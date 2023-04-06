Prime Fusion Afro Grill & Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
In West Africa as with most parts of the world, food is a major part of cultural identity. At Prime Fusion we offer a dining experience that showcases a fusion cuisine focusing primarily of popular Nigerian cuisine fused with elements of Carribean/West Indian & American influences. We look for our customers to have an enjoyable immersion into the culinary arts of the region. Come in and enjoy!
Location
2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19146
