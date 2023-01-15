A map showing the location of Prospect Restaurant and Lounge 13754 Warwick Blvd Suite FView gallery

Prospect Restaurant and Lounge 13754 Warwick Blvd Suite F

review star

No reviews yet

13754 Warwick Blvd Suite F

Newport News, VA 23602

Order Again

Entrees

Rasta Pasta Surf n Turf

$35.00

Rasta Chicken

$20.00

Rasta Shrimp

$22.00

Rasta Salmon

$25.00

Hot Honey Salmon

$22.00

Pasta No Meat

$15.00

Chicken Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp Pasta

$22.00

Salmon Pasta

$25.00

Lamb Chop Pasta

$28.00

Cajun Salmon Meal

$22.00

Wings n Fries

$15.00

Wings Only

$10.00

Shrimp n Fries

$15.00

Shrimp Only

$10.00

Henny Wings n Fries

$17.00

Garlic Soy Wingsn Fries

$17.00

Lamb Chops

$25.00Out of stock

Lobster Tail

$13.00

Rasta Lamb Pasta

$29.00

2 Lamb Chops

$12.00

Starters

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Catfish Bites

$10.00

Salmon Bites

$12.00

Boneless Chicken Bites

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$5.00

Side Asparagus

$5.00

Side Rice

$5.00

Side Green Beans

$5.00

Basket Truffle Fries

$7.00

Mash Potatos

$5.00

Vodka

House Vodka

$8.00

Ciroc Apple

$10.00

Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$10.00

Ciroc Peach

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Strawberry

$10.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

Ciroc Passion

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

DBL House Vodka

$16.00

DBL Ciroc Apple

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Coconut

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Pineapple

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Mango

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Peach

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose Strawberry

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Red Berry

$20.00

DBL Ciroc Passion

$20.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

Gin

House Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00Out of stock

DBL House Gin

$16.00

DBL Tanqueray

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

Rum

House Rum

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bumbu

$12.00

DBL House Rum

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$20.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

Tequila

1800

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Cazadoes Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores Resposado

$13.00

Cincoro Resposado

$35.00Out of stock

Clase Azul

$35.00Out of stock

Deleon Blanco

$11.00Out of stock

Deleon Resposado

$13.00Out of stock

Don Julio 1942

$35.00Out of stock

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Resposado

$13.00

Hornitos Black

$13.00

Hornitos Blanco

$10.00Out of stock

Hornitos Resposado

$13.00

House Tequila

$8.00

Jose Gold

$10.00Out of stock

Jose Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Reposado

$13.00Out of stock

Patron Silver

$11.00

Teramana Blanco

$11.00

Teramana Resposado

$13.00

DBL House Tequila

$16.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$22.00

DBL Casamigos Resposado

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$22.00

DBL Don Julio Resposado

$26.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$70.00

DBL Jose Silver

$20.00

DBL Jose Gold

$20.00

DBL 1800

$20.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$26.00

DBL Patron Silver

$22.00

DBL Hornitos Blanco

$20.00

DBL Hornitos Resposado

$26.00

DBL Hornitos Black

$26.00

DBL Clase Azul

$70.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam Orange

$10.00

Jim Bean Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Makers 46

$13.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Crown Peach

$10.00Out of stock

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Crown Royal

$20.00

DBL Crown Apple

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam Orange

$20.00

DBL Jim Bean Apple

$20.00

DBL Makers 46

$26.00

DBL Makers Mark

$24.00

Liqueurs/Cognac

Baileys

$8.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Dusse

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Hpnotiq

$10.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

DBL Hennessy

$24.00

DBL Dusse

$28.00

DBL Remy Martin

$24.00

DBL Grand Manier

$24.00

$3 Specials

$3 1800

$3.00

$3 Ciroc

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Apple

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Coco

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Mango

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Passion

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Peach

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Pineapple

$3.00

$3 Ciroc Red berry

$3.00

$3 Crown

$3.00

$3 Crown Apple

$3.00

$3 Patron

$3.00

Thursday Drink Specials

$3 House Gin

$3.00

$3 House Rum

$3.00

$3 House Tequila

$3.00Out of stock

$3 House Vodka

$3.00

$8 1800

$8.00

$8 Bumbu

$8.00

$8 Casa Blanco

$8.00

$8 Cazadores

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Apple

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Coconut

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Mango

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Peach

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Pineapple

$8.00

$8 Ciroc Red Berry

$8.00

$8 Courvoisier

$8.00

$8 Crown

$8.00

$8 Crown Apple

$8.00

$8 Deleon Blanco

$8.00

$8 Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

$8 Grey Goose

$8.00

$8 Grey Goose

$8.00

$8 Hennessy

$8.00

$8 Jack Daniels

$8.00

$8 Jameson

$8.00

$8 Jose Gold

$8.00

$8 Jose Silver

$8.00

$8 Makers Mark

$8.00

$8 Malibu

$8.00

$8 Patron

$8.00

$8 Remy

$8.00

$8 Tanqueray

$8.00

$8 Titos

$8.00

$10 Top Shelf

$10 Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

$10 Ciroc

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Apple

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Coconut

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Mango

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Peach

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Pineapple

$10.00

$10 Ciroc Red Berry

$10.00

$10 Crown

$10.00

$10 Crown Apple

$10.00

$10 Don Julio Blanco

$10.00

$10 Hennessy

$10.00

$10 Patron

$10.00

$10 Titos

$10.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Blue motorcycle

$10.00

Easy Breezy

$15.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Green Tea Shooter

$8.00

House Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

House Margarita

$10.00

House Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$8.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

Mango Henny Lemonade

$14.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Patron Margarita

$13.00

Prospect Margarita

$13.00

Prospect Punch

$12.00

Prospect Sunset

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on Beach

$10.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Strawberry Henny

$14.00

Top Shelf LIT

$15.00

Trash Can

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Bottled Beer

Corona BTL

$5.00

Budlight BTL

$5.00

Heineken BTL

$5.00

Bud Light Platinum

$6.00

Champagne

Belaire Black

$110.00

Belaire Pink

$125.00

Belaire Gold

$125.00

Belaire White

$125.00Out of stock

Belaire Blue

$125.00

Moët Ross

$175.00

Ace of Spade

$650.00

House Champagne

$60.00

Glass Wine

Glass Moscato

$8.00

Glass Sweet Red

$8.00

Glass Rose

$10.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tonic Bottle

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull coconut

$5.00

Red Bull tropical

$5.00Out of stock

Red Bull Watermelon

$5.00Out of stock

Cup water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hookah

$40 Hookah

$40.00

$25 Hookah

$25.00

BTLS

1942 BTL

$650.00

Ace of Spade

$650.00

Black Belaire

$125.00

Blue Belaire

$125.00

Casamigos Blanco BTL

$250.00

Casamigos Resposado BTL

$300.00

Clase Azul BTL

$650.00

Don Julio Blanco BTL

$250.00

Don Julio Resposado BTL

$300.00

Hennessy BTL

$250.00

Moët

$175.00

Patron BTL

$250.00

Pink Belaire

$125.00

Hookah

$40 hookah

$40.00

$25 Hookah

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13754 Warwick Blvd Suite F, Newport News, VA 23602

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

