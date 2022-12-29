Main picView gallery

Rebel Taco - K St
508 K St NW

review star

No reviews yet

508 K St NW

Washignton, DC 20001

Popular Items

Carne Asada Taco
Quesadilla
Elote

To Start

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00
Elote

Elote

$5.00

Corn on the cob, mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, cilantro

Sopa Esquite

Sopa Esquite

$10.00

cream of corn, huitlacoche, queso fresco, cilantro, chiles

Papa De La Casa

$8.00

fried potatoes, salsa verde, salsa roja, queso fresco, cilantro

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.00

hand cut beef, nopales, pickled onion

Tacos

All Traditional Tacos served with house made corn tortillas, onions, cilantro and radish slices.
Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.25

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50
Pescado

Pescado

$4.50

Grilled Mahi, Lime Crema, Onion, Cilantro, Cilantro Slaw, Shoestring Plantains, Corn Tortilla

Nopales

Nopales

$4.25

Nopales, Sweet Peppers, Chipotle Crema, Shoestring Plantains, Corn Tortilla

Lamb Birria

Lamb Birria

$10.00

Braised lamb shoulder, Mexican cheese blend, onion, cilantro with beef consume for dipping. Two Tacos

Camarón

Camarón

$4.75

Grilled shrimp, Cilantro Slaw, Rebel Sauce

Especiales

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.50

Mexican Cheese Blend, Avocado Crema

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with lettuce, tomatoes, black beans, cheese, salsa, guacamole crema, corn, shoestring plantains, chipotle aioli

Birria To Share

$30.00

1lb shredded lamb, lamb consommé, onion, cilantro, radish, lime, salsa roja, salsa verde, 8 house made corn tortillas (Serves 2-4)

Birria Ramen

$20.00

lamb consommé, house made noodles, shredded lamb, soft boiled egg, onion, soy sprouts, cilantro, jalapeño, radish, tortilla wonton

Torta Milanesa

Torta Milanesa

$15.00

breaded chicken breast, avocado, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo, refried beans, pickled veggies, mayo, house made bread

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$15.00

pork al pastor, ham, white monterey cheese, pickled jalapeño, mustard crema, house made bread

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Sides/Sauces/Dressings

Side Of Guacamole

$3.00

Side Avocado Crema

$1.00

Side Crema

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Cilantro Slaw

Side Consome

$1.50

Red Salsa

$1.50

Side Totopos

$3.00

NA BEV

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Jarritos

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Mineragua (sparkling water)

$4.00

Margaritas

House Margaritas

$14.00

House tequila, Lime, orange liquor

Pitcher Of Margarita

$44.00

Choose one of our fantastic natural flavors. Pours 7-8 12 oz glasses with ice. Only available for dining in and only available on the rocks.

Beer

Rebel Lager Beer

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Mahou Beer

$7.00Out of stock

$ 25 Bucket Beer

$25.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Topo Chico

$7.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Modelo Chelada

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico (Hard Selzer)

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktails

El Muro

$14.00

Cantarito

$14.00

Calavera

$14.00

Aguafresca

$14.00

El Conejo Malo

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Gin and Vermouth

Gracias a Dios Gin

$14.00

Dos Deus White Vermouth

$9.00

Trincheri Rosso Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Water Bottle

$2.00

Jarritos

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Red bull

$5.00

Juice

$3.50

White Grapefruit, Cranberry, Pineapple and Orange Juice

Tequila

Jose Cuervo 1800 Silver

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo Silver ( blanco)

$8.00+

Costa Blanco

Costa Añejo

Chinaco Blanco

$11.00+

Chinaco Reposado

$12.00+

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo Tradicional SIlver

$9.00+

Siete Leguas Reposado

$13.00+

Gran Centenario Anejo

$10.00+

Don Fulano Extra anejo

$20.00+

Siete Leguas Blanco

$12.00+

Bourbon

House Bourbon (rebel )

$10.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Yellow Stone Selection

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
