Caterers

Reynolds Hall - The Smith Center

review star

No reviews yet

361 Symphony Park Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89106

Spirits

Tito's, Vodka

$9.00+

Jack Daniel, Tennessee Whiskey

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace, Bourbon

$9.00+

John Barr, Scotch

$9.00+

Kahlua, Rum & Coffee Liqueur

$9.00+

Bombay Sapphire, Gin

$9.00+

Crown Royal Deluxe, Whiskey

$9.00+

Jameson Irish, Whiskey

$9.00+

Jose Cuervo, Tequila

$9.00+

Bailey's, Irish Cream

$9.00+

Bacardi Superior, Rum

$9.00+

Captain Morgan, Spiced Rum

$9.00+

Beer

Heineken

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Ballast Point Sculpin IPA

$9.00

Modelo Especial

$9.00

Shiner Bock

$9.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Red Wine

Rodney Strong Cabernet

$10.00

14 hands Red Blend

$12.00

White Wine

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$10.00

Nobilo Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Sparkling

Lunetta Prosecco Brut

$12.00

Chandon Brut Split

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soda - Coke

$3.00

Soda - Ginger Ale

$3.00

Coffee - Regular

$3.00

Energy Drink - Red Bull

$6.00

Energy Drink - Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Soda - Diet Coke

$3.00

Soda - Club Soda

$3.00

Juice - Cranberry

$3.00

Juice - Orange

$3.00

Juice - Pineapple

$3.00

Soda - Sprite

$3.00

Water - Perrier Sparkling

$4.00

Soda - Tonic

$3.00

Water - TSC

$3.00

Fiji

$4.00

Dasani

$3.00

Snacks

Peanut M&M's

$3.00

Regular M&M's

$3.00

Reese's

$3.00

Kit Kat

$3.00

Cashews

$4.00

Blue Bell Ice Cream

$3.00

Specialty Cocktail

Fall Blues

$12.00

Souvenir Cup

Souvenir Cup

$3.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

361 Symphony Park Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Directions

