Philadelphia Mexican restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia

El Poquito image

 

El Poquito

8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (3164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Guacamole$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
Chicken Tinga Tacos$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
Guajillo Chicken Fajitas$20.00
guajillo marinated chicken grilled a la plancha served over grilled peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about El Poquito
Anejo-Northern Liberties image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Yuca Frita$7.00
Fried yuca, chipotle Mayo-Ketchup
Brussels Sprouts$7.00
mexican chorizo, cherry-chipotle gastrique, crispy sprout leaves
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pez Taco (Fish)$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Loco Pez
Rosy's Taco Bar image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Rosy's Taco Bar

2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (2431 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Nachos$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
Pollo Tinga Tacos$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
Burrito$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
Taqueria Morales image

BURRITOS

Taqueria Morales

1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.9 (155 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pollo Burrito$10.00
filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.
Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
Al Pastor Tacos$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
More about Taqueria Morales
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Sonny’s Cocktails image

 

Sonny’s Cocktails

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Reuben$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
Honeynut Toast$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
Chili Carrots$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Consumer pic

 

Condesa / El Techo

1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Pescado Frito$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Lamb Adobado$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Condesa / El Techo
Lucha Cartel image

GRILL

Lucha Cartel

207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Empanadas (2)$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
Chicken Burrito$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
Chicken (breast) Taco$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Lucha Cartel
Unity Taqueria image

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
KISS Quesadilla$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
Burrito Bowl$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
Newcomer$10.00
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
More about Unity Taqueria
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Taco$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Loco Pez
Sor Ynez image

 

Sor Ynez

1800 North American Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Heritage Pork Carnitas$24.00
maciza de cerdo, onion escabeche, cilantro, avocado, habanero carrot salsa, tortillas, pinto beans, served with handmade corn tortillas
Guacamole$12.00
Vegan. Avocado, serrano, cilantro, onion tomatillo and house chips
Tlacoyos$14.00
Vegetarian, can be vegan. Griddled corn masa cakes filled with black beans, nopales, salsa verde, queso fresco
More about Sor Ynez
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chipotle Roasted Chicken$12.00
Fries$3.00
Spicy Shrimp$14.00
More about El Camino Real
Taqueria Amor image

 

Taqueria Amor

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SWEET PLANTAINS$4.95
SWEET PLANTAINS TOPPED WITH MEXICAN CREMA & QUESO FRESCO.
CAULIFLOWER$13.95
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TOPPED WITH A RED CHILE GARBANZO PUREE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AND A HONEY LIME YOGURT DRESSING. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
FISH " ENSENADA STYLE" (2)$13.95
2 TEMPURA BATTERED TILAPIA, AVOCADO, CABBAGE SLAW, AND RADISH SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS. CAN BE GLUTEN FREE IF CORN TORTILLAS ARE SUBSTITUTED.
More about Taqueria Amor
Loco Pez image

FRENCH FRIES

Loco Pez

4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia

Avg 3.9 (668 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
TO GO Nachos$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
Guacamole$9.50
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
More about Loco Pez
Mission Taqueria image

TACOS

Mission Taqueria

1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
4 Carnitas Tacos$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
Burrito Bowl$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Mission Taqueria
Tio Flores image

TACOS • SALADS

Tio Flores

1600 South Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (1081 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Platanos$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
Chicken Tinga Tacos$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
Crispy Cod Tacos$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Tio Flores
Restaurant banner

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Ynez

2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
Cauliflower Tacos$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
Vegan Burrito$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.
More about Cafe Ynez

