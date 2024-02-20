- Home
- /
- Somerville
- /
- Taco Loco Mexican Grill (Taqos LLC) - 46-48 Broadway
Taco Loco Mexican Grill (Taqos LLC) 46-48 Broadway
No reviews yet
46-48 Broadway
Somerville, MA 02145
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Comida
Burritos
- Steak Burrito$9.99+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Chicken Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Beef Tongue Burrito$10.75+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Pork Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Fish Burrito$11.99+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Mix Burrito$10.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Mushroom Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Vegetarian Burrito$9.50+
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, black beans, Pico de Gallo, cheese, sour cream, mild or hot sauce. Chips and salsa included.
- Breakfast Burrito$9.50+
Tacos
- Taco Adobada Pork$3.50
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Taco Chicken$3.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Taco Vegetarian$3.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Taco Chicharron$3.50
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Taco Steak$3.99
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.
- Taco Fish$4.25
Served with cream, cheese, onion and cilantro on a 6" corn soft tortilla.