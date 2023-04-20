Restaurant header imageView gallery

Peruvian Taste Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

78 Arlington Ave

Charlestown, MA 02129

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Breakfast/Desayuno

Pan Frances (Homemade Peruvian Bread)*

Tamal Criollo Pollo

$8.99

Traditional Peruvian tamale steamed in a banana leaf wrapping stuffed with pork or chicken

Tamal Criollo Chancho

$8.99

Pan con Chicharrón

$9.99

Bread, pork, and sweet potato topped with salsa criolla

Butifarra

$8.99

Cold cut sub with Peruvian country ham served with lettuce and salsa criolla

Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$22.00

Delicious crispy blend of rice and Peruvian beans surrounded by our juicy lomo saltado accompanied by soft fried plantain, topped off with one egg

Lomo al Jugo

$20.00

Sautéed beef stir fried with juicy tomatoes and onions

Vegan Tacu Tacu a lo Pobre

$13.00

Delicious crispy blend of rice and Peruvian beans accompanied by soft fried plantain

Chicharrón frito *

Includes fried sweet potato and salsa criolla

Aguadito

$10.00

Tradicional peruvian soup with chicken carrots peas made with cilantro

Patasca

$16.00

Appetizers

Ocopa

$7.99

Creamy sauce with huacatay also known as black mint served over boiled potatoes

Wantan Frito*

Wonton wrapper with chicken filling deep fried

Papa a la Huancaina

$5.00

Creamy sauce made with aji, cheese, crackers and milk

Guacamole con Yuca Frita

$11.00

Choros a la chacala

$14.00

Steamed mussels covered with vegetables medley

Rachi

$11.99

Grilled cow tripe served with golden potatoes and aji sauce

Anticuchos

$11.99

Beef heart marinated in peruvian aji panca grilled to perfection served with golden potatoes

Leche de Tigre *

A ceviche beverage made from raw fish marinated in lime juice, topped with 2 jumbo shrimp

Seafood

Ceviche de Pescado

$17.99

Premium fresh raw fish cured in fresh lime juice, aji, chopped onions and cilantro with toasted corn choclo corn and sweet potato

Ceviche mixto

$19.99

Premium fresh raw fish, shrimp, mussles, and calamari, cured in fresh lime juice, aji, chopped onions and cilantro with toasted corn, choclo corn and sweet potato

Chicharrón de Pescado

$17.99

Deep fried fish and fried yuca with a side of salsa criolla

Arroz con Mariscos

$20.00

Criolla style Fried rice with seafood

Jalea Peruana

$20.00

Deep fried seafood with fried yuca and salsa criolla

Trio Marino

$25.00

Arroz chaufa de mariscos, ceviche, y chicharrón de pescado

Combo de Mar Bravazo

$65.00

Jalea, Arroz con mariscos, ceviche de pescado, causa rellena de camarones con baby octopus, chifles, yuca, y camote

Traditional Food

Lomo Saltado

$20.00

Grass-fed steak, onions, tomatoes, sautéed in a special sauce served with rice and fries

Tallarin Verde

$21.00

Green pesto is tossed with spaghetti topped off with a lomo saltado

Causa Rellena de Pollo

$11.00

Cold mashed potatoes with aji amarillo, chicken salad, half an egg and olives

Aji de Gallina

$14.50

Shredded chicken cooked in a flavorful cream sauce with milk cheese and aji served with rice and boiled potatoes

Arroz con Pollo

$11.50

Traditional green rice with chicken and cilantro base with carrots peas and red peppers/Creamy sauce made with aji and milk

Mar y Tierra

$22.00

Fettuccine bathed on huancaina sauce and topped lomo saltado and 3 jumbo shrimp

Seco de res a la norteña

$19.99

Beef stew served with white rice and peruvian canario beans

Papa Rellena con Arroz y Ensalada

$12.99

Stuffed potato filled with ground meat, egg, raisins, and olives served with white rice and salad

Pollada

$14.99

Deep fried chicken served with salad and golden potatoes

Trio Criollo

$38.00

Lomo saltado with fries, seco de carne, and arroz con pollo

Trio de Causa

$18.00

Ceviche, chicharron de pescado, grilled octopus with shrimp on top of cold mashed potatoes with aji and avocado paste

