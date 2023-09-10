Mexican & Tex-Mex
Papa Nacho 11831 Jefferson Ave
5 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
11831 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA 23606
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
York River Oyster Company - Gloucester Point, VA
No Reviews
8109 Yacht Haven Rd Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newport News
Harpoon Larry's Fish House & Oyster Bar
4.2 • 2,912
621 J. Clyde Morris Blvd Newport News, VA 23601
View restaurant
Second Street American Bistro Newport News
4.4 • 1,450
115 Arthur Way Newport News, VA 23602
View restaurant
More near Newport News