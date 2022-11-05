Rodrigo's Mexican Grill - Anaheim Hills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
With the great taste of old and modern Mexico, enjoy Rodrigo’s colorful, lively ambiance; Delicious, fresh, Mexican food at its best. Savor award winning sizzling fajitas, seafood enchiladas, fish tacos, carne asada, chalupa salads and more…You will love the fresh made chips and salsa!
Location
5665 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd, ANAHEIM, CA 92807
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
Zito's Pizza - Anaheim Hills
No Reviews
5572 East Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in ANAHEIM
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant