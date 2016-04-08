- Home
Rezervoir Lounge
1418 Plainfield NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
Sharables
Black-n-Bayou Flatbread
Blackened Shrimp, Cajun crawfish tails, bacon, red onion, bistro sauce and chive oil seasoned arugula.
Bourbon Street Nachos
Rez flour tortilla chips layered with Creole Queso, Cajun crawfish tails, red peppers, applewood bacon, chipotle crema, and pico de gallo.
Brisket Fries
A bed of fries covered with shredded smoked brisket, bacon, creole queso, fresh sliced jalapenos, and chipotle crema.
Cajun Candied Bacon
Applewood smoked bacon baked with brown sugar and cajun seasoning to form a sweet and rich candy coating. A must try!
Cajun Fritters
Andouille sausage, cheddar-jack cheese and green onion infused potato croquettes. Deep fried and dusted with cajun spices. Served with sriracha ranch.
Chef's Sliders
3 beef sliders on toasted Brioche buns with a lemon dill aioli, Havarti, red onion marmalade, and chive oil seasoned arugula.
Chorizo Dip
Spicy chorizo queso dip with caramelized onions. Served with tortilla chips.
Classic Sliders
3 beef sliders on toasted Brioche buns with ketchup, pickle, sauteed onions and cheese.
Deep Fried Brussel Sprouts
Seasoned sprouts with crispy bacon, tossed in yuzu-soy vinegar, sesame seeds, and slivered scallions.
Deep Fried Cauliflower
Fresh cauliflower hand battered and deep fried. Served with Rez Bistro sauce for dipping.
Spinach Dip
A warm blend of spinach, artichokes, parmesan and cream cheese. Served with parmesan dusted flour and spinach tortilla chips. Corn chips may be substituted on request.
Wings
10 bone-in wings fried and tossed with your choice of sauce.
Burgers & Handhelds
Andouille Melt
Grilled andouille sausage, sauteed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle crema on a toasted French roll.
Avocado Cajun Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, cajun candied bacon, provolone cheese, avocado, and chipotle aioli on toasted English muffin bread.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened chicken, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado spread, chipotle mayo, lettuce, and pico de gallo on a Kaiser roll.
Blue Bayou
Bleu cheese, applewood smoked bacon, haystack onions, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser roll.
Brisket Po-Boy
Shredded smoked brisket doused in citrus BBQ, haystack onions, and chipotle crema.
Candied Cajun BLT
Our candied bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough bread. Sweet, spicy, and delicious.
Louisiana Perch
Creole seasoned and cornmeal fried perch. Smoked sweet chili crema, crunchy Asian slaw, bacon, and pickle on a Brioche bun.
Low Country Tacos
2 fried Cajun shrimp tacos in grilled flour tortillas, crunchy Asian slaw, drizzled with sweet chili crema, topped with red pepper dubois and slivered scallions.
Olive Burger
Green olives, applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, olive aioli, lettuce, and tomato on a Kaiser roll.
Papa Shango
A Chorizo/Beef blend patty, Havarti, applewood bacon, sliced jalapenos, citrus bourbon BBQ, haystack onions, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Patty Melt
Smashed blackened patty, chorizo, beer braised onions, provolone, and 1000 island dressing on toasted English muffin bread.
Shrimp Po-Boy
Cajun fried shrimp bedded in lettuce, and tomato, with our house bistro sauce.
The Classic
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion on a Kaiser roll.
The Portabella
Grilled balsamic marinated cap with Havarti, baby spinach, grilled beets tomato, and pepper jam.
Veggie Po-Boy
Deep fried cauliflower in a bed of lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber and smothered in Rez Bistro sauce.
House Specialties
Creole Fettucine
Fettuccini pasta tossed in our house made cajun alfredo sauce, with diced tomato. Served with garlic toast. Add blackened chicken or shrimp for an excellent burst of cajun heat!
