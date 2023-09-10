DRINKS

N/A BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$1.99

COKE

$2.69

DIET COKE

$2.69

MR. PIBB

$2.69

SWEET OR UN-SWEET TEA

$2.49

COCA COLA BOTELLA

$2.50

MILK OR JUICE

$1.99

SPRITE

$2.69

JARRITOS

$2.50

FRUIT PUNCH

$2.69

LEMONADE

$2.69

FRESH ORANGE JUICE

$4.99

CARROT JUICE

$4.99

MIXED JUICE

$4.99

AGUAS FRESCAS

Jamaica

$2.49+

Horchata

$2.49+

Pina

$2.49+

Pepino

$2.49+

Pepino and Limon

$2.49+

Sandia

$2.49+

Jarritos

$2.25

Mango

$4.99

Tamarindo

$3.99

DRAFT BEERS

Impot Big Draft

$35.00

Domestic Big Draft

$27.00

Bud Light Draft

$3.99+

Mich Ultra Draft

$3.99+

Vienna Lager Draft

$4.75+

Hazey IPA

$5.25+

Loose Cannon

$5.99+

Bud light special

$1.50

Michelob Special

$1.50

Viena Special

$1.50

Shocktop

$1.50

THURSDAY CUP

$5.00

XX Lager Draft

$4.75+

XX Amber Draft

$4.75+

Modelo Special Draft

$4.75+

Negra Modelo Draft

$4.75+

Blue Moon Draft

$4.75+

Pacifico Draft

$4.75+

DOMESTIC BEERS

Bud (Bottle)

$3.25

Bud Light (Bottle)

$3.25

Michelob Ultra (Bottle)

$3.25

Miller Light (Bottle)

$3.25

Coors Light (Bottle)

$3.25

Stella Artois

$3.50

Bud Light Can

$2.50

Modelo Can

$3.00

XX Amber

$2.50

XX Lager

$2.50

Heineken

$2.50

Modelo Negra

$2.50

IMPORT BEERS

Corona Extra (Bottle)

$4.25

Corona Light (Bottle)

$3.99

Corona Familiar (Bottle)

$3.99

Pacifico (Bottle)

$3.99

Negra Modelo (Bottle)

$3.99

Modelo Special (Bottle)

$3.99

Dos Equis Larger (Bottle)

$3.99

Dos Amber (Bottle)

$3.99

Heineken (Bottle)

$3.99

Corona Familiar Caguama (Bottle)

$6.00

Modelo Caguama (Bottle)

$8.00

Victoria (Bottle)

$3.99

(3) Chelas Locas

$19.99

(6) Chelas Locas

$39.99

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$8.99+

Texas Margarita

$11.99+

Skinny Margarita

$15.00+

CoronaRita 23oz

$16.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.99+

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.99+

Blood Orange

$15.00

Bahama Mama Marg

$15.00

Mangoneada 23Oz

$15.00

Mangoeada 32Oz

$18.99

Pink Marg

$15.00

Pomegranate Marg

$15.00

Hurricane Marg

$16.00

Blue Marg

$15.99

Sunset Marg

$16.00

Sangriarita

$16.00

Berry Amber Margarita

$16.00

Saguaro Margarita

$16.00

Cubetazo (6)

