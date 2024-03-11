- Home
- /
- Washington
- /
- Pho Viet USA (U STREET) - 1506 U STREET NW
Pho Viet USA (U STREET) 1506 U STREET NW
No reviews yet
1506 U STREET NW
Washington, DC 20001
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
DRINKS
- Soft Drinks$2.00
- Sweet Lemon Iced Tea$3.00
- Coconut Juice$4.00
- Lemonade$4.00
- Jasmine Tea$2.50
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$4.00
Vietnamese with Condensed Milk
- Jasmine Boba Tea$4.50
- Jasmine Boba Milk Tea$5.50
- Matcha Boba Tea$5.00
- Thai Boba Tea$5.00
- Coconut Boba Tea$5.00
- Taro Boba Tea$5.00
- Sea-salt Milk Foam Coffee$6.00
- Ume Plum Tea$5.50
- Lemongrass Tea$5.50
- Star Anise Iced Tea$5.00
- Dalgona Coffee$6.00
- Coconut Coffee$6.00
- Egg Coffee$6.75
- Order Attention Required
- Bottle lemongrass single tea$4.00
FOOD
Appetizers
- A1. Summer Rolls with Shrimps (2 rolls)$8.00+
Fresh rolls wrapped in rice papers with vermicelli, shrimps, basil, lettuce, and Vietnamese pickles. Served with peanut sauce
- A2. Summer Rolls with Tofu (2 rolls)$8.00+
Fresh rolls wrapped in rice paper, vermicelli noodles, fried tofu, basil, lettuce, and Vietnamese pickles. Served with peanut sauce
- A3. Spring rolls with Ground Pork (3 rolls)$8.00+
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
- A4. Spring rolls with Tofu (3 rolls)$8.00+
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, fried tofu, served with sweet and sour garlic fish sauce
- A5. Crispy Shrimp Dumpling$8.00+
5 fried dumplings with shrimp, white & green onions, and black pepper. Served with sweet chili sauce
- A6. Summer Rolls w/ Stir-fried Garlic Beef (2 rolls)$8.00+
Fresh rolls wrapped in rice paper with stir-fried garlic beef, vermicelli noodles, basil, lettuce, and Vietnamese pickles. Served with peanut sauce
- A7. Fried Dumpling Veggie$8.00+
- A8. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$8.00+
Fresh rolls wrapped in rice paper with lemongrass chicken, vermicelli noodles, basil, lettuce, and Vietnamese pickles. Served with peanut sauce
- A9. Summer Rolls w/ Grilled Pork$8.00+
Fresh rolls wrapped in rice paper with Vietnamese pork spam, vermicelli noodles, basil, lettuce, and Vietnamese pickles. Served with peanut sauce
- A10. Combo Platters(2 summer+3 spring+4 dumplings)$19.50
- A11. French Fried$8.00
- A12. Bao Bun Grilled Chicken (2)$9.00
- A12. Fried Roll Shrimp With Pork (4)$9.00
- A13. Bao Bun Grilled Pork Sausage (2)$9.00
- A14. Bao Bun Stir-Fried Brisket (2)$9.00
- A15. Nem Nuong Sa$9.00
- A16. Shrimp & Pork Dumpling (4)$9.00
- A17. Northern Vietnam Spring Rolls (3 rolls)$9.00
Northern Vietnam spring rolls are made of a mixture of meat and vegetables such as ground pork, carrot, wood ear, and vermicelli noodles, wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and deep fried; which is served with sweet and sour sauce.
- A18. Lemongrass chicken on stick$9.00
- A25. Combo Platters(2 Summer+3 spring)$15.00
- A26. Rolls Platters ONE A1+ONE A3 (2 Summer rolls + 3 spring rolls)$15.00
Combine any kind of spring rolls and eggrolls
Pho (Noodle Soup)
- N3. Rare Steak Pho$15.50
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N4. Pho House$23.00
- N5. Special Combo Pho$15.50
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak, brisket, and beef balls in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N6. Rare Steak & Brisket Pho$14.50
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak & brisket in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N7. Chicken Pho$13.50
Rice pho noodles with shredded white meat chicken in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N8. Seafood Pho$15.00
Rice pho noodles with shrimp, fried fish balls, and imitation crab meat in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N9. Shrimps Pho$15.50
Rice pho noodles with shrimp in chicken broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N10. Veggie Pho$13.50
Rice pho noodles with fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, daikon, mushroom, and baby corn in veggie broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N11. Spicy Lemongrass Beef Pho$15.00
Rice pho noodles with eye-round steak, and brisket in lemongrass broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N12. Meatball Pho$14.00
Rice pho noodles with beef balls in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N13. Pho Tai Lan$15.00
Rice pho noodles with stir-fried garlic beef in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N14. Pho Nam Bo Vien (Brisket & Meatball Pho)$14.50
Rice pho noodles with brisket & beef balls in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N15. Pho Bo Kho$15.50
Pho noodles. Served with stewed beef (slow-braised beef), carrots, radishes, and special spices in broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
- N2. Ginger rare steak PHO$16.50
- N1. Brisket Pho$15.00
Rice pho noodles with beef brisket in beef broth. Topped with green onions, white onions, and black pepper. Garnished with bean sprouts, basil, lime, jalapeños, hoisin & sriracha sauce on the side.
