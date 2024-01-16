PBC Factory 13920 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
13920 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
100
Leander, TX 78641
Veg Appetizer
- Andhra Paneer$12.99
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in spicy yogurt sauce.
- Paneer 65$12.99
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in special 65 sauce.
- Chili Paneer$12.99
Paneer Sautéed with Chili style. Best Seller of PNC
- Pepper Paneer$12.99
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
- Ginger Paneer$12.99
Soft Indian cottage cheese sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.
- Baby Corn 65$11.99
Baby Corn 65 is a crispy fried starter or snack. Baby corn pieces are coated with a batter which includes flour,spices then deep fried.
- Baby Corn Manchurian$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in Manchurian sauce.
- Chili Baby Corn$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
- Gobi 65$11.99
Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special 65 sauce.
- Chili Gobi$11.99
Lightly battered baby corn sautéed in chili sauce.
- Gobi Manchurian$11.99
Lightly battered cauliflower sautéed in special sauce 65 or chili sauce.
- Cut Mirchi$7.99
Large jalapenos dipped in graham flour and fried. Cut into small pieces.
- Stuffed Mirchi Bajji(3 pieces)$8.99
- Veg Manchurian$11.99
Non-Veg Appetizer
- Pepper Chicken$12.99
Boneless chicken sautéed in Chef Special ginger or pepper sauce.
- Chicken 65$12.99
Tender Chicken Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.
- Chili Chicken$12.99
Marinated Chili chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
- Chicken Sukka$12.99
Marinated Chicken pieces cooked with Spices, Onions and peppers.
- Chicken Manchurian$12.99
Manchurian is a class of Chinese dish made by roughly chopping and deep-fried Battered Chicken Piece , and sautéeing it in a sauce flavored with soy sauce
- Ginger Goat$14.99
Marinated Ginger Goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
- Andhra Chicken$12.99
Famous traditional Andhra Spicy Chicken Preparation in a yoghurt sauce
- Ginger Chicken$12.99
Marinated Ginger chicken cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with peppers and onion.
- Goat 65$14.99
Tender Goat Cubes Sautéed in Chef Special 65 sauce.
- Goat Sukka$14.99
Marinated goat cooked on slow flame. Sautéed with bell peppers and onion.
- Pepper Goat$14.99
Marinated goat sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
- Apollo Fish$14.99
Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.
- Fish 65$15.99
Tilapia chunks, marinated with freshly ground spices, cooked with onion & Pepper.
- Pepper Fish$14.99
Tilapia pieces marinated and cooked with house special pepper sauce.
- Shrimp 65$14.99
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special 65 Sauce.
- Pepper Shrimp$14.99
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special pepper sauce.
- Ginger Shrimp$14.99
Shrimp sautéed in Chef Special ginger sauce.
- Goat Haleem$15.99Out of stock
Biryani
- Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani$14.99
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Boneless spiced chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
- Chicken Dum Biryani$13.99
Most popular and Traditional Hyderabadi Spiced Chicken marinated with home made spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
- Egg Dum Biryani$13.99
Boiled Eggs, Marinated in a special spice mix, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipes. Flavorful and Soulful. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
- Fish Dum Biryani$15.99
Spicy Fish pieces, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
- Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
GOAT (Tender pieces) marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Yoghurt and Rice Dum cooked to perfection as per traditional recipe. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
- Goat Kheema Biryani$16.99
Kheema Biryani or Mutton Kheema Biryani is a subtly spiced Biryani that combines perfectly cooked, flavorful minced meat with Indian spices.
- Gongura Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99Out of stock
Chicken marinated in Andhra Style Boneless Chicken Biryani. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99Out of stock
Chicken marinated in Hyderabadi style. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Gongura Goat Biryani$16.99Out of stock
Hyderabadi style Mutton Dum Biryani with a twist.. Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Gongura Veg Dum Biryani$13.99Out of stock
Mixed Veggies marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, Gongura leaves are tangy/sour herbs native to Andhra Region in India. The sourness coupled with the Spicy Biryani complements the taste into a Unique Flavorful Experience. BEST SELLER ALERT! This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
- Guntur Goat Biryani$16.99
Another regional Indian preparation presented by our Chef. A true Andhra styled Cooked Goat Biryani. Enjoy the spicy Goat Biryani. A newly added Creation in our menu.