$28.99

Mexican Watermelon

$15.99

Patron Margarita 16Oz

$14.99

Patron Margarita 23Oz

$19.99

Mango Locura

$18.99

Pech Cabbler

$11.99

Margarita Tower

$55.00

Pasionate Dream Marg 32OZ

$17.99

Henny-Margarita 23OZ

$16.00

Lava Flow

$13.00

Trashcans Spcials

$12.00

Watermelon Special

$7.50

Blue Marg Special

$11.00

Monday Flight

$7.50

Melon Rita

$12.00

COCKTAILS

Daiquiri

$8.99+

Piña Colada

$9.00+

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bahamama 70

$19.99

Tequila Sun Rise

$9.99

Paloma

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Mexican Michelada

$11.99

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Vampiro

$13.00

Long island

$10.00

Horchata Martini

$10.50

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mojito

$11.99

Melon Island

$11.00

Mango Xplosion

$12.00

Mimosa

$5.99

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Orange Crush

$10.00

Sangria Special

$5.00

Watermelon Trashcan

$15.99

Nectarine Trashcan

$16.00

Tropical Trashcan

$15.99

Mexican Trashcan

$15.99

Coconut Trashcan

$15.99

Bahamama Special

$6.99

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Crown Goblet

$14.00

Loko Summer

$6.99

Autumn Bourbon

$8.99

Harvest Crisp

$10.99

Fall Spresso

$9.99

Spiced Caramel Apple

$11.99

Tropical Dragon

$13.00

No Mames Wey

$11.00

Tropical Dragon Trash Can

$16.00

Hoop Tea LongIsland

$12.00

Monst-jito

$13.00

Refresca-Rita

$15.99

Loco-Rindo

$11.00

Kiwi-splash

$12.00

Tropical Dragon Special

$8.00

Splash On The Beach

$5.50

SHOOTERS

VEGAS BOMB

$7.99

LEMON DROP

$7.99

ROYAL FLUSH

$7.99

GREEN TEA

$7.99

JAGER BOMB

$7.99

SNOWFLAKE

$7.99

WINE

Burgundy (Glass)

$7.99

Chardonnay (Glass)

$7.99

Merlot (Glass)

$7.99

Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$7.99

Pinot Noir

$7.99

Wine (Bottle)

$18.99

Sangria

$10.00

Resling (Glass)

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvingion (Glass)

