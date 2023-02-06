Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ramen Lab Eatery - West Boca

review star

No reviews yet

20449 State Road 7, Unit A-5

Boca Raton, FL 33498

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

5 Spice Duck Ramen

Asian Tapas

Age Dashi Tofu

Age Dashi Tofu

$9.00

Crispy Japanese tofu in dashi broth, scallions, and bonito flakes. Topped with sesame seeds.

Ban Chan

$6.00
Bao Bros Bun

Bao Bros Bun

Think of it as Asian Sliders... Thank us later!

Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Tossed with butter truffle, togarashi salt, and bonito flakes. Topped with sesame seeds.

Gyoza

Gyoza

Hand Wrapped Dumplings! 5pc to an order** Veggie 4pc

Karaage Chicken

Karaage Chicken

$10.00

Crispy Chicken thigh marinated in ginger, shoyu, served with sweet aioli

Loaded Kimchi Fries

Loaded Kimchi Fries

$11.00Out of stock
Nana Wings

Nana Wings

$12.00

The best chicken wings in palm beach county :D

Nanban Chicken

Nanban Chicken

$10.00

Mini chicken thigh pieces marinated in a light nanban sauce similar to a light teriyaki sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$9.00
Spicy Cauliflower

Spicy Cauliflower

$14.00

Crispy cauliflower topped with a spicy Korean gochujang sauce. Topped with sesame seeds.

Steamed Japanese Rice

$5.00
Yuzu Street Corn

Yuzu Street Corn

$11.00

Donburi

Beef Bulgogi Don

Beef Bulgogi Don

$13.95

Marinated beef, Slice Cucumber, Carrots, Radish, Fermented Radish Cilantro, Scallion, Sesame Seed, Kimchi, Over Japanese Rice

Japanese Katsu Curry Don

Japanese Katsu Curry Don

$16.95

Japanese curry, crispy pork loin, potatoes, carrots, onions and sesame seed. Pickle radish on the side

Kenko Bowl

$17.00

Oyako Katsu Don

$15.95
Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.00

Grilled organic salmon fillet topped with homemade teriyaki sauce, mushrooms, scallions and sesame seeds

Poke & Salad

Goma Wakame

Goma Wakame

$6.00

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$17.00

Morikami Salad

$9.99

Kale, Romaine, baby tomatoes, micro green, and crispy enoki mushroom tossed with sesame dressing.

Poke Nachos

$16.95

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Ramen

Ramen Tonkotsu

Ramen Tonkotsu

$18.00

Pork broth, Chashu pork belly, soft boiled egg, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

Chicken broth, miso, soft boiled egg, corn, scallion, bamboo shoot, kikurage mushroom and nori. CHOICE OF: Chashu Pork Belly, Seasoned Ground Chicken, Korean Short Ribs OR Veggies

5 Spice Duck Ramen

5 Spice Duck Ramen

$21.00

Family recipe five spice duck, bean sprouts, bok choy, garlic oil and micro cilantro

Kimchee & Fried Chicken Ramen

Kimchee & Fried Chicken Ramen

$15.95
Red Curry Ramen

Red Curry Ramen

$15.95

Thai red curry coconut milk broth, ground Chicken, bok choy, bean sprout, bell peppers, corn, scallions topped with togorashi spice

Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

Tom Yum Seafood Ramen

$21.00

Spicy lemongrass tom yum broth with calamari, scallops and king prawn

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$15.95

Veggie broth, bok choy, cauliflower, beansprout, corn, scallion, kikurage mushroom, inari and soft tofu

Yaki Soba Ramen

Stir fried hand made noodles with bean sprouts, bok choy and scallions.

Zaru Cold Soba

Zaru Cold Soba

$15.00

Cold green tea soba noodle, green onions, fried enoki mushrooms, fried tofu in a cold soba sauce with togarashi seasoning and buckwheat seed topping

Ramen and Broth

$11.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.50

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.50

Pocky.

