River North Public House

SHAREABLES

Baba Ghanoush

$12.00

grilled eggplant & garlic dip, fried naan bread

Bar Chips

$12.00

house-made chips, jalapeno cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, burnt lime zest, apple cider vinegar reduction

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Delicious fried chicken wings with your choice of style.

Crispy Brussels

$13.00

confit brussel sprouts, spicy bacon lardons, crushed almonds, herb mustard vinaigrette, shaved parmesan +make it vegan - substitute cranberries and shiitake bacon, no cheese

Flight of French Fries

$10.50

Handcut Confit Fries, House Salt, Select Up to Three Sauces

Kale Chips

$9.00

Fried kale chips, honey, lime, sriracha salt, toasted sesame seeds

Mushroom & Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled flatbread, mushroom ragout, herb goat cheese, grilled artichoke, red onion, parmesan, chive oil, balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Whitefish Dip

$13.00

grilled naan bread, burnt lemon zest, black sesame seeds, micro greens, chive oil, salmon roe

Artichoke & Jalapeño Dip

$12.00

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$14.00

grilled radicchio, smoked blue cheese, roasted walnuts, pear, citrus fig vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$15.00

warm kale, brussel leaves, roasted parsnips, grilled artichokes, roasted carrots, celery root, red quinoa, crispy shallots, herb mustard vinaigrette, smoked feta, toasted walnuts

SANDWICHES

Prosciutto Grilled Cheese

$14.00

house made focaccia, prosciutto, white cheddar, brie, apricot mostarda, arugula, apple, grilled onion vinaigrette

Pulled Pork

$15.00

house-braised pork, smoked bbq sauce, crispy shallots, apple slaw, vinaigrette, pretzel bun

Rib Rye Melt

$16.00

Shaves Ribeye, ciabatta, caramelized onions, red & poblano peppers, roasted cremini mushrooms, smoked provolone, Au Jus

Vegetarian Grilled Cheese

$13.00

House made herb focaccia, white cheddar, brie, apricot mostrada, arugula, grilled onion vinaigrette. House Chips.

BURGERS

North Smash Burger

$16.00

double smash patty, gruyère cheese, crispy shallots, shaved romaine, bacon crumbles, house 1000 island

Plainfield Burger

$14.00

7 oz patty, tomatoes, shaved romaine, red onion, house pickles, brioche

Tandoori Cauliflower Burger

$15.00

Cauliflower House-made Burger, Tzatziki Sauce, Smoked Feta, Shaved Kale & Red Onion. Served with Chips

PLATES

tagliatelle pasta, arugula & basil pesto, shiitake bacon, peas, roasted walnuts, smoked feta

Creston Mac n Cheese

$15.00

Irish White Cheddar, Garlic Bread Crumble Topping

Fish & Chips

$24.00

Lightly fried Walleye, crispy yukon potatoes, caramelized onion, dill and caper remoulade, grilled lemon

Hanger Steak

$23.00

marinated hanger steak, brown butter potato puree, grilled asparagus, beef creminis, blue cheese compound butter, crispy shallots

Root Veggie Hash

$17.00

(limited supply over the weekend) roasted cremini, confit yukon potatoes, roasted carrots, shaved asparagus, red onion, shallot, garlic, red quinoa, baba ganoush, burnt lemon zest

KIDDOS

For Children Ages 9 & Younger

Kiddos Chicken Strips

$6.00

hand breaded with house fries and choice of dipping sauce

Kiddos Cheese Burger

$6.00

4 oz beef patty, cheddar cheese served with house fries

Kiddos Mac & Cheese

$6.00

white cheddar cheese sauce and garlic bread crumbs

BOTTLES & CANS

Bells Official Hazy

$6.00

Blackgrass Cheap Cran Cherrykee

$5.00

Blackgrass Fineapple

$6.00

Blackrocks Grand Rabbits

$5.00

Blakes El Chavo

$5.00

Blake’s Apple Latern Pumpkin

$6.00

Blakes Flannel Mouth

$5.00

Blake’s Carmel Apple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Collective Arts Guava Gose