$7.99

TEQUILAS

Patron Reposado

$9.50+

Patron Silver

$9.99+

Don Julio Blanco

$9.50+

Don Julio Reposado

$9.99+

DON JULIO 70

$15.00

Don Julio Añejo

$9.99+

1800 Silver

$8.99+

1800 Reposado

$8.99+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.99+

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.99+

Cazadores

$7.50

Hornitos Reposado

$8.99+

Luna Azul

$6.50

Hornitos Silver

$7.75+

Cazadores Reposado

$8.99

Herradura Blanco

$9.99

Herraadura Reposado

$9.99

Corralejo Reposado

$8.50

Hornitos Black Barrel

$9.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.00

100 Años Tequila ( Blue Agave)

$9.99

Grand Marnier

$9.99

3 Generaciones

$10.99

Centenario

$7.99

Cabo Wabo

$8.99

Espolon

$8.99

Corralejos

$9.99

Casaamigos

$8.99

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

House Tequila Special

$1.99

Teremana

$8.99

Hornitos Lime

$8.99

Hornitos Reposado

$9.99

Milagros

$8.99

Clase Azul

$35.00

House Tequila

$4.99

WHISKEY

Makers Mark

$7.75

Jack Daniels

$7.75

Jim Beam

$7.75

Crown royal

$7.50

Crown Royal Apple

$7.50

Hennessy

$8.75

Courvoisier VSOP

$8.75

Martell VSOP

$8.75

Chivas real

$8.75

Buchanas

$8.75

Fireball

$5.99

Jagermeister

$7.99

Jemeson Whiskey

$8.50

Remmy Martin

$9.25

Black Label

$12.00

Red Label

$10.00

Green Label

$9.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$9.99

Kettle One

$8.50

Titos

$7.50

Absolut

$8.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$8.50

Ciroc Mango

$8.50

Ciroc Peach

$8.50

Hypnotiq

$7.50

House Vodka

$6.75

GIN & RUM

Tanqeray

$7.50

Bombay

$8.00

Malibu Coc

$7.99

Rum And Coke

$7.75

Rum Castillo

$5.99

Captin Morgan

$6.25

Rom Chata

$6.75

Bacardi Rum

$7.75

House Gin

$6.75

MARTINIS

Vodka Or Gin Martini

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Horchata Martini

$10.50

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.50

Panchito Martini

$10.00

Tequi!a Flights

1800 Flight

$20.00

Hornitos Flight

$20.00

Teremana Flight

$23.00

LUNCH

Lunch Menu

Burrito Bowl lunch

$11.99

Burrito Don Nacho lunch

$12.99

Chimichanga lunch

$10.99

Enchiladas’ Poblanas lunch

$11.99

Fajita lunch

$12.00

Fajita w/ Shrimp lunch

$12.50

Huevos Con Chorizo lunch

$9.99

Nacho Burrito lunch

$10.99

Carlito Special lunch

$11.99

Pollo A La Parrilla lunch

$11.99

Pollo Zacatecas lunch

$11.99

Quesadilla Al Gusto

$9.99

Taco Salad lunch

$8.50

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Speedy Gonzales

$8.99

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Combination (1)taco

$10.99

Combination (2) Tacos

$12.99

(1) Taco Y Arroz

$8.99

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Huevos Divorciados

$11.99

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.99

FOOD

BOTANIANDO

BEAN DIP

$7.99

CHEESE DIP

$6.99

LG CHESSE DIP

$8.50

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.99

CHESSE FRIES

$5.99

FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

CARNE FRIES

$14.99

CHICKEN WINGS

$11.99

CAMARONES GRATINADOS

$12.99

GUACA DIP

$5.50

ESQUITE

$9.99

RICOS ELOTES

$11.50

DIP TRIO

$14.99

FRESH GUACAMOLE

$11.99

3 ANTOJITOS

$14.99

PAPAS LOCAS

$12.99

PA LOS CHOMPAS

$19.99

CRAB DIP

$13.99

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$15.99

PICADERA

$10.00

VIDA VERDE

TACO SALAD

$12.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD

$14.99

GRILLED FAJITA SALAD

$14.99

GUERO SALAD

$15.99

GUACA SALAD

$5.99

CREMA SALAD

$4.50

TOSSED SALAD

$4.25

SHRIMP TACO SALAD

$12.99

SHRIMP SALAD

$14.99

Chicken Soup

$7.99

Menudo

$14.50

Caldo De Res

$14.50

NACHOS

CHESSE NACHOS

$7.25

BEANS NACHOS

$7.99

CHICHEN OR BEEF NACHOS

$10.50

FAJITA NACHOS

$14.99

MIX FAJITA NACHOS

$16.99

NACHOS SUPREME

$13.99

CARNE ASADA NACHOS

$15.99

SHRIMP NACHOS

$16.99

Nachos Supreme Special

$11.00

COMBINALO CON PAPA NACHO

#1 (2) CHILE RELLENOS

$15.00

#2 (1CHILE 1ENCHILADA 1TACO)

$13.99

#3 (1CHILE 1TAMAL 1CHALUPA)

$13.99

#4 (1BURRITO 1ENCH 1TACO)

