Five Star Bar 1424 W Chicago Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1424 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Passion House Coffee Goose Island
No Reviews
1200 N. North Branch Street Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurant
Provare - 1421 West Chicago Avenue
No Reviews
1421 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurant