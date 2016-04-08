Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rezervoir Lounge

1,035 Reviews

$$

1418 Plainfield NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sharables

Black-n-Bayou Flatbread

$12.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp, Cajun crawfish tails, bacon, red onion, bistro sauce and chive oil seasoned arugula.

Bourbon Street Nachos

$13.00

Rez flour tortilla chips layered with Creole Queso, Cajun crawfish tails, red peppers, applewood bacon, chipotle crema, and pico de gallo.

Brisket Fries

$11.00Out of stock

A bed of fries covered with shredded smoked brisket, bacon, creole queso, fresh sliced jalapenos, and chipotle crema.

Cajun Candied Bacon

$8.00+

Applewood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and cajun seasoning to form a sweet and rich candy coating. A must try!

Cajun Fritters

Cajun Fritters

$7.00+

Andouille sausage, cheddar-jack cheese and green onion infused potato croquettes. Deep fried and dusted with cajun spices. Served with sriracha ranch.

Chef's Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

3 beef sliders on toasted Brioche buns with a lemon dill aioli, Havarti, red onion marmalade, and chive oil seasoned arugula.

Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$14.00

Spicy chorizo queso dip with caramelized onions. Served with tortilla chips.

Classic Sliders

Classic Sliders

$11.00Out of stock

3 beef sliders on toasted Brioche buns with ketchup, pickle, sauteed onions and cheese.

Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Seasoned sprouts with crispy bacon, tossed in yuzu-soy vinegar, sesame seeds, and slivered scallions.

Deep Fried Cauliflower

Deep Fried Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh cauliflower hand battered and deep fried. Served with Rez Bistro sauce for dipping.

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$13.00

A warm blend of spinach, artichokes, parmesan and cream cheese. Served with parmesan dusted flour and spinach tortilla chips. Corn chips may be substituted on request.

Wings

$16.00

10 bone-in wings fried and tossed with your choice of sauce.

Burgers & Handhelds

Andouille Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled andouille sausage, sauteed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle crema on a toasted French roll.

Avocado Cajun Club

$13.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, cajun candied bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, and chipotle aioli on toasted English muffin bread.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.

Blue Bayou

$15.50

Bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.

Brisket Po-Boy

$14.00Out of stock

Shredded smoked brisket doused in citrus BBQ, haystack onions, and chipotle crema.

Candied Cajun BLT

$14.50

Our candied bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread. Sweet, spicy, and delicious.

Louisiana Perch

$13.00Out of stock

Creole seasoned and cornmeal fried perch. Smoked sweet chili crema, crunchy Asian slaw, bacon, and pickle on a Brioche bun.

Low Country Tacos

$11.50

2 fried Cajun shrimp tacos in grilled flour tortillas, crunchy Asian slaw, drizzled with sweet chili crema, topped with red pepper dubois and slivered scallions.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$14.50

Green olives, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, olive aioli, lettuce, and tomato on a Kaiser roll.

Papa Shango

$16.00

A Chorizo/Beef blend patty, Havarti, applewood bacon, sliced jalapenos, citrus bourbon BBQ, haystack onions, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Patty Melt

$13.50Out of stock

Smashed blackened patty, chorizo, beer braised onions, provolone, and 1000 island dressing on toasted English muffin bread.

Shrimp Po-Boy

$13.00

Cajun fried shrimp bedded in lettuce, and tomato, with our house bistro sauce.

The Classic

The Classic

$14.00

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on a Kaiser roll.

The Portabella

The Portabella

$13.00Out of stock

Grilled balsamic marinated cap with Havarti, baby spinach, grilled beets tomato, and pepper jam.

Veggie Po-Boy

$13.00Out of stock

Deep fried cauliflower in a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber and smothered in Rez Bistro sauce.

House Specialties

Creole Fettucine

$14.00Out of stock

Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made cajun alfredo sauce, with diced tomato. Served with garlic toast. Add blackened chicken or shrimp for an excellent burst of cajun heat!

Fish -n- Fritters

$14.00Out of stock

Flaky Perch hand breaded and deep fried, served with your choice of our Cajun Fritters, regular fries, or sweet potato fries. Served with tartar or a sauce of your choosing.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$16.00Out of stock

Rezervoir's Signature dish! Andouille sausage and chicken sautéed with cajun spices, vegetables, rice, and a touch of Michigan craft beer. Served with cornbread drizzled in butter-honey.

Red Beans & Rice

$15.00

A bayou staple! Red beans slow cooked with andouille sausage, ham, bacon, and vegetables, in our hearty dark rue creole sauce and served over rice. Includes a side of cornbread drizzled in butter-honey.

Henhouse

Henhouse

$14.00

A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.

Vegan Jambalaya

$16.00Out of stock

Bursting with flavor! Plant based Andouille sausage, creole seasoning, veggies, rice, and a touch of beer.

Etouffee

$13.00Out of stock

Cajun Mac N Chz

$12.00Out of stock

Soup and Salad

Beatnick Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Micro greens with goat cheese crumbles, grilled candy cane beets, red onions and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing (we recommend the Lemongrass vinaigrette).

Caesar Salad

$7.00+

Romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons, applewood smoked bacon, and Caesar dressing.

Gumbo

Gumbo

$5.00+

Traditional New Orleans stew with chicken and andouille sausage, served over rice.

Maison Salad

$6.00+

Romaine lettuce mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Cheese

10" Cheese

$9.00

Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!

14" Cheese

14" Cheese

$15.00

Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!

18" Cheese

18" Cheese

$19.00

Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!

Large Breadsticks

$8.00
Large Cheesy Breadsticks

Large Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.00

Mozzarella, garlic butter, and Italian seasoning.

Small Breadsticks

$5.00
Small Cheesy Breadsticks

Small Cheesy Breadsticks

$6.00

Mozzarella, garlic butter, and Italian seasoning.

Specialty Pizzas

10" Boss' Favorite

$13.00

Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.

10" Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

10" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$13.00

House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.

10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$11.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.

10" The Saz Pizza

10" The Saz Pizza

$11.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.

10" The Works Pizza

10" The Works Pizza

$13.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.

10" Veggie Medley Pizza

$13.00

Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.

10" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

10" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.

14" Boss' Favorite

$16.00

Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.

14" Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

14" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$23.00

House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.

14" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

14" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.

14" The Saz Pizza

14" The Saz Pizza

$20.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.

14" The Works Pizza

14" The Works Pizza

$22.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.

14" Veggie Medley Pizza

$23.00

Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.

14" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

14" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.

18" Boss' Favorite

$23.00

Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.

18" Margherita Pizza

$26.00

Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.

18" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$28.00

House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.

18" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

18" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.

18" The Saz Pizza

18" The Saz Pizza

$25.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.

18" The Works Pizza

18" The Works Pizza

$27.00

Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.

18" Veggie Medley Pizza

$25.00

Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.

18" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

18" Voodoo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.

Sides

Bowl French Fries

$5.00

Deep fried and salted to perfection.

Bowl House Chips

$2.00

House cut kettle chips, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning.

Bowl Sweet Fries

$6.00

Delicious sweet potato cut and deep fried until perfectly crispy. Served with garlic aioli for dipping.

Bowl Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Deliciously salty corn tortilla chips.

Cup Of Red Beans

$5.00Out of stock

Side Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Fresh steamed broccoli. A great side for any dish.

Side Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Salted, peppered, and splashed with malt and red wine vinegar. Then dusted with parmesan and tossed with a bit o' bacon.

Side Corn Bread

$3.00

House made cornbread topped with a delicious butter-honey.

Side Garlic Bread

$2.00

Sauces

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side BBQ

$0.25

Side Bistro

$0.25

Side Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.25

Side Citrus Bourbon BBQ

$0.25

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side Lemon Grass Vinaigrette

$0.25

Side Marinara

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side REZ Sauce

$0.25

Side Sriracha Ranch

$0.25

Side Tartar

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1418 Plainfield NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Directions

Gallery
Rezervoir Lounge image
Rezervoir Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gaia House Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE. Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Lucys Creston Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1747 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
River North Public House
orange star4.3 • 111
2115 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Sparrows Coffee - 2225 Plainfield Ave NE
orange star4.8 • 16
2225 Plainfield Ave NE Grand Rapids, MI 49505
View restaurantnext
Brickyard Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
940 Monroe Ave NW Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Sandy Point Beach House - Grand Rapids
orange star4.1 • 88
822 Ottawa Avenue Northwest Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Donkey Taqueria
orange star4.6 • 3,052
665 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston