioned

$2.00

Cinnamon Old Fashioned

$3.25

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$3.25

Gluteen Free

$2.95

Blueberry

$3.25

Pistachio

$3.95

Maple Bacon

$3.95

Coconut Cream

$2.85

Chocolate Cake

$2.85

Vegan

$1.95

Kolaches

Coloradough

$6.00

Ron Swanson

$6.00

El Greco

$6.00

Desayuno

$6.00

Hammy Sammy

$6.00

The Rabbi

$6.00

K.R.E.A.M

$6.00

Teas

Ginger Peach

$9.00

Jasmine Green

$9.00

Breakfast Blend

$9.00

Bai Tea

$3.50

Cups

Porcelain Mug - Cup

$19.00

Chai

Masala Chai

$14.00

Coffee Beans

5 lb Bag

$125.00

Seasonal Beans

$20.00

Black bag

$17.00

French Roasted

$17.00

matcha travel

$18.00

Instant Coffee House

$13.00

Geisha

$62.00

Ethiopia Coffee Bag

$19.00

Rwanda Bag

$20.00

Bottled Water

Open Bottled Water

$2.50

Mountain Valley Bottled Water

$2.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Matcha Travel

Matcha travel sticks

Matcha Travel sticks

$18.00

Instant Coffee

Instant coffee

$13.00

Milks

Oatly Milk

$6.00

Chobani

$6.00

Almond milk

$6.00

Syrups

Syrups

$17.00

Clothes

T-Shirt

$19.00

Pencil

$5.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Tote + Pencils

$20.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Olor means smell, it also means Aróma and nothing like a good coffee that smells good and tastes good. Olor coffee bar will give you the best coffee beans in your cup of coffee to make not only a simple cup of caffeine but also a magical moment. Come in and enjoy!

1013 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614

Olor Coffee Bar image