Fish -n- Fritters
Flaky Perch hand breaded and deep fried, served with your choice of our Cajun Fritters, regular fries, or sweet potato fries. Served with tartar or a sauce of your choosing.
Jambalaya
Rezervoir's Signature dish! Andouille sausage and chicken sautéed with cajun spices, vegetables, rice, and a touch of Michigan craft beer. Served with cornbread drizzled in butter-honey.
Red Beans & Rice
A bayou staple! Red beans slow cooked with andouille sausage, ham, bacon, and vegetables, in our hearty dark rue creole sauce and served over rice. Includes a side of cornbread drizzled in butter-honey.
Henhouse
A guest favorite! Hand battered chicken tenderloins, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning. Served with atop a bowl of fries with your choice of dipping sauce.
Vegan Jambalaya
Bursting with flavor! Plant based Andouille sausage, creole seasoning, veggies, rice, and a touch of beer.
Etouffee
Cajun Mac N Chz
Soup and Salad
Beatnick Salad
Micro greens with goat cheese crumbles, grilled candy cane beets, red onions and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing (we recommend the Lemongrass vinaigrette).
Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, tomato, croutons, applewood smoked bacon, and Caesar dressing.
Gumbo
Traditional New Orleans stew with chicken and andouille sausage, served over rice.
Maison Salad
Romaine lettuce mix, tomato, red onion, cucumber, croutons and cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Create Your Own Pizza
10" Cheese
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
14" Cheese
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
18" Cheese
Start with crust, cheese and sauce, and go from there!
Large Breadsticks
Large Cheesy Breadsticks
Mozzarella, garlic butter, and Italian seasoning.
Small Breadsticks
Small Cheesy Breadsticks
Mozzarella, garlic butter, and Italian seasoning.
Specialty Pizzas
10" Boss' Favorite
Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.
10" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
10" Pesto Chicken Pizza
House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.
10" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.
10" The Saz Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.
10" The Works Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.
10" Veggie Medley Pizza
Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.
10" Voodoo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.
14" Boss' Favorite
Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.
14" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
14" Pesto Chicken Pizza
House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.
14" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.
14" The Saz Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.
14" The Works Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.
14" Veggie Medley Pizza
Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.
14" Voodoo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.
18" Boss' Favorite
Double pepperoni and portabella mushroom.
18" Margherita Pizza
Mozzarella, smoked provolone, tomato, red onion, and garlic. Topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
18" Pesto Chicken Pizza
House made basil pesto, smoked provolone, mozzarella, chicken, artichoke, red onion, tomato, and spinach.
18" Spicy Hawaiian Pizza
Pulled pork, pineapple, bacon, banana peppers, jalapeño and cajun seasoned crust.
18" The Saz Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, and a sprinkle of oregano.
18" The Works Pizza
Large sliced pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham, portabella, green pepper, onion, black and green olives.
18" Veggie Medley Pizza
Portabella, onion, green pepper, green and black olives, banana pepper, broccoli, and tomato.
18" Voodoo Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, mozzarella, smoked provolone, chicken, bacon, red onion, tomato.
Sides
Bowl French Fries
Deep fried and salted to perfection.
Bowl House Chips
House cut kettle chips, deep fried and sprinkled with Rez seasoning.
Bowl Sweet Fries
Delicious sweet potato cut and deep fried until perfectly crispy. Served with garlic aioli for dipping.
Bowl Tortilla Chips
Deliciously salty corn tortilla chips.
Cup Of Red Beans
Side Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli. A great side for any dish.
Side Brussel Sprouts
Salted, peppered, and splashed with malt and red wine vinegar. Then dusted with parmesan and tossed with a bit o' bacon.
Side Corn Bread
House made cornbread topped with a delicious butter-honey.
Side Garlic Bread
Sauces
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side BBQ
Side Bistro
Side Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side Chipotle Mayo
Side Citrus Bourbon BBQ
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Honey Mustard
Side Lemon Grass Vinaigrette
Side Marinara
Side Ranch
Side REZ Sauce
Side Sriracha Ranch
Side Tartar