Arroz con Pollo con Papa a la Huancaina

$14.50

Chifa/Peruvian Chinese Fusion

Wantan Frito*

Wonton wrapper with chicken filling deep fried

Pollo Chi Jau Kay

$13.50

Boneless chicken morsels battered, fried and topped with sweet hoisin sauce, sesame seeds and scallions

Kam Lu Wantan

$20.00

Fried wontons topped with a sweet ginger and tamarind sauce mixed with chicken, vegetables, pineapple, pork, and shrimp

Sopa Wantan

$9.50

Wonton soup with chicken broth, chicken slices, quailed egg, wontons, noodles, and chinese cabbage

Sopa Wantan Especial

$14.00

Wonton soup with chicken broth, chicken slices, quailed egg, char siu pork, 2 shrimp, wontons, noodles, and chinese cabbage

Aeropuerto

$18.00

Fried rice mixed wIth chicken, char siu pork, lo mein, snow peas, red pepper, scallions, string beans,

Tallarin Saltado

$16.00

Chinese lo mein, stir fried with chicken, snow peas, red pepper, and scallions topped with a quailed egg

Chancho con Piña

$18.00

Char siu pork stir fried with snow peas, pineapples, bathed in tamarind sauce topped with sesame seeds

Pollo Ti Pa Kay

$16.50

Crispy chicken marinated in tamarind sauce cooked with pineapples and vegetables including snow peas, red pepper, and bak choy

Arroz Blanco

$4.00

White Rice

Arroz Chaufa Pequeno de Pollo

$9.50

Arroz Chaufa de Mariscos

$19.99

Arroz Chaufa de Pollo Grande

$15.99

Arroz Chaufa de Carne

$16.99

Arroz Chaufa Mixto

$17.99

Vegan Arroz Chaufa de Vegetal

$13.00

American Taste Bud Friendly

Pollo Broaster

$11.99

Deep fried tender chicken thigh served with french fries and a side salad. Also includes ketchup, mayo, and mustard. In addition it comes with a free soda can of your prefernce

Peruvian Street Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Tenders 6pc

$11.99

Sides

Chicken Tenders 4pc

$7.99

Sides

Salchipapa

$10.00

sides

Peruvian Style Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Deserts/Postres

Lucuma Ice Cream (3 scoops)

$3.50

Passion Fruit Ice cream (3 scoops)

$3.50

Copa k Bana

$3.00

Bonbones

$4.00

Peziduri Pint

$15.00

Alfajores 8pcs

$7.50

Leche Asada

$6.50

Mazamorra Morada y Arroz con leche

$6.00

Mazamorra Morada

$4.50

Arroz con Leche

$4.50

Homemade Churro

$3.50

Picarones

$9.00

Extras

Extra Canchita

$3.00

Platano Frito

$4.00

Salsa Criolla

$2.50

Drinks

Soda Can

$2.50

Beverage

Chicha Morada

$4.00

Jarrita de Chicha Morada

$7.00

Jarra de Chicha Morada

$14.00

Maracuya

$2.50

Jarrita de Maracuya

$5.00

Jarra de Maracuya

$10.00

Inca Kola Small Bottle

$2.75

Inca Kola 2L

$6.00

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

78 Arlington Ave, Charlestown, MA 02129

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tchacoberry
orange starNo Reviews
32 Cambridge Street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Delectable Eats
orange starNo Reviews
32 Cambridge Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Rita’s Fresh Pasta
orange starNo Reviews
32 Cambridge St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Render Coffee- Foundation - 32 Cambridge St.
orange starNo Reviews
32 Cambridge St. Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Fermenta- Foundation
orange starNo Reviews
32 Cambridge Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Sabroso Taqueria - Somerville 475 Revolution Drive
orange starNo Reviews
475 Revolution Drive Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlestown

Monument Restaurant & Tavern
orange star4.7 • 5,248
251 Main Street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Warren Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,756
2 Pleasant Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Fork
orange star4.6 • 573
7 Moulton St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Style Cafe - Charlestown - 197 8th St
orange star4.4 • 279
197 8th St Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Dovetail
orange star4.7 • 31
1 Sixth Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Street Bistro
orange star4.0 • 12
83 Main street Boston, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlestown
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (611 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (107 restaurants)
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston