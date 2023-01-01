A map showing the location of Quartz 345 W. Van Buren Suite BView gallery

Quartz 345 W. Van Buren Suite B

review star

No reviews yet

345 W. Van Buren Suite B

Phoenix, AZ 85003

THA LOUNGE

COCKTAILS

GARNET

$15.00

AMETHYST

$17.00

AQUAMARINE

$15.00

DIAMOND

$16.00

EMERALD

$18.00

PEARL

$17.00

RUBY

$16.00

PERIDOT

$17.00

SAPPHIRE

$16.00

TOURMALINE

$17.00

TOPAZ

$15.00

TURQUOISE

$18.00

WINE

LAMBRUSCO IL FARNETO GLS

$14.00

LAMBRUSCO IL FARNETO BTL

$54.00

LES DEUX PINOT NOIR GLS

$12.00

LES DEUX PINOT NOIR BTL

$44.00

LES DEUX SAUV BLANC GLS

$14.00

LES DEUX SAUV BLANC BTL

$44.00

BUBBLES!!! GLS

$12.00

BUBBLES!!! BTL

$42.00

BEER

WRENHOUSE LAGER

$8.00

FATE IPA

$8.00

NA

CITY OF GOLD

$12.00

JADE TEMPLE

$12.00

NOT AS AMBER AS YOUR ENERGY

$12.00

BIG MARBLE GINGER BEER

$5.00

BIG MARBLE LEMON SODA

$5.00

SEEDLIP

$12.00

THA CAVE

WINE

LAMBRUSCO IL FARNETO GLS

$14.00

LAMBRUSCO IL FARNETO BTL

$54.00

LES DEUX PINOT NOIR GLS

$12.00

LES DEUX PINOT NOIR BTL

$44.00

LES DEUX SAUV BLANC GLS

$14.00

LES DEUX SAUV BLANC BTL

$44.00

BEER

WRENHOUSE LAGER

$8.00

FATE IPA

$8.00

NA

CITY OF GOLD

$12.00

JADE TEMPLE

$12.00

NOT AS AMBER AS YOUR ENERGY

$12.00

BIG MARBLE GINGER BEER

$5.00

BIG MARBLE LEMON SODA

$5.00

RESERVATION DEPOSIT

DEPOSIT FOR 1

-$15.00

DEPOSIT FOR 2

-$30.00

DEPOSIT FOR 3

-$45.00

DEPOSIT FOR 4

-$60.00

DEPOSIT FOR 5

-$75.00

DEPOSIT FOR 6

-$90.00

DEPOSIT FOR 7

-$105.00

DEPOSIT FOR 8

-$120.00

DEPOSIT FOR 9

-$135.00

DPOSIT FOR 10

-$150.00

MERCH

QRTZ DAD HAT

$40.00

EMP QRTZ DAD

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

345 W. Van Buren Suite B, Phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

