Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge

No reviews yet

2425 Grays Ferry Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19146

Popular Items

AYAMASE/OFADA
TURKEY WINGS
EGUSI SOUP


Starters

ASUN

$18.00

Grilled goat meat tossed in spicy sauce.

MEAT PIE

$12.00

A tender beef patty with vegetable and herbs.

PUFF PUFF

$10.00

Fluffy fried dough.

Air Entree

GRILLED CHICKEN

$27.50

Marinated grilled chicken tossed in herbs.

TURKEY WINGS

$26.50

Fried Turkey wings marinated in ginger,garlic spices and tossed in mild pepper sauce.

Land Entree

AFRO OXTAIL

$29.95

Oxtails slowly cooked in a coconut sauce, spices & herbs.

PAN SEARED LAMP CHOPS

$55.00

Marinated lamb chops seared in garlic, ginger and herbs.

24K PAN SEARED LAMB CHOPS

$165.00

Marinated lamb chops seared in garlic, ginger, herbs and topped with edible 24k gold.

STEWED BEEF

$25.50

Tender fried goat meat tossed in flavorful mild bell pepper sauce.

SOUP

EGUSI SOUP

$22.00

Ground melon seed cooked in palm oil & spinach.

OXTAIL PEPPER SOUP

$28.00

Oxtail cooked in a spicy broth with traditional spices.

FISH PEPPER SOUP

$27.50

fish cooked in spicy broth with traditional spicee.

STEW

AYAMASE/OFADA

$20.00

(beef, ponmo, tripe, boiled egg,) Classic stew cooked in onions, ginger, garlic and green peppers.

SAUCES

PEPPER SAUCE (HOT)

$5.00

Mixed red hot peppers cooked with ginger, garlic & onion.

PEPPER SAUCE (MILD)

$5.00

Mixed red hot peppers cooked with ginger, garlic & onion.

GREEN SAUCE (HOT)

$5.00

Mixed green hot peppers cooked with ginger, garlic & onion.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
In West Africa as with most parts of the world, food is a major part of cultural identity. At Prime Fusion we offer a dining experience that showcases a fusion cuisine focusing primarily of popular Nigerian cuisine fused with elements of Carribean/West Indian & American influences. We look for our customers to have an enjoyable immersion into the culinary arts of the region. Come in and enjoy!

2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146

