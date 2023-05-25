Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Fuego -premium burritos-

review star

No reviews yet

723 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Vegetarian

$9.50

Burrito

12’ flour tortillas choice of black beans, pinto beans, peppers + onions. Comes with: rice, salsa, cheese, sour cream, lettuce. fresh made guacamole $2.00 extra (except vegetarians) - chicken - steak - slow cooked spicy beef - chorizo - vegetarian

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Steak Burrito

$9.50

Spicy Beef

$9.50

Chorizo

$9.50

Vegetarian

$9.50

Burrito Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$9.50

Steak Bowl

$9.50

Spicy Beef Bowl

$9.50

Chorizo Bowl

$9.50

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.50

Soft Tacos

3 soft 6"tortilla, comes with salsa, cheese, sour cream, lettuce . fresh made guacamole $2. 00 extra (except vegetarian) rice, beans,veggies $0.25 extra (except vegetarian)

Chicken Soft Tacos (3)

$10.30

Steak Soft Tacos (3)

$10.30

Spicy Beef Soft Tacos (3)

$10.30

Chorizo Soft Tacos (3)

$10.30

Vegetarian Soft Tacos (3)

$10.30

Crunchy Tacos

4 crunchy, 6"tortilla, comes with salsa, cheese, sour cream, + lettuce. fresh made guacamole $2.00 extra (except vegetarian)

Chicken Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.30

Steak Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.30

Spicy Beef Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.30

Chorizo Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.30

Vegetarian Crunchy Tacos (4)

$10.30

Quesadillas

12” flour tortillas folded + filled with cheese then grilled, comes with: salsa, sour cream fresh made guacamole ($2.00 extra) - chicken - steak - slow cooked spicy beef - chorizo - vegetarian

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.85

Steak Quesadilla

$9.85

Spicy Beef Quesadilla

$9.85

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.85

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$9.85

Sides

Chips

$3.10

Guacamole

$3.10

Burrito Bowl

$11.00

Chips & Guacamole

$5.55

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chicken Lime Ginger Soup 16oz

$5.75

Drinks/Desserts

Can Of Soda

$2.50
Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.10

Poland Spring

$2.50

Snapple

$3.75

FLAN

$4.50

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to deliver the brightest, freshest & most flavorful food at a reasonable price. All of our food is preapared daily. Nothing is ever prepackaged, canned or frozen.

Website

Location

723 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

