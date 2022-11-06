Olor Coffee Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Olor means smell, it also means Aróma and nothing like a good coffee that smells good and tastes good. Olor coffee bar will give you the best coffee beans in your cup of coffee to make not only a simple cup of caffeine but also a magical moment. Come in and enjoy!
Location
1013 West Webster Avenue, Chicago, IL 60614
Gallery