$3.00

Tres Leche

$12.00

Ube

$11.00

Party Size

Bao Platter

$30.00

Bao buns, pickled veggies and homemade kimchi CHOOSE 2: Chicken, chashu pork belly beef bulgogi and mushrooms

Crispy Rice Platter

$55.00

(3) Spicy Tuna (3) Salmon Ikura (2) A5 Wagyu

Dim Sum Platter

$27.00

Lobster gyozas, chicken gyozas, veggie gyozas, chashu pork bao, shumai and Thai dumplings

Duck Kimchi Fried Rice

$19.00

Overnight five spice duck, kimchi, onions and scallions over crispy fried rice

Japanese Wagyu Board

$60.00

Japanese A5 wagyu, euro cucumber, kimchi, lettuce wraps and ssam sauces | Add mixed seafood +10

Side Items

Side White Rice

$2.00

Side Ramen Noodle

$3.00

Side Soba Noodle

$4.00

Side Udon Noodle

$4.00

Side Tonkotsu Broth

$6.00

Side Miso Broth

$5.00

Side Shoyu Broth

$5.00

Side Vegan Broth

$5.00

Side Duck Broth

$6.00

Side Tom Yum Broth

$6.00

Side Red Curry Broth

$6.00

Side Noodles Broth

$10.00

Side JAP Curry Broth

$5.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Pork Belly

$5.00

Side Ground Chicken

$3.00

Side K. Short Ribs

$6.00

Side Duck Meat

$6.00

Side Soft Tofu

$2.00

Side Inari (3 pc.)

$2.00

Side Beef Bulgogi

$6.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Side Calamari

$3.00

Side Scallop

$4.00

Side Ramen Egg

$2.50

Side Fried Egg

$2.00

Side Tuna Poke

$5.00

Sida Salmon Poke

$5.00

Side Salmon Filet

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Small Side Kimchi

$2.00

Large Side Kimchi

$5.00

Bowl Pickled Veggies

$3.00

Bowl Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Cup Bok Choy

$2.00

Side Bao Buns (2 Buns)

$2.00

Side Nori (3 Sheets)

$1.00

Cup Corn

$1.00

Cup Fried Onion

$1.00

Cup Bean Sprout

$1.00

Cup Kikurage

$2.00

Cup Bamboo

$2.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Cup Ginger

$1.00

Cup Edamame

$2.00

Cup Micro Cilantro

$1.00

Cup Enoki

$2.00

Fried Enoki

$3.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Side Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

Side KFC Sauce

$2.00

Side TFC Sauce

$1.25

Side Nanban Sauce

$1.00

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side Gochujang Sauce

$1.00

Side of Home made Spice

$1.00

Size Yuzu Mayo

$1.00

Side Gyoza Sauce

$0.50

Side Dumpling Sauce

$0.50

Side Siracha

Side Soy Sauce

Utensils For TG

NO UTENSILS

ONLY CHOPSTICKS

Side Soy Sauce

Side Sriracha

Side Spice

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$7.00

Fiji Flat Water

$7.00

Ramune

$3.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

RTD Seltzers

Vodka, Elderflower & Pear

$10.00Out of stock

Vodka, Lemon, Strawberry & Basil

$10.00

Tequila, Lemon & Lime

$10.00

Tequila & Grapefruit

$10.00Out of stock

Gin, Apple & Cucumber

$10.00Out of stock

Whiskey, Spicy Ginger & Orange

$10.00

Sake

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Sake Flights

$16.00

Hot Sake Small

$7.00

Hot Sake Large

$11.00

Amabuki Shuzo

$13.00

Bushido Ginjo Genshu

$13.00

Choya Plum Wine

$5.00

Dassai Sake 45

$34.00Out of stock

Hana Awaka Sparkling

$14.00

Hana Fuga Yuzu Sparkling

$15.00

Ikezo Peach Jelly Sake

$9.00

Jitsuraku Junmai

$15.00Out of stock

Kubota Junmai Premium

$36.00Out of stock

Maki Sake 187ml

$8.99Out of stock

Otokoyama

$13.00Out of stock

Kizakura Coconut

$17.00

Mango Nigori

$17.00

Tozai Snow Maiden Nigori

$24.00Out of stock

Lychee Nigori

$18.00

Japanese Frose

$13.00

Lychee Saketini

$13.00

Mango Mule

$12.00

The Butterfly Effect

$12.00

She's So Lovely

$12.00

White Peach

$13.00

Mango Saketini

$13.00

Oze Rosé

$34.00+

Drunken Whale Large Bottle

$55.00

SOTO Premium 720

$35.00

Wine

House Red Wine

$8.00+

J Vineyards Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Carneros Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Robert Hall Merlot

