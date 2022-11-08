Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provare 1421 West Chicago Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1421 West Chicago Avenue

Chicago, IL 60642

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta Trio
Salmon Egg Roll
Shrimp Hennessy Scampi

Starters

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Crawfish, Shrimp, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Pepper Jack Cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Vegan Parmesan, Chili Oil, Vegan Aioli

Salmon Egg Roll

Salmon Egg Roll

$14.00

Chipotle Aioli (Contains Dairy)

Crabby Fries

Crabby Fries

$16.00

Crab Meat, Waffle Fries, Shredded Cheese, Scallion Aioli

Chef's Special Calamari

Chef's Special Calamari

$16.00

Fried Golden with our special batter with Red Onions, Jalapeno, and Yellow Peppers

Grilled Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, cucumber, cherry tomatoes homemade croutons

Fried Lobster Tail

$30.00

Fries

$5.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side of Corn

$4.00

Entrees

Shrimp Hennessy Scampi

$27.00

Fresh Pasta, Shrimp, Cherry Tomatoes, Shallots, Cream Sauce, Fresno Chilis

Pasta Trio

$37.00

Fresh Pasta, Cream Sauce, Lobster, Shrimp and Crab

Lamb Chops

$39.00

4 lamb chops with a side of our House Special Corn

Pesto Alfredo

$19.00

Fresh Pasta, Pesto (No Nuts Used) Cream Sauce Cherry Tomatoes

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.00

Vegan Bolognese

$23.00

Fresh Pasta, Impossible Meat, Tomato Sauce, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Basil, Oregano, Cherry Tomatoes

Lemon Pepper Chicken Alfredo

$27.00

Alfredo Cream Sauce, sautéed bell peppers, fresh oregano, lemon and black pepper

Kids Alfredo

$13.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$10.00

Side Of Bread

$3.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Location

1421 West Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Provare image
Provare image
Provare image

