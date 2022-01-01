Philadelphia Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Philadelphia
More about El Poquito
El Poquito
8201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$13.00
fresh avocados mixed with diced white onion, serrano chiles, and tomatoes served with corn tortilla chips *gluten-free* *vegan*
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$14.00
chicken thighs braised with chipotle, tomato, and garlic topped with mexican crema, lettuce and queso fresco on flour tortillas
|Guajillo Chicken Fajitas
|$20.00
guajillo marinated chicken grilled a la plancha served over grilled peppers and onions with mexican crema, pico de gallo, guacamole and 6 flour tortillas *gluten-free with corn tortillas*
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Yuca Frita
|$7.00
Fried yuca, chipotle Mayo-Ketchup
|Brussels Sprouts
|$7.00
mexican chorizo, cherry-chipotle gastrique, crispy sprout leaves
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pez Taco (Fish)
|$3.75
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
|Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
|$3.00
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
|Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
More about Rosy's Taco Bar
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Rosy's Taco Bar
2220 Walnut St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Small Nachos
|$9.00
Melted chihuahua and Monterey jack cheeses with refried beans, sour cream, tomato, pickled red onion, and jalapeño.
|Pollo Tinga Tacos
|$10.00
Chicken tinga, shaved radish, crema, and queso fresco. Three per order.
|Burrito
|$15.00
Choice of protein, rice, beans, queso, sour cream, lettuce
More about Taqueria Morales
BURRITOS
Taqueria Morales
1429 Jackson street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pollo Burrito
|$10.00
filled with: beans, rice, choice of spring mix or lettuce, pico de gallo, Mexican sour cream and queso fresco.
|Tinga de Pollo Quesadillas
Chicken. Three Piece.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$12.00
Seasoned Pork. Topped off with cilantro and onion. Tortillas homemade. Gluten Free.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Carnitas Tacos
|$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
|Chicken Tinga Quesadilla
|$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about Sonny’s Cocktails
Sonny’s Cocktails
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Reuben
|$13.00
grilled chicken breast, bacon, fontina, 'kraut, zingy 1000 island, griddled rye
|Honeynut Toast
|$13.00
honeynut squash, roasted grapes,
mixed nuts, honey, sage, pickled onion,
whipped goat cheese, grilled sourdough 🥕
|Chili Carrots
|$9.00
chili aïoli, toasted sesame, crispy cilantro 🥕
More about Condesa / El Techo
Condesa / El Techo
1830 Ludlow St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pescado Frito
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
|Lamb Adobado
|$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
|Pato en Mole Negro
|$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
More about Lucha Cartel
GRILL
Lucha Cartel
207 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chicken Empanadas (2)
|$11.00
Ground chicken with Oaxaca, panela & manchego cheeses. Served with salsa verde.
|Chicken Burrito
|$10.00
on a 12” flour tortilla served with white rice, frijoles charros & pico de gallo
Ask for lettuce, sour cream & Monterey jack cheese At no additional cost. Served with a choice of salsa verde or salsa rojo
|Chicken (breast) Taco
|$13.00
with red onion & cilantro, 3 per order. Soft tortillas only.
More about Unity Taqueria
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|KISS Quesadilla
|$14.00
Keep it simple with a Unity Quesadilla - 12 inch tortilla (folded in half, cut into 4 pieces) with choice of protein, choice of mixed cheese or vegan shredded cheese, cilantro, corn & black bean salsa, white onions, iceberg lettuce, and unity mild tomatillo.
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
All the deliciousness of an Oldtimer burrito, but in a compostable container!
|Newcomer
|$10.00
Dip your toe in, the water is fine. Smaller size, all the flavor.
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
700 S. 20th St, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
|$11.00
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Soy Chorizo Taco
|$2.50
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
More about Sor Ynez
Sor Ynez
1800 North American Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Heritage Pork Carnitas
|$24.00
maciza de cerdo, onion escabeche, cilantro, avocado, habanero carrot salsa, tortillas, pinto beans, served with handmade corn tortillas
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Vegan. Avocado, serrano, cilantro, onion tomatillo and house chips
|Tlacoyos
|$14.00
Vegetarian, can be vegan. Griddled corn masa cakes filled with black beans, nopales, salsa verde, queso fresco
More about El Camino Real
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Chipotle Roasted Chicken
|$12.00
|Fries
|$3.00
|Spicy Shrimp
|$14.00
More about Taqueria Amor
Taqueria Amor
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|SWEET PLANTAINS
|$4.95
SWEET PLANTAINS TOPPED WITH MEXICAN CREMA & QUESO FRESCO.
|CAULIFLOWER
|$13.95
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TOPPED WITH A RED CHILE GARBANZO PUREE, AVOCADO, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, AND A HONEY LIME YOGURT DRESSING. SERVED ON 3 CORN TORTILLAS.
|FISH " ENSENADA STYLE" (2)
|$13.95
2 TEMPURA BATTERED TILAPIA, AVOCADO, CABBAGE SLAW, AND RADISH SERVED IN FLOUR TORTILLAS. CAN BE GLUTEN FREE IF CORN TORTILLAS ARE SUBSTITUTED.
More about Loco Pez
FRENCH FRIES
Loco Pez
4631 Baltimore Ave, Phildelphia
|Popular items
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.00
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
|TO GO Nachos
|$12.00
House made tortilla chips, refried pinto beans, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, sour cream & scallions
|Guacamole
|$9.50
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
More about Mission Taqueria
TACOS
Mission Taqueria
1516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Churros
|$8.00
Our classic churros, dusted with cinnamon sugar and served with Mexican chocolate sauce & dulce de leche. 3 pieces. GF
|4 Carnitas Tacos
|$16.00
4 carnitas tacos, served with salsa roja, chopped onion, and cilantro all served on our fresh masa tortillas. (Contains dairy.)
|Burrito Bowl
|$13.00
White rice, black beans, avocado, queso, shrettuce, salsa verde, and salsa fresca, with your choice of protein.
More about Tio Flores
TACOS • SALADS
Tio Flores
1600 South Street, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Fried Platanos
|$9.00
queso fresco, lime crema, chimichurri, cilantro 🌿
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$11.50
queso fresco, lime crema, shredded lettuce, salsa de árbol, radish
|Crispy Cod Tacos
|$14.00
guacamole, coconut slaw, mango salsa, cotija, flour tortilla
More about Cafe Ynez
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Ynez
2025 Washington Ave, Philadelphia
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Corn tortilla chips, refried black
beans, cheddar and Oaxaca cheeses, guajillo salsa, sour cream, pickled jalapepeno
|Cauliflower Tacos
|$11.00
Vegan. Deep fried cauliflower tacos in a sweet & spicy chipotle sauce, pickled cabbage, sliced avocado, and radish on soft corn tortillas
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.00
Garlic, sauteed shallots, corn, whole black beans, baby spinach, pico de gallo, avocado and quinoa in wheat flour tortilla. Served with a small ensalada verde on the side.