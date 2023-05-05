Restaurant header imageView gallery

Petit Trois Le Valley

13705 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Course One

Asparagus

Endive

Steak Tartare

Baguette & Olives

Boston

Fennel

Crab Cake

Escargot

Onion Soup

Course Two

Event Cod

Filet Au Poivre

Pistou Pasta

Poulet Roti

Trout Almondine

Steak Frites

Croque Monsieur

Mussels

Omelette PT

Kids Pasta

Kids Burger

Dessert

Creme Brulee

Chocolate Cake

Apple Tart

Mousse

Course One Brunch

Boston

Endive

Pastry Assortment

Course Two Brunch

Avocado Tartine

Mec Muffin

Croque Monsieur

Brunch Beverage

Coffee

Orange Juice

Iced Tea

Prix Fixe

Prix Fixe #1

$95.00

Prix Fixe #2

$140.00

Brunch Prix Fixe

$95.00

Haute Living Event

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
If you're unable to come in and enjoy the bistro vibes, order online!

Location

13705 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