- Paneer Dum Biryani$14.99
Paneer 65 Pieces Marinated and Sautéed in our Famous Biryani spices and Served with Basmati Biryani rice
- Shrimp Dum Biryani$16.99
Spicy Shrimps, Pan sautéed and marinated in Hyderabadi style Sauce with Biryani Basmati rice. An authentic Biryani. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan.
- Vegetable Dum Biryani$13.99
Mixed Vegetables marinated in Hyderabadi style with Biryani spices, fried onions and yogurt then slow cooked in Traditional DUM Style. This order comes with Raita and Saalan.
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Spiced Boneless chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
- Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani$15.99
Spiced chicken Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
- Vijayawada Goat Dum Biryani$16.99
Spiced Vijayawada Goat Biryani topped with a personal serving of 'spicy-crispy' boneless chicken garnished on the 'Bone-In' Biryani. Its almost like a personal serving of Appetizer. Accompanied with Raita and Saalan
Family Pack Dum Biryani
- Veg Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$49.99
Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Veg Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.
- Paneer Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$54.99
Includes 6 Roti, Veg Appetizer (Gobi Manchuria or Chilly Baby corn), 15 Oz Veg Curry of the day and Paneer Biryani 54 Oz (Shallow half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves Up to 4 to 6 people.
- Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$54.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (Shallow half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$59.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (Half Tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Gongura Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$59.99Out of stock
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Chicken Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Vijayawada Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$59.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Chicken Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$59.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Vijayawada Boneless Chicken Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$64.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Goat Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Gongura Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$64.99Out of stock
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Gongura Goat Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Guntur Goat Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$64.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Guntur Goat Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Goat Kheema Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$64.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Kheema Dum Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Fish Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$59.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non Veg Curry of the day and Fish Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Shrimp Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$64.99
Includes 4 Roti, Chicken Appetizer, 15 Oz Non-Veg Curry of the day and Shrimp Biryani 54 Oz (half tray) and Desert ( 4 pc Gulab Jamun or Rasmalai). Serves up to 4 to 6 people.
- Egg Dum Biryani Family Feast Combo$51.99
Veg Curries N Combos
- Chana Masala 15 Oz Combo$12.49
Chana Masala accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Dal Tadka 15 Oz Combo$11.99
Dal Tadka is a popular Indian dish where cooked spiced lentils are finished with a tempering made of ghee/ oil and spices. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Kadai Paneer 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Mixed Veg Curry 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Mixed Veg Korma 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Palak Dal 15 Oz Combo$10.99
Dal palak also known as Spinach dal is a nutritious Indian curry where toor dal (split pigeon peas) is cooked with spinach, spices and herbs. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Paneer Tikka Masala Curry 15 Oz Combo$10.99
Paneer Tikka in a buttery Curry base. Accompanied with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Veg Special Curry 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Palak Paneer 15oz Combo$10.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Malai Kofta Combo$12.99
- Shahi Paneer Combo$12.99
- Palak Daal Combo$12.99
- Methi Paneer 15 Oz Combo$12.99
- Mix Veg Chettinadu 15 Oz Combo$12.99
- Mix Veg Malabar 15Oz Combo$12.99
- Mix Veg Roganjosh 15Oz Combo$12.99
- Paneer Roganjosh 15Oz Combo$13.99
Non Veg Curries N Combos
- Andhra Chicken Curry 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Spicy Chicken Kurry 15 Oz with 1 Roti and 32 Oz flavored Pulao Rice
- Butter Chicken Curry 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Chicken Tikka Masala Curry 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Chicken Tikka in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Gongura Chicken Curry 15 Oz Combo$14.99Out of stock
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Chicken Korma 15 Oz Combo$12.99
Boneless Chicken in a buttery Curry base. This comes with 1 Roti and a serving of Pulao Rice. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids. 15 oz. Rice/Roti.
- Palak Chicken Curry 15 Oz Combo$13.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Goat Korma Combo 15 Oz$15.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Korma (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
- Palak Goat Combo 15 Oz$15.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Goat Curry 15 Oz Combo$15.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
- Gongura Mutton Curry 15 Oz Combo$16.99Out of stock
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Mutton Roganjosh 15 Oz Combo$15.99
Chef's special Combo comes with 15 Oz Curry, Raita, 1 Roti and Rice. You can replace rice with 2 Roti (or) You can replace Roti with Extra Rice.
- Goat Kheema Curry 15 Oz Combo$15.99
Generous portion of 15 Oz Lamb Kheema (Minced lamb Meat) Curry with 1 Roti and Small cup of Pulao Rice. Best Seller ALERT! 8 oz. Roti/Rice.
