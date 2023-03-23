Main picView gallery

Pad Thai On Beverly 8367 Beverly Blvd

8367 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Fried Tofu
Pad Thai Sukhothai
Tom Kha Soup (L)


Utensils

Yes, utensils please

Appetizers

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$8.00

Deep fried roll stuffed with vegetables.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Crab and cream cheese in wonton, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon Stick

Crab Rangoon Stick

$8.00

Crab and cream cheese wrapped with egg roll skin, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steam organic edamame with salt.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$9.00

Rice wrappers stuffed with vegetable served with homemade peanut sauce.

Thai Chicken Wings

Thai Chicken Wings

$11.00

Deep fried marinated chicken wings served with sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Deep fired tofu served with peanut, sweet and sour sauce.

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Deep fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce.

Kung Slong

Kung Slong

$11.00

Deep fried crispy noodle stuffed with shrimp.

Steam Chicken Dumpling

Steam Chicken Dumpling

$9.00

Stuff with chicken and vegetables

Fried Chicken Dumpling

Fried Chicken Dumpling

$9.00

Stuffed with chicken and vegetable.

Fish Cake

Fish Cake

$8.00

Fried fish paste served with cucumber, sweet and sour sauce.

Thai Isaan Sausage

$9.00

Deep-fried sausages of fermented pork and glutinous rice. served with fresh vegetable, garlic, chili and peanut.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$11.00

Deep fried shrimp served with sweet and sour sauce.

Dumpling with curry sauce

Dumpling with curry sauce

$10.00

Dumpling in coconut milk green curry (spicy)

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Thai famous chicken marinated on skewers. Served with peanut sauce.

Golden Shrimp Roll

Golden Shrimp Roll

$11.00

Deep fried shrimp roll.

Pork Jerky

Pork Jerky

$12.00

Marinated pork sirloin air dry and deep fried.

Thai Salad

Thai Salad

$10.00

Spring mix vegetable, carrot, egg, cucumber, bell peppers served with homemade dressing

Spicy Seafood Salad

Spicy Seafood Salad

$17.00

Spicy combination seafood salad in chili and lime dressing.

Larb Kai

$13.00

Hot and spicy ground chicken salad.

Larb Moo

Larb Moo

$13.00

Hot and spicy ground pork salad.

Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$11.00

Sliced papaya mixed with dried shrimp, tomato, chili and lime.

Beef Salad

$14.00

Slice beef with cucumber, tomato, chili and lime dressing.

Spicy Glass Noodle Salad

$14.00

Hot and spicy glass noodle salad with ground pork, shrimp and lime dressing.

Soup

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$14.00

Shrimp wrapped in wonton, BBQ pork, vegetables in clear soup.

Tom Yum Seafood

Tom Yum Seafood

$18.00

Hot and sour soup with combination of seafood , lemongrass lime juice, onion, tomato and mushroom.

Spicy Seafood Soup (Poh Tak)

Spicy Seafood Soup (Poh Tak)

$18.00

Combination of seafood in spicy clear soup with mushroom.

Tom Kha Soup (L)

$15.00

Coconut soup with meat, lemongrass, onion and mushroom.

Tom Yum Soup (L)

$13.00

Hot and sour soup with meat , lemongrass lime juice, onion, tomato and mushroom.

Vegetable Soup

$9.00

Mix vegetable in clear soup.

Tom Kha Soup (S)

Tom Kha Soup (S)

$11.00
Tom Yum Soup (S)

Tom Yum Soup (S)

$9.00

Tom Kha Seafood

$20.00

Noodle / Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.00

Stir fried thin noodle, egg, bean sprouts,green onion with crushed of peanut.

Pad Thai Sukhothai

$16.00

Stir fried thin noodle, egg, crispy pork, dried shrimp, bean sprouts, green onion with crushed of peanut.

Pad See Eiw

Pad See Eiw

$14.00

Stir fried flat noodle with Chinese broccoli, egg and sweet brown sauce.

Drunken Noodle

$14.00

Spicy stir fried flat noodle with chili, onion, bell pepper, basil and tomato.

Chow Mien

Chow Mien

$14.00

Soft egg noodle stir fried with broccoli, cabbage, carrot, bean sprouts and green onion.

KuaKai Noodle

KuaKai Noodle

$14.00

Stir fried flat noodle with bean sprouts, green onion, cabbage, sesame oil and egg.

Yakisoba Kung Pao

$14.00

Stir fried yakisoba noodle chili, onion, bell pepper, peanut with spicy Kung Pao sauce.

Yakisoba Kee Mao

$14.00

Stir fried yakisoba noodle with Thai basil, onion, bell pepper and chili.

Yakisoba BBQ Pork

$14.00

Stir fired yakisoba noodle with BBQ pork, Chinese Broccoli and egg.

Pad Woon Sen

$14.00

Stir fired glass noodle with egg, onion, tomato, cabbage and broccoli.

Egg Noodle With BBQ Pork

$14.00

Soup or dry egg noodle with bean sprouts, BBQ pork.

Egg Noodle With Wonton

Egg Noodle With Wonton

$15.00

Soup or dry egg noodle with shrimp wonton, BBQ pork and bean sprouts.

Egg Noodle With Crab

Egg Noodle With Crab

$16.00

Soup or dry egg noodle with crab meat and bean sprouts.

Stir Fried Dish

White rice included

Hot Basil

$15.00

Stir fried with Thai basil, chili, bell pepper and onion.

Garlic And Peper

$15.00

Stir fried garlic with choice of meat.

Mix Vegetable

$15.00

Stir fried mix vegetable with oyster sauce.

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$15.00

Eggplant sautéed with bean sauce, bell pepper, onion and basil.

Chinese Broccoli

$15.00

Stir fried Chinese Broccoli with oyster sauce.

Broccoli

$15.00

Stir fried American broccoli with oyster sauce.

Spicy Cashew Nut

Spicy Cashew Nut

$15.00

Stir fried cashew nut with bell pepper, onion, in spicy sauce.

Kung Pao

Kung Pao

$15.00

Stir fried bell pepper, onion, carrot, peanut with spicy Kung Pao sauce.

Fresh Chilli

$15.00

Stir fried fresh chili with onion, carrot and bell pepper.

Fresh ginger

$15.00

Stir fried fresh ginger with mushroom, carrot, bell pepper and onion.

Prick King

Prick King

$15.00

Stir fried string bean, bell pepper with Thai chilli paste.

Sweet And Sour

$15.00

Stir fried with cucumber, tomato, pineapple, onion in sweet and sour sauce.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$15.00

Crispy fried chicken meat in sweet and sour orange sauce.

Chinese Broccoli With Crispy Pork

Chinese Broccoli With Crispy Pork

$16.00

Stir fried Chinese broccoli with crispy pork.

Curries

White rice included
Green Curry

Green Curry

$15.00

Thai green curry with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil and coconut milk.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$15.00

Thai red curry with bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil and coconut milk.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Thai yellow curry with potato, onion and carrot.

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Thai massaman curry, potato, onion, peanut and coconut milk.

Pineapple Currry

Pineapple Currry

$15.00

Thai red curry with pineapple, tomato, bell pepper and basil.

Penang Curry

$15.00

Thai Penang curry, snow pea carrot, basil and coconut milk.

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with onion, Chinese Broccoli, tomato and egg.

Thai Spicy Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with basil, onion, bell pepper and chilli.

Crab Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried with crab, onion, and egg.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

Fried rice with chicken and shrimp, pineapple, tomato, onion and egg.

Seafood Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice with combination of seafood, tomato, Chinese broccoli and egg.

Chinese Sausage Fried rice

$15.00

Fried rice with Chinese sausage, onion, tomato, Chinese Broccoli and egg.

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

$14.00

Fried rice with BBQ pork, Chinese Broccoli, tomato and egg.

Spicy Seafood Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai spicy fried rice with combination of seafood, bell pepper, onion, basil and chili.

Thai Spicy Fried Rice Crispy Pork

$15.00

Thai spicy fried rice with onion, pepper, basil and crispy pork

Pho

Vietnamese noodles
Beef Rib Eye Pho

Beef Rib Eye Pho

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with sliced beef rib eye. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Beef Combination Pho

Beef Combination Pho

$16.00

Rice noodle soup with sliced beef rib eye, beef meatballs, tendon and strip. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Beef Meat Ball

$15.00

Rice noodle soup with beef balls . Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with white chicken meat. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Vegetable Pho

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with vegetable. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Tofu Pho

$14.00

Rice noodle soup with tofu. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Seafood Pho

$18.00

Rice noodle soup with combination of seafood. Served with a side of fresh herbs.

Shrimp Pho

$16.00

Special Combination

Orange Chicken Combo

$16.00

Come with one egg roll and choice of egg fried rice or white rice.

Fried Chicken Wings Combo

$16.00

Come with one egg roll and choice of egg fried rice or white rice.

Fried Fish Fillet Combo

$16.00

Come with one egg roll and choice of egg fried rice or white rice.

Fried Shrimp Combo

$16.00

Come with one egg roll and choice of egg fried rice or white rice.

Desserts

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$10.00
Mango Sticky Rice Roll

Mango Sticky Rice Roll

$9.00

Our new popular menu. Deep fired rolls stuffed with mango sticky rice. Served with coconut sauce.

Fried Banana

$8.00

Our popular battered plantain banana deep fired.

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.50

Lemonade Thai Iced Tea

$4.50
Thai Pink Milk

Thai Pink Milk

$4.50

Thai Green Milk

$4.50
Verde O’ Lantern

Verde O’ Lantern

$4.50
Red Crush

Red Crush

$4.50

Palm Juice

$4.50
Soda

Soda

$2.50

Perrier

$3.50

Bottle Of Water

$2.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Rice Dishes

Hainan Chicken

Hainan Chicken

$14.00

Crispy Chicken Over Hainan Rice

$14.00
BBQ Pork Over Rice

BBQ Pork Over Rice

$14.00

Side Orders

Egg Fried Rice

$6.00

Steam Vegetables

$6.00
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Steam White Rice (S)

$3.50

Steam White Rice (L)

$5.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Chef’s Special

Lemon Chick

Lemon Chick

$14.00
Spicy Basil Salmon

Spicy Basil Salmon

$18.00
Panang Curry Salmon

Panang Curry Salmon

$18.00

Green Curry Salmon

$18.00

Crispy Fish Fillet

$16.00
Walnut Shrimp Salad

Walnut Shrimp Salad

$15.00
Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$15.00

Stew Pork Leg

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thai food and Pho restaurant

Location

8367 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