Rice and sticky rice
- R13. Special Combo Rice$15.50
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with grilled chicken, and sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R14. Stir-Fried Shrimps Rice$15.50
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R15. Veggie Rice$13.50
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with sauteed tofu, broccoli, baby corn mushroom, carrots, and radish. Garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R16. Boneless Chicken Rice$14.50
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with grilled lemongrass chicken. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R17. Chicken Fried Rice$14.50
Egg-fried rice with lemongrass chicken, green onions, and white onions. Garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
- R18. Seafood Fried Rice$14.50
Egg-fried rice with shrimp imitation crab sticks, fish balls, green onions, and white onions. Garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
- R19. Rice with Beef$14.50
Steamed yellow rice (made with turmeric powder) served with stir-fried garlic beef. Garnished with lettuce, cucumber, Vietnamese pickles, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- R20. Shrimps Fried Rice$15.50
Egg-fried rice with shrimp, green onions, and white onions. garnished with Vietnamese pickles, lettuce, cucumbers, and fish sauce.
- R10 Sticky rice with nem nuong$12.50
- R 11 Sticky rice with sausage$12.50
- R9 Sticky rice with grill pork$12.50
- R8 rice with grilled pork$15.50
- R7 sticky rice with stir fried beef$15.50
Vermicelli
- DN19. Vermicelli Combo with 1 veggie egg-roll$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled lemongrass chicken and one veggie egg roll. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN20. Vermicelli with Shrimps$15.50
Vermicelli noodles served with sauteed shrimp. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN21. Vermicelli with Vegetables$13.50
Vermicelli noodles served with fried tofu, broccoli, carrots, daikon, mushrooms, and baby corn. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN22. Vermicelli with Stir-Fried Beef$14.50
Vermicelli noodles served with stir-fried garlic beef. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN18. Vermicell with grilled pork( Bun nem nuong)$15.00
Vermicelli noodles served with grilled pork spam. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN23. Vermicelli with Grilled Lemongrass Chicken$13.50
Vermicelli noodles served with lemongrass chicken. Garnished with lettuce, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, fried shallots, and fish sauce.
- DN17. Bun Cha Ha Noi$18.00
- DN15. Vermicelli with Northern Vietnam Spring Roll$15.50
Rice vermicelli serves with a Northern Vietnam spring roll, fresh salad, basil, and fish sauce.
Banh Mi
- B22. Lemongrass Grilled Chicken Banh Mi$12.50
9-inch sub with grilled lemongrass chicken, and two fried eggs. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapenos, cucumber, and mayo.
- B23. Vietnamese Ham Banh Mi$12.50
9-inch sub served with Vietnamese Pork Ham, butter, cucumbers, Vietnamese pickles, green peppers, soy sauce and a small bowl of soup (veggie of chicken)
- B24. Tofu Banh Mi$11.50
9-inch sub served with tofu and two fried eggs. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapenos, cucumber, and mayo.
- B26. Stir-fried Garlic Beef Banh Mi$12.50
9-inch sub with stir-fried garlic beef and two fried eggs. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapenos, cucumber, and mayo.
- B25. Grilled pork (Nem Nuong) Banh Mi$12.50
9" sub served with grilled pork spam. Topped with Vietnamese pickles, jalapenos, cucumber, and mayo.
- B27. Bo Kho Banh Mi$12.50
**NOT A SANDWICH**. Stewed beef (slow-braised beef), carrots, radishes, and special spices in broth. Includes one 10' banh mi on the side.
Combo
- Combo Special 3 piece (Dine in only)$19.50
- C1. Popcorn Chicken with French Fried (12 Pieces and French fried)$12.00
- C2. Summer Rolls Combo ( 5 rolls)$19.50
5 rolls of Summer Rolls
- C3. Spring Roll Mix$19.00
3 Spring Rolls and 3 Dumplings
- C4. Combo (8 dumplings + 5 Spring Rolls + French Fried)$19.50
8 Dumplings, 5 Spring Rolls(ground pork), and French Fries
- C5. Combo ( Salad + 3 Spring Rolls + 5 Dumplings)$18.00
Salad with 5 Dumplings and 3 Spring Rolls
BAR
BEERS
COCKTAILS
FINGER FOODS
white wine
HAPPY HOURS AND HOUSE SPECIALS
House specials
- H1. Bun Cha Hanoi (OBAMA Bun Cha)$18.00
Traditional Hanoi meatball and pork belly vermicelli soup in garlic broth
- H2. Bun Rieu$16.50
Vietnamese crab, pork, and tomato vermicelli soup
- H3. Banh Xeo$18.50
2 Crispy Vietnamese " pancake" with shrimps, ground pork, onion, and bean sprouts. Served with fish sauce.
- H4A- Seafood and H4B- Chicken clay pot$16.50
Clay pot rice with seafood or chicken come with mushrooms, broccoli, onion, and tofu
- H5. Bo Ne$22.50
Sizzling Vietnamese platter with steak, fried egg, french fries, and pate. Served with plain Banh mi ( Vietnamese baguette)