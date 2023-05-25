Mexican & Tex-Mex
El Fuego -premium burritos-
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Our mission is to deliver the brightest, freshest & most flavorful food at a reasonable price. All of our food is preapared daily. Nothing is ever prepackaged, canned or frozen.
723 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
