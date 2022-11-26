Bars & Lounges
Root
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Root is an experience that honors the beauty of the past and connects it to the present.
Location
210 S 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Ann Arbor
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina - Ann Arbor
4.4 • 2,792
3050 Washtenaw Ave Ann Arbor, MI 48104
View restaurant
More near Ann Arbor