$13.99

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADA POBLANAS

$15.99

RANCHERAS ENCHILADA

$17.25

ENCHILIADAS ROJAS

$13.99

CHIPOTLE ENCHILADA

$14.99

SPINACH ENCHILADA

$16.99

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR

$17.99

ENCHILADA SUIZA

$15.99

DINNER CHIMICHANGAS

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$12.99

Shredded Chicken Chimichanga

$12.99

Grill Chicken Fajita Chimichanga

$14.99

Shrimp Fajita Chimichanga

$14.99

Grill Steak Fajita Chimichanga

$16.99

Oleada Chimichanga

$18.99

TAQUEANDO

(3) TACOS

$15.99

(1) TACO

$3.99

(3) BIRRIA TACOS

$17.99

(3) SHRIMP TACOS

$17.99

(3) FISH TACOS

$17.99

(1) SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

(1) FISH TACO

$4.50

(1) TACO Tuesday

$2.50

(3) TACO ZACATECAS

$15.99

BURRITOS

PAPA NACHO BURRITOS

$13.99

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$15.99

BURRITO SPINACH

$15.99

CRAZY BURRITO

$15.99

BURRITO DON NACHO

$16.99

BURRITO BOWL

$13.99

BURRITO PASTOR

$15.99

TEXAS BURRITO

$17.99

BIRRIA BURRITO

$18.99

MAVIRI BURRITO

$20.99

MEXICAN BURRITO

$16.99

BURRITO SECO

$17.99

LIBRE DE CARNES

VEGGIE FAJITA

$15.99

ARROZ VEGETARIANO

$13.99

VEGETARIAN BOWL

$14.99

VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA

$14.99

ENCHILADAS ZACATECAS

$14.99

KIDS MENU

#1 KIDS CHEESE QUASEDILLA WITH RICE

$5.99

#2 KIDS TACO WITH RICE AND BEANS

$5.99

#3 KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS AND FRIES

$5.99

#4 KIDS MINI TACO SALAD – BEEF OR CHICKEN

$5.99

#5 KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$5.99

DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.99

(3) CHURROS

$4.50

FLAN

$4.50

Paleta

$2.50

Helado En Vaso

$3.50

FRIED BANANAS

$5.99

BROWNIES

$5.99

SOPAPILLAS

$4.50

XANGOS

$5.75

Tre Leches

$7.00

Cheesecake

$4.50

COMIENDO CON MARIACHIS

CARNE ASADA

$19.99

TIERRA Y MAR

$21.00

DONA PINA

$18.99

BROCHETTOS

$18.99

QUESA BIRRIA

$16.99

SIZZILING STEAK/ SHRIMP

$20.99

ARROZ ASADA

$13.99

PASTOR QUESADILLA

$14.99

CHORI STEAK

$17.99

ARROZ CON POLLO

$14.99

CHORIPOLLO

$16.99

POLLO LOCO

$16.99

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$14.99

ARROZ CON CAMARONES

$14.99

CAMARONES DIABLA

$15.99

CAMARONES MOJO DE AJO

$18.99

PLAZA DEL MAR

$19.99

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$17.99

Mojarra Frita

$16.50

MOLCAJETE

$25.99

ARROZ ZACATECAS

$15.99

PAPA NACHO SPECIAL

$19.99

PAPA NACHO SPECIAL\SHRIMP

$22.50

PAPA NACHO COMBO

$13.99

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$14.99

TEXAS QUESADILLA

$17.99

POLLO A LA PARILLA

$14.99

POLLO ZACATECAS

$14.99

RANCHERA QUESADILLA

$14.99

TIO -BONE

$23.00

TORTA CUBANA

$14.99

CHILE VERDE

$17.99

CHILE COLARADO

$17.99

CARNITAS

$17.99

NACHO'S PLATTER

$49.00

A LA CARTE

Chile Relleno (Cheese Only)

$5.99

Tamales (1)

$4.99

Tamales (3)

$12.00

Chalupa (1)

$2.50

Chalupa Guacamole

$2.79

Chimichanga (A LA CARTE)

$3.99

3 Tacos

$8.78

TACO (ALA CARTE)

$2.79

Enchilada (ALA CARTE)

$2.99

Taquito(ALA CARTE)

$2.50

4 Taquitos

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla (ALA CARTE)

$7.99

Quesadillas (Veggie) ALA

$4.99

Cheese Quesadillas (ALA CARE)

$2.99

Grill Chicken Or Steak Quesadilla (ALA CARTE)

$6.99

Chicken Or Beef Quesadilla (ALA CARTE)

$3.99

Burrito (ALA CARTE)

$2.79

Tostada (ALA CARTE)

$2.50

EXTRAS

Add Chicken

$3.50

Add Shrimp

$3.99

Add Steak

$3.50

Add Avacodo Slices

$4.99

Fries

$3.50

Beans

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

Black Beans

$1.99

Grilled Peppers And Onions

$2.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$2.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Jalapeno Slice

$1.99

S Red Salsa

$1.25

M Red Salsa

$3.50

LG Red Salsa

$5.99

L Chips

$3.50

Medium Chips

$3.99

S Chips

$1.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.99

Extra Cheese Dip

$1.50

S White Salsa

$1.25

M White Salsa

$3.50

LG White Sauce

$5.99

Tortilla De Harina

$1.25

Tortilla De Maiz

$1.50

Guacamole Salsa

$1.50

Habanero Salsa

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Lettuce

$0.99

(3) Chiles Toreados

$4.99

1 Toreado

$0.99

Charro Beans

$3.50

Cheese Rice

$3.99

FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA

$18.99

STEAK FAJITA

$18.99

SHRIMP FAJITA

$23.99

TEXAS FAJITAS

$21.99

TEXAS FAJITAS (X2)

$30.99

MIX FAJITAS

$18.99

MIX FAJITAS (X2)

$25.99

SHRIMP FAJITAS (X2)

$28.99

Chicken fajita special

$11.99

Steak fajita special

$11.99

CHICKEN OR STEAK FAJITA (2)

$24.99

FAJITA RANCHERA

$19.99

FAJITA DEL MAR

$27.99

LA MARISCADA

PLAZA DEL MAR

$19.99

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$16.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO

$18.99

CAMARONES RANCHEROS

$15.99

ENCHILADAS DEL MAR

$16.50

MOJARRA FRITA

$16.50

MOJARRA AL JUGO

$18.50

CEVICHE TROPICAL

$17.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$18.99

AGUACHILE MOLCAJETE

$19.99

TOSTADA DE CEVICHE

$15.99

RETAIL

Camisetas

Camisas 5 Mayo

$10.00