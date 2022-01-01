Restaurant header imageView gallery

Provost 2129 Rhode Island Ave

2129 Rhode Island Ave

Washington, DC 20018

Cold Beverages

Nirvana Btl Water

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Latte

$4.30

Orange Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Provost Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lg Fiji Btl Water

$10.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.30

Small Fiji

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Org Fresh Ginger Shot

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Housemade Hot Chocolate Milk

$10.00

Hot Drinks

Assorted Tea

$3.00

Decaf Assorted Tea

$3.00

Bulleit Bourbon Hot Toddy

$15.00

Cappuccino

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Doppio Espresso

$3.15

Espresso Latte

$4.20

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Single Shot

$1.75

Double Shot

$3.50

Triple Shot

$5.25

Signature Drinks

Bay Breeze

$12.00

vodka, fresh pineapple, cranberry

Bee's Knees

$12.00

gin, lemon juice, honey, water

Bellini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

rum, fresh pineapple, lemon, lime soda

Blueberry Margarita

$17.00

fresh blueberries, limes, tequila

Everything but the Bar Sink Sangria

$12.00

house blend of Organic red and white wines with more than a splash of something extra to kick it up!

Mimosa

$10.00

Provost Honey Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit, honey, lemon

Rhode Island AVE

$20.00

cognac, gin, rum, tequila, whiskey, apple, cranberry, lemon, champagne

Rum Punch

$12.00

4 rum blend (dark, light, black strap and coconut) with fresh juices.

Cherry Collins

$17.00

Aka Apple Martini

$9.00

Aka Strawberry Margarita

$12.00

House Drinks

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Champagne Cocktail

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Gimlet

$11.00

Greyhound

$11.00

Bulleit Hot Toddy

$15.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Tito's Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Tanqueray rench 75

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Bulleit Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$14.00

Spiked Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Mudslide

$13.00

Bulleit Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$11.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Screwdriver

$14.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Remy Sidecar

$17.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$13.00

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Assorted

Flying Snake Dog

$6.00

Assorted

Guinness Stout

$6.00

Red Stripe

$7.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.00

Seasonal

Flying Dog Bloodline

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken Zero

$6.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

JP Chenet GLS

$10.00

brut with light and finishing dry

Rose -Lobetia (Organic Rose!) GLS

$8.00

organic rose w/ light strawberry (still)

Rose -Moment de Plaisir 2019 (France) GLS

$7.00

Refreshing and balanced Rose (2019 Vintage)

LaMarca Prosecco Rose GLS

$10.00

Lobetia Brut

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc -Louis Tourny (France) GLS

$8.00

Crisp with citrus and bright acidity. Great w, seafood!

Organic White Blend -Live-a-Little, (South Africa) GLS

$8.00

Easy drinking white. Smooth and refreshing! (Chenin-SB Blend)

Pinot Grigio -Simonetti (Italy) GLS

$8.00

Fruity with citrus and light body. Pairs well with chicken dishes! 7 | 26

Chardonnay - Marc Cellars (California) GLS

$10.00

Green apple and pears hints of vanilla and toasty oak! Pairs well with lobster.

Moscato -1861 (Argentina) GLS

$7.00

Lightly sweet with toasted sugar notes and floral honey.

Pinot Noir - Secret Cellars (California) GLS

$10.00

Light bodied w, full fruit flavor. Earthy and smooth tannins

Organic Shiraz -Stellar Organics (South Africa) GLS

$7.00

Medium bodied with spice and incense. Tobacco and classic South African earth.

Cabernet Sauvignon -VF (Chile) GLS

$7.00

Deep fruit with vanilla and light coco on the finish

Malbec -Areo (Patagonia, Argentina) GLS

$8.00

Dark cherries and blueberries with a lingering finish

Wine by the Bottle

Pinot Noir - Secret Cellars (California) BTL

$36.00

Light bodied w, full fruit flavor. Earthy and smooth tannins

Organic Shiraz -Stellar Organics (South Africa) BTL

$26.00

Medium bodied with spice and incense. Tobacco and classic South African earth.

Cabernet Sauvignon -VF (Chile) BTL

$26.00

Deep fruit with vanilla and light coco on the finish

Malbec -Areo (Patagonia, Argentina) BTL

$30.00

Dark cherries and blueberries with a lingering finish

Red Blend -Rabbit Ridge (California) BTL

$30.00

Full flavored w, medium body. Oaky with dried fruit flavors and a so finish.

Sauvignon Blanc -Louis Tourny (France) BTL

$30.00

Crisp with citrus and bright acidity. Great w, seafood!

Organic White Blend -Live-a-Little, (South Africa) BTL

$30.00

Easy drinking white. Smooth and refreshing! (Chenin-SB Blend)

Pinot Grigio -Simonetti (Italy) BTL

$26.00

Fruity with citrus and light body. Pairs well with chicken dishes! 7 | 26

Chardonnay - Marc Cellars (California) BTL

$36.00

Green apple and pears hints of vanilla and toasty oak! Pairs well with lobster.

Moscato -1861 (Argentina) BTL

$26.00

Lightly sweet with toasted sugar notes and floral honey.

MOET Nectar Imperial Rose BTL

$190.00

Dom Perignon BTL

$369.00

Vueve Clicquot BTL

$150.00

Vueve Clicquot Rose BTL

$180.00

JP Chenet BTL

$33.00

Rose -Lobetia (Organic Rose!) BTL

$30.00

Rose -Moment de Plaisir 2019 (France) BTL

$26.00

House Champagne BTL

$20.00

MOET Brut Imperial BTL

$120.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy the organic cuisine, bohemian vibes and signature drinks!

Location

2129 Rhode Island Ave, Washington, DC 20018

