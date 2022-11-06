Restaurant header imageView gallery

Five Star Bar 1424 W Chicago Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1424 W Chicago Ave

Chicago, IL 60642

Popular Items

CURDS
FRIES
WINGS

APPS

WINGS

$14.00+

CURDS

$9.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$11.00

FRIES

$7.00

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$7.00

HUMMUS

$11.00

Nachos

$9.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$10.00

SOUP

$6.50

PIZZA

4 CORNER CHEESE

$15.50

8 PIECE CHEESE

$25.50

4 CORNER PEPP

$17.00

8 PIECE PEPP

$27.75

4 CORNER MEAT

$22.25

8 PIECE MEAT

$31.75

4 CORNER SAUSAGE

$17.00

8 PIECE SAUSAGE

$27.75

4 CORNER VEGGIE

$19.50

8 PIECE VEGGIE

$31.75

4 CORNER SAUSAGE GIARDINIERA

$22.25

8 PIECE SAUSAGE GIARDINIERA

$31.75

4 CORNER BUFFALO CHICKEN

$22.25

8 PIECE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$31.75

4 CORNER MAC PIZZA

$22.25

8 PIECE MAC PIZZA

$31.75

TAVERN

12" CHEESE

$14.50

16" CHEESE

$19.75

12" PEPPERONI

$16.75

16" PEPPERONI

$22.50

12" SAUSAGE

$16.75

16" SAUSAGE

$22.50

12" MEAT SUPREME

$21.50

16" MEAT SUPREME

$29.25

12" SAUSAGE GIARDINIERA

$19.25

16" SAUSAGE GIARDINIERA

$25.75

12" VEGGIE SUPREME

$20.25

16" VEGGIE SUPREME

$27.75

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.75

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$25.75

12" POM

$21.50

16" POM

$29.25

ENTREES

CHEESE BURGER

$15.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

MEAT GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.50

2 CORN DOG MEAL

$14.00

MAC & CHEESE

$10.50

ALFREDO PASTA

$9.25

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

KIDS PASTA

$7.00

SALADS

BASIC SALAD

$9.50

CAESAR SALAD

$10.75

BRUSSEL SALAD

$11.25

SALAD TENDER

$13.25

CHOPPED SALAD

$12.50

DESSERT

CHOCO CHIP COOKIE

$7.00Out of stock

GF BROWNIE

$10.00

ICE CREAM SCOOP

$4.00

SIDES

RANCH

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

BUFFALO

$1.00

CAESAR

$1.00

CHEFS SPECIAL

$3.00

FLATBREAD

$2.00

CHIPOTLE MAYO

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

JOHNS HOT HONEY

$1.00

KOREAN BBQ

$1.00

MARINARA

$1.00

MAYO

$1.00

MUSTARD VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

S CHEESE NACHO

$1.00

L CHEESE NACHO

$3.50

POPPYSEED VINAIGRETTE

$1.00

SIDE OF VEGGIES

$2.00

SRIRACHA HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00Out of stock

TANTEO HABANERO

$1.00

WASABI AIOLI

$1.00

GIARD SMALL

$1.00

GIARD LARGE

$3.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$1.00

BEEF PATTY

$2.50

VEGAN RANCH

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1424 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60642

Directions

Gallery
Five Star Bar image
Five Star Bar image
Five Star Bar image

