Peet's Coffee
10020 West Sahara Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Seasonal Promo
Fall 2023 Promos
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin Oat Latte
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte
Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte
Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.
Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte
Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.
Havana Cappuccino
Bold espresso swirled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with steamy creamed milk and topped with a warm cinnamon kick.
Iced Havana Cappuccino
Rich espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and cold milk poured over ice and fresh foam. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Coffee
Hot Coffee - Drip
Hot Espresso Beverages
Espresso
Our beans are deep roasted, our shots are hand-pulled. Taste the finest, freshly ground espresso shot in town.
Americano
Italian espresso gets the American treatment; hot water fills the cup for a rich alternative drip coffee.
Caffe Macchiato
Hand pulled espresso topped with a dollop of perfectly steamed foam
Caffe Con Panna
Rich espresso topped with lush whipped cream
Cafe Cortado
We cut a hand-pulled shot of rich espresso forte with and equal amount of smooth steamed milk.
Caffe Latte
Silky steamed milk & rich espresso finished with a layer of foam.
Vanilla Latte
Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte
Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.
Caramel Latte
Sweet caramel sauce, deep roasted espresso & freshly steamed milk.
Hazelnut Latte
Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte
Satisfying without sacrificing. The same as our Vanilla Latte, but the syrup is sugar-free.
Espresso Chai Latte
Classic chai tea with warm spices & a shot of espresso.
Golden Caffe Latte
Hand-pulled Espresso with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and steamed with milk.
Cappuccino
Our rish espresso artfully marbled with freshly micro-foamed milk
Golden Cappuccino
A classic cappuccino reimagined with the zesty mix of turmeric, ginger, and honey.
Havana Cappuccino
Bold espresso swirled with sweetened condensed milk, topped with steamy creamed milk and topped with a warm cinnamon kick.
Caffe Mocha
Rich & creamy house-made chocolate sauce paired with Espresso Forte & steamed milk
Dark Chocolate Mocha
Dark chocolate & dutch cocoa topped with whipped cream.
White Chocolate Mocha
Sweet indulgence of white chocolate blended with espresso.
Caramel Macchiato
Rich buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla.
Latte Macchiato
Sweet, concentrated ristretto shots are poured through creamy foam into freshly steamed milk.
Pumpkin Latte
Pumpkin Oat Latte
Flat White
Silky steamed milk & rich espresso finished with a layer of foam.
Cold Coffee - Cold Brew & Nitro Brew
Baridi Cold Brew (On Tap)
Baridi cold brew delivers a sweet, smooth and refreshing iced coffee without acidity or bitterness.
Nitro Cold Brew (On Tap)
Our signature, bright Baridi cold brew infused with nitrogen for a foamy head and a velvety cascade.
Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)
10-Cup Kit with our Baridi Cold brew.
Decaf Iced Coffee
Brewed fresh daily and ice-chilled for full flavor without the buzz.
The Black Tie
Layered sweetened condensed milk, cold brew iced coffee, chicory infused simple syrup and a float of half & half.
Coconut Black Tie
Layered sweetened condensed milk, cold brew iced coffee, coconut syrup and a float of half & half.
Cold Brew Oat Latte
Sweetened oat milk blended to frothy perfection and topped with our double strength Baridi Cold Brew.
Brown Sugar Cold Brew Oat Latte
The sweetness of brown sugar with a layer of creamy oat milk and a float of our signature Baridi Cold Brew.
Chocolate Cold Brew Oat Latte
Golden honey syrup in creamy oat milk lightens up our deep dark cold brew.
Honey Cold Brew Oat Latte
Golden honey syrup in creamy oat milk lightens up our deep dark cold brew.
Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte
Cinnamon sugar and creamy oat milk blended together and topped with Baridi Cold Brew.
Cold Coffee - Iced Espresso Beverages
Iced Espresso
Our beans are deep roasted, our shots are hand-pulled. Taste the finest freshly iced,espresso shot in town.
Iced Americano
Fresh, rich shots of Espresso Forte are poured with iced and cold water for a refreshing pick-me-up.
Iced Caffe Latte
Cold milk & freshly pulled espresso create this delicious symphony, poured over iced and fresh foam.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Iced Sugar-Free Vanilla Latte
Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.
Iced Caramel Latte
Give your straw something to search for with caramel swirls added to cold milk, rich espresso and fresh foam.
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Iced Sugar-Free Hazelnut Latte
Sugar-free Vanilla syrup delivers the same balanced sweetness as the original with fewer calories.
Iced Espresso Chai Latte
Classic chai tea with warm spices & a shot of espresso, poured over iced with fresh chilled foam and milk.
Iced Golden Caffe Latte
Iced Espresso with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and topped with creamy milk foam
Iced Cappuccino
Fresh, chilled milk foam, rich espresso and cold milk over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Rich buttery caramel, concentrated and intense ristretto shots of espresso, and a hint of vanilla over ice.
Iced Latte Macchiato
Sweet, concentrated ristretto shots are poured through creamy foam and fresh cold milk.
Iced Havana Cappuccino
Rich espresso, sweetened condensed milk, and cold milk poured over ice and fresh foam. Finished with a dash of cinnamon.
Iced Golden Cappuccino
Iced Espresso Cappuccino with a touch of turmeric, honey, ginger and mixed with velvety milk foam.
Iced Caffe Mocha
Rich espresso and our house-made chocolate sauce are pulled, then poured over cold milk, foam and ice.
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Dark chocolate & dutch cocoa Iced, topped with whipped cream.
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Decadent white chocolate blended with espresso, foam and cold milk.
Iced Pumpkin Latte
Iced Pumpkin Oat Latte
Frappes
Mocha Frappe
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew and our housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness until creamy. Topped with whipped cream.
Caramel Frappe
Rich caramel makes a subtly sweet compliment to cold brew coffee in this creamy refreshing treat. Finished with whipped cream.
Chocolate & Caramel Swirl Frappe
A rich combination of creamy caramel, rich chocolate and cold brewed coffee, dolloped with whipped cream and decadently swirled.
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew and our housemade chocolate sauce are whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness until creamy. Topped with whipped cream.
Coffee Frappe
Double-strength Baridi Cold Brew whipped with milk, ice and subtle sweetness to deliver real, coffee-forward refreshment. Topped with whipped cream.
Espresso Frappe
Seriously bold refreshment: make your Frappe extra buzzworthy with shots of freshly pulled espresso topped with whipped cream.
Matcha Frappe
Creamy Japanese matcha blended with ice and milk, then topped with real whipped cream.
Chai Frappe
Sweet and spicy chai blended with ice and milk, then topped with real whipped cream.
Coffee-Free Caramel Frappe
Caramel depth without the caffeine. A subtly sweet treat topped with a cloud of whipped cream.
Coffee-Free Vanilla Frappe
Madagascar vanilla syrup blended with cold milk and iced, then topped with a cloud of whipped cream.
Coffee-Free Chocolate Frappe
Our house-made chocolate sauce is blended with cold milk and iced, then topped with a cloud of whipped cream.
Coffee-Free Strawberry Frappe
Caramel depth without the caffeine. A subtly sweet treat topped with a cloud of whipped cream.
Other Beverages; Peet's
Tea
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Iced Tea
Refreshing Mighty Leaf iced tea.
Iced Tea Lemonade
Your choice of iced tea mixed with sweet, tangy lemonade
Berry Hibiscus Tea Shaker
Wildberry Hibiscus tea, with real strawberry puree and sweet slices of strawberry. Hand-shaken with lemonade for extra refreshment. Caffeine free.
Citrus Hibiscus Tea Shaker
Wildberry Hibiscus tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon. Caffeine free.
Strawberry Lemon Black Tea Shaker
Mighty Leaf Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with strawberries, lemonade and real strawberry puree.
Yuzu Citrus Black Tea Shaker
Summer Solstice black tea, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon.
Pineapple Citrus Green Tea Shaker
Green Tea Tropical, hand-shaken with lemonade, refreshing yuzu puree, ice and a slice of lemon.
Tropical Berry Green Tea Shaker
Green Tea Tropical hand shaking with lemonade, sweet strawberry puree ice and real strawberries.
Iced Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha Green Tea and milk over iced
Iced Chai Latte
Our own blend of teas and spices, lightly sweetened, poured over ice with fresh chilled milk foam.
Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)
10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed iced tea.
Iced Tea - Refill
Food
Food; Baked Goods
Bagel, Cinnamon Raisin
Bagel, Plain
Almond Croissant
Freshly baked almond croissant
Butter Croissant
Freshly baked butter croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Freshly baked chocolate croissant
Cannele
A caramelized, crispy yet chewy outside and a sweet custard inside pastry.
Coffee Cake, Chocolate
Freshly baked coffee cake with chocolate filling
Coffee Cake, Raspberry
Freshly baked coffee cake with raspberry filling
Cheese Danish
Freshly baked cheese danish
Muffin, Apple
Freshly baked apple muffin
Muffin, Blueberry
Freshly baked blueberry muffin
Muffin, Double Chocolate
Freshly baked double chocolate muffin
Muffin, Nutella
Freshly baked nutella muffin
Muffin, Pumpkin
Freshly baked blueberry muffin
Pistachio Roll
Freshly baked pistachio roll
Cranberry Scone
Freshly baked cranberry scone
Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Freshly baked pecan chocolate chip cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Food; Grab 'n Go
Madeleine
Pesto Pasta Salad
Vegan Potato Salad
Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Black Cherry
Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Blueberry
Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Peach
Chobani Nonfat Greek Yogurt, Strawberry
Sargento Balanced Break Sharp Cheddar, Nuts & Fruit
Sargento Balanced Break White Cheddar, Fruit & Fruit
Food; Snacks
Premium Nut Trail Mix 3oz
Fruit & Nut Trail Mix 3oz
Kind Bar Dark Chocolate, Nuts & Sea Salt
Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew
Sencha Moroccan Mints
Semifreddi's Almond Biscotti
Semifreddi's Chocolate Biscotti
Marich Chocolate Cashew 2.3oz
Marich Chocolate Covered Blueberries 2.1oz
Kind Bar Salted Caramel Dark Chocolate Almond
Food; Warm Food
Quiche, Florentine
Onions, Spinach, Mushrooms, Bechamel Sauce & Cheese
Quiche, Italian
Tomatoes, Pesto & Mozzarella
Quiche, Ratatouille
Mixed vegetables & Monterey Jack Cheese
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg, bacon and cheese freshly made on ciabatta bread.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwich
Egg, Ham and Cheese freshly made on a butter croissant
Potato, Egg & Cheese Wrap
Eggs, potatoes and cheddar cheese wrapped in a white tortilla.
Egg White, Spinach & Feta Wrap
Spinach and egg whites with feta cheese wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Egg White, Spinach & Feta Keto Bite
Egg & Cheddar Keto Bites
Sous vide cooked egg bites with cheddar cheese.
Oatmeal
Whole-grain, steel-cut oats with flax seed make for a nutritious morning. Served with almonds, blueberries & brown sugar.
Food; Catering
Peet's-To-Go Cold Brew (8 12-oz cups)
10-Cup Kit with our Baridi Cold brew.
Peet's-To-Go Hot Coffee (8 12-oz cups)
10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed coffee of the day.
Peet's-To-Go Iced Tea (8 12-oz cups)
10-Cup Kit with your selection of a fresh brewed iced tea.
Dozen Muffins
Dozen Assorted Baked Goods
35 Cup Cambro - Drip Coffee
50 Cup Coffee Cambro
Brew At Home
Brew at Home; Ground Coffee
Peet's Single Origin Sumatra Ground 10.5oz
Earthy, Hebarl, Caramel, Full Body
Peet's Single Origin Colombia Ground 10.5oz
Caramel, Toasted Nut, Citrus
Peet's Major Dickason Ground 10.5oz
Earth, Spice, Everything
Peet's Decaf House Blend Ground 10.5oz
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's French Roast Ground 10.5oz
Dark Chocolate, Smoke, Burnt Sugar
Peet's House Blend Ground 10.5oz
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's Cafe Domingo Ground 10.5oz
Toast, Toffee, Nougat
Peet's Italian Roast Ground 10.5oz
Fumo, Biscotto, Caramello
Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend Ground 10.510.5oz
Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao
Peet's Yosemite Dos Sierras Ground 10.510.5oz
Apricot, Toasted Almond, Milk Chocolate
Las Hermanas Ground 10.5oz
Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Toasted Nut
Brew at Home; Whole Beans
Peet's Espresso Forte Whole Bean 16OZ
Chocolate Truffle, Lemon Curd, Hazelnut
Peet's House Blend Whole Bean 16OZ
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's Decaf House Blend Whole Bean 16OZ
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's Major Dickason Whole Bean 16OZ
Earth, Spice, Everything
Peet's Cafe Domingo Whole Bean 16OZ
Toast, Toffee, Nougat
Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend Whole Bean 16OZ
Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao
Brew at Home; Hot Tea
African Nectar Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Honey, Tropical Fruit, Hibiscus
Chamomile CItrus Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Chamomile, Citrus, Floral
Green Tea Tropical Pouches (15 CT)
Tropical Fruit, Guava, Vegetal
Masala Chai Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Warming Spices, Pepper, Aromatic
Organic Breakfast Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Malt, Citrus, Toasty
Organic Ceremonial Matcha
Fresh, Sweet, Grassy
Organic Earl Grey Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Black Tea, Bergamot
Organic Green Dragon Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Earth, Chestnuts, Butter
Organic Mint Melange Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Sweet Mint, Fresh Herb, Bright Tang
Organic Turmeric Ginger Tea Pouches (12 CT)
Earthy Turmeric, Spicy Ginger, Warming Cardamom
Wild Berry Hibiscus Tea Pouches (15 CT)
Tart Hibiscus, Elderberry, Summer Berries
Brew at Home; KCUP Pods
Peet's Luminoso Breakfast Blend KCUP 10CT
Passionflower, Stone Fruit, Cacao
Peet's Major Dickason KCUP 10CT
Earth, Spice, Everything
Peet's House Blend KCUP 10CT
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's Decaf House KCUP 10CT
Spice, Citrus, Toast
Peet's Cafe Domingo KCUP 10CT
Toast, Toffee, Nougat
Peet's French Roast KCUP 10CT
Dark Chocolate, Smoke, Burnt Sugar