$6.50

Collective Arts POG Sour

$7.50

Atwater Dirty Blonde

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

High Noon Lime

$5.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$5.00

High Noon Peach

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple

$5.00

Ludington Bay James St Brown

$5.00

Ludington Bay Tangelo Dream

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$4.00

New Belgium Mimosa Sour

$6.00

Northern Hawk Owl Amber

$6.00

Pigeon Hill Catalina Lager

$5.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Knowledge IPA

$7.00

Sierra Rose Blackberry Cider

$5.50

Stiegl Radler Grapefruit

$6.00

Stone Brewing Hazy Double IPA

$7.00

Topo Chico Lemon Lime 16oz

$6.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Virtue Brut Cider

$6.00

Virtue Pear Cider

$5.00

Wheezin Juice Juicy IPA

$6.00

WHITECLAW

$5.00

Athletic NA All Out Extra Dark

$5.00

Athletic NA Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Atletic NA Downwinder Gose

Athletic NA Downwindee Gose

$6.00

PUX Whippersnapper

$6.00

WHISKEY

Basil Haydens

$13.00

Bulleit

$8.50

Bulliet Rye

$8.50

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

DEWARS

$7.50

Eastern Kille Bond

$11.00

Eastern Kille Straight

$10.00

Eastern Kille Straight Rye Whiskey

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet 15 YR

$14.00

Hennessy Black

$8.50

Hennessy VSOP

$10.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

JAMESON

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00Out of stock

Makers Mark

$10.00

Martell Blue Swift

$11.00

Martell Red Barrell

$15.00

Remy Martin

$11.00

Remy Martin 1738

$12.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

GIN

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$7.00

Eastern Kille Barrel Finished Gin

$9.00

HENDRICKS

$8.50

PLYMOUTH NAVY

$10.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanguerray Gin

$8.00

TEQUILA

Camarena Tequila

$9.00

Casamagigos Reposado

$12.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

el Mayor Añejo

$8.50

el Mayor Reposado

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Well Azteca Gold

$6.00

WHITE

La Terre Charddonnay Bottle

$26.00

La Terre Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Grand Traverse Semi-Dry Riesling Bottle

$32.00

Grand Traverse Semi-Dry Riesling Glass

$9.00

Hidden Crush Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Hidden Crush Chardonnay Glass

$9.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Proverb Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.00

Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

Sauv Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Martin Codax Albarino Glass

$12.00

Martin Codax Albarino Bottle

$44.00

RED

Dissuasion Red Blend Bottle

$30.00

Dissuasion Red Blend Glass

$8.00

La Motte Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

La Motte Pinot Noir Glass

$7.00

La Terre Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

La Terre Cabernet Glass

$7.00

La Terre Merlot Bottle

$22.00

La Terre Merlot Glass

$7.00

Buried Cane Cabernet Glass

$12.00

Buried Cane Cabernet Bottle

$37.00

Piatelli Malbec Glass

$12.00

Piatelli Malbec Bottle

$44.00

Piatelli Cabarnet

$10.00

Piatelli Cabarnet Bottle

$36.00

ROSE

Bottle Angels & Cowboys Rose

$35.00Out of stock

Bottle Rosehaven Rose

$28.00

Glass Rosehaven Rose

$8.00

Motu Eye Candy Sweet Rose Bottle

$18.00

Motu Eye Candy Sweet Rose Glass

$7.00

SPARKLING

Motu Brut GLASS

$9.00

Motu Viget Brut Bottle

$32.00Out of stock

Wycliff Brut Bottle

$20.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$6.00

Wycliff Brut Rose Bottle

$22.00

Wycliff Brut Rose Glass

$6.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Motail Faux-Jito

$6.00

Motail Tropicale

$7.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.75

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.75

Tonic

$2.50

Topo Chico H2O

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to River North Public House! We are open Tuesday-Thursday, 4pm-9pm and Fri-Sat 4pm-10pm. Call us at 616-288-7888 with questions.

Location

2115 Plainfield Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Directions

River North Public House image

