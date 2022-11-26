Root imageView gallery
No reviews yet

210 S 1st Street

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Food

Som Tum Thai

$12.00

Green papaya pounded in the mortar and pestle with garlic, thai chili, long beans, tomato, peanuts, palm sugar, fish sauce, tamarind and lime. Spicy! (vgo) (gf)

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp wrapped in wonton with pickled vegetables and sweet chili sauce.

Stir-Fried Corn

$14.00

Sweet corn stir-fried with blueberries, thai basil, cilantro, pistachio curry paste and crispy rice crumble. (vg)(gf)

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Thai Fried chicken thigh on griddled brioche with papaya salad, sweet chili garlic, coconut milk ranch, pickled jalapenos, peanuts and cilantro.

Takoi Burger

$16.00

Premium beef ground with aged cheddar on buttered brioche with half sour cucumbers, minced onion, pickled chilies, shredded lettuce and mac sauce.

Green Curry

$19.00

Spicy coconut milk curry with fried HiO farm koginut squash, lime leaf, thai basil, golden raisin and fried shallot.

Grilled Short Rib

$29.00

Korean cut short rib marinated in turmeric spiced sweetened condensed milk, charcoal grilled and served with peanut curry and marinated cucumber & shallot (gf)

Three Flavor Fish

$43.00

Whole deep fried sea bream with savory tamarind chili sauce and herbs.

Sticky Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Root is an experience that honors the beauty of the past and connects it to the present. ​

210 S 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

