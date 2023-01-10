Restaurant header imageView gallery

Proper Ice Cream Boca Raton

review star

No reviews yet

5560 North Military Trail

Boca Raton, FL 33496

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Scoops*

Single Scoop*

$6.50

Double Scoop*

$8.00

Triple Scoop*

$9.00

Kids Scoop*

$3.95

Cones*

Single Scoop Cone*

$7.25

Double Scoop Cone*

$8.75

Triple Scoop Cone*

$9.75

Kids Scoop Cone*

$4.75

Just a Cone*

$1.75

Sundaes*

Brownie Sundae*

$10.50

Homemade brownie, 1 scoop vanilla ice cream, topped with fudge & whipped cream

Cookie Sundae*

$10.50

Choice of cookie, 1 scoop, and 2 toppings

Key Lime Sundae

$10.50

Graham cracker tart, 1 scoop of key lime, and toasted meringue

Flight*

$10.50

Sundae Of the Month*

$10.50

Shakes*

Milkshake/Malted Shake*

$8.50

Pints*

Pint*

$9.99

Baked Goods*

2 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brownie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5560 North Military Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive U - Boca East
orange starNo Reviews
5560 north military trail Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Prezzo Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
5560 N Military Trail #300 Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Press Gourmet Sandwiches - Boca Raton
orange star4.6 • 19
5030 Champion Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Gyro Xpress - 5030 champion Blvd #G1b
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion Blvd #G1b Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Offerdahl's Off-The-Grill - (North Boca)
orange starNo Reviews
17940 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - Polo Club
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion blvd unit G1A Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston