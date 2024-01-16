Palak Dal 15 Oz Combo

$10.99

Dal palak also known as Spinach dal is a nutritious Indian curry where toor dal (split pigeon peas) is cooked with spinach, spices and herbs. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.