- Methi Chicken 15 Oz Combo$12.99
- Methi Goat 15 Oz Combo$15.99
- Chettinadu Chicken 15 Oz Combo$12.99
- Chettinadu Goat Curry 15 Oz Combo$15.99
- Malabar Fish Curry 15 Oz Combo$15.99
- Malabar Shrimp Curry 15 Oz Combo$16.99
- Malabar Chicken Curry 15Oz Combo$13.99
- Chicken Roganjosh 15 Oz Combo$12.99
- Chettinadu Shrimp 15 Oz Combo$16.99
- Shrimp Roganjosh 15 Oz Combo$16.99
Rolls & Wraps
- Kati Rolls with Paneer Veg$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spicy Paneer with spices, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Kati Rolls with Potato$9.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spicy Potato, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Kati Rolls with Eggs$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Kati Rolls with Chicken$11.99
2 Roti rolls. Boneless sautéed Chicken, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
- Kati Rolls with Goat Kheema$12.99
2 Roti Rolls, Lamb Keema Masala and lachha onion, seasoned with chaat masala and wrapped in lachha paratha.
Chaat
- Pani Puri$6.99
Small fried whole wheat puff shells served with an unique mix of Lentils and grams, potatoes, cilantro served with spicy mint flavored water and Tangy house sauce.
- Bhel Puri$6.99
A mix of puffed rice, sev, potato, tomato, onion and sweet spicy chutney with spicy house sauce. FOR VEGAN- PLEASE ENSURE TO WRITE THE COMMENT-NO YOGURT/VEGAN
- Sev Puri$6.99
Paapdi, sev, potatoes,lentils, onion and curd served with spicy house sauce. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER, Curd.
- Dahi Batata Puri$6.99
Small fried puff shells served with yogurt, Potatoes and tangy house sauce.
- Paapdi Chaat$6.99
A mix of crushed flat Puri (flat Indian bread) mixed with Chana masala (chickpeas). - VEGAN OPTION-PLS INDICATE NO YOGURT
- Dahi paapdi Chaat$6.99
A mix of crushed flat Puri (flat Indian bread) mixed with Chana masala (chickpeas).
- Samosa Chaat$6.99
Probably the most famous Indian snack. It consists of fried pastry stuffed with savory filling of spiced boiled potatoes and peas. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
- Pav Bhaji$7.99
A spicy preparation with mashed vegetables (potatoes, onions, cauliflower, capsicum, ginger and garlic)- VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
- Vada Pav$6.99
Spicy mashed potato fritter with garlic, mint, and tamarind chutney with Pav (Bun/Bread) baked In-House. Both our Pav and Vada are close to Jumbo size. VEGAN OPTION - PLS INDICATE NO BUTTER
Pizzas
Curry Only
- Mixed Veg Curry Only 15 Oz$9.99
Vegetable curry made with mixed vegetables, spices and herbs. This one-pan mixed vegetable curry is very delicious.
- Mixed Veg Korma Only 15 Oz$9.99
Vegetable Korma made with mixed vegetables, spices and herbs. This one-pan mixed vegetable curry is very delicious.
- Palak Paneer Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
Palak paneer is a classic curried dish from North Indian cuisine made with fresh spinach, onions, spices, paneer and herbs. 15 Oz.
- Paneer Tikka Masala Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
Paneer Tikka 15 oz. Curry. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids.
- Kadai Paneer Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
Kadai Paneer is a tangy, deeply spiced paneer dish that is perfect for enjoying all year round. 15 Oz.
- Chana Masala Curry Only 15 Oz$11.99
Chana masala is a North Indian curried dish made with white chickpeas, onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs.
- Dal Tadka Curry Only 15 Oz$8.99
This restaurant style dal tadka is a smooth and creamy dal tempered with Indian spices with a smoky charcoal flavor.
- Andhra Chicken Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
15 Oz Andhra Spicy Chicken Kurry. Please order Roti and Rice separately.
- Butter Chicken Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
Butter Chicken Tikka 15 Oz Curry. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids.
- Chicken Tikka Masala Curry Only 15 Oz$10.99
Chicken Tikka 15 Oz Curry. Curry is mildly spiced with a sweet Tangy flavor to it. Ideal for Kids.
- Palak Chicken Curry Only 15 Oz$11.99
Palak Chicken is a classic Indian curry of chicken cooked together with fresh spinach and spices. 15 Oz.