$10.00+

J Lohr Cabernet

$12.00+

Freakshow Red Blend

$12.00+

Jermann Pinot Grigio

$12.00+

Frenzy Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Domaine Auchere Sancerre

$55.00

Scarpeetta Friuli Chardonnay

$12.00+

La Fete Du Rose

$12.00+

Prosecco Maschio

$12.00+

DIY Ramen KIT

DIY RAMEN FOR 2

DIY RAMEN FOR 2

$29.99

PRE-ORDER ONLY! Order will be ready the next following day for pick up/ delivery! 3 Fresh Made Ramen Noodles 2 Pints of Soup Broth 2 Piece of Marinated Pork Belly Protein 2 Base Sauce 2 Essential Oils 2 Set Kikurage Mushroom 2 Set Nori 2 Cups of Sesame Seed 2 Chilli Flakes 1 Recipe to Cook perfect Ramen Egg

DIY RAMEN FOR 4

$49.99

PRE-ORDER ONLY! Order will be ready the next following day for pick up/ delivery! 5 Fresh Made Ramen Noodles 4 Pints of Soup Broth 4 Piece of Marinated Pork Belly Protein 4 Base Sauce 4 Essential Oils 4 Set Kikurage Mushroom 4 Set Nori 4 Cups of Sesame Seed 4 Chilli Flakes

Amabuki Shuzo

$13.00

Bambi Junmai

$14.00

Bushido Ginjo Genshu

$13.00

Choya Plum Wine

$5.00

Coconut Nigori

$17.00

Dassai Sake 45

$34.00Out of stock

Demonslayer Juicebox Sake

$9.00

Drunken Whale Large Bottle

$55.00

Hana Awaka Sparkling

$14.00

Hana Fuga Yuzu Sparkling

$15.00

Ikezo Peach Jelly Sake

$9.00

Japanese Frose

$13.00

Jitsuraku Junmai

$15.00Out of stock

Kubota Junmai Premium

$36.00Out of stock

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lychee Saketini

$13.00

Maki Sake 187ml

$8.99Out of stock

Mango Nigori

$17.00

Mango Saketini

$12.00

Otokoyama

$13.00Out of stock

Oze Rosé

$34.00+

Sake Bomb

$8.00

Sake Flights

$16.00

SOTO Premium 720

$35.00

Strawberry Saquiri

$12.00

Tozai Nigori

$24.00

Two Chicks

$10.00

White Peach

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy the only place in Palm Beach county that hand make their ramen noodles, broth is made with all fresh bones and veggies and every sauce is made in house.

Location

20449 State Road 7, Unit A-5, Boca Raton, FL 33498

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant - Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
20455 St Rd 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
View restaurantnext
Carrot Express (West Boca)
orange starNo Reviews
20642 State Road 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
View restaurantnext
Ikkyu Ramen -
orange starNo Reviews
20642 Florida 7 Boca Raton, FL 33498
View restaurantnext
Old School Philly - Boca Raton
orange star4.4 • 274
20642 state road 7 Boca Raton, FL 33433
View restaurantnext
El Balcon de las Americas - Boca Raton (Glades Road)
orange starNo Reviews
9834 Glades Road Boca Raton, FL 33434
View restaurantnext
Zen Sushi - 9690 Glades Rd Suite 400
orange starNo Reviews
9690 Glades Rd Suite 400 Boca Raton, FL 33434
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
402 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House Boca - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
297 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (328 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston