Restaurant header imageView gallery

Roots Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3700 12th Street

Riverside, CA 92501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garden Monster
"Ceasar" Salad
Spiral Fries

Appetizer

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

Halved Brussel Sprouts tossed in onion jam, lemon zest and lemon juice.

Impossible Crispy Dumplings

Impossible Crispy Dumplings

$11.00

4 pieces of house made impossible dumplings seasoned with tandoori seasonings wrapped in rice paper deep fried. Served on top of house made chimichurri. Garnished with a sprinkle of cilantro. Served with a side of house-made ketchup.

Spiral Fries

$6.00

The Works- extra protein , beer cheese, green onion, diced tomato & cilantro

Onion Petals

$11.00

Deep fried breaded onion petals served with a side of house-made "ranch".

Beet Tartare

Beet Tartare

$12.00

Layered with diced cucumber & beets immerged in house-made tartare dressing. Served with a side of chips.

Chips & Gauc

$5.00

Lonely Taco

$6.00

Entree

Garden Monster

Garden Monster

$16.00

House-made Impossible burger patty & aioli, onion jam, Sliced "cheddar cheese", with fried kale and onion petals served with a side of spiral fries, Caesar salad side or chips.

Market Pasta

$14.00

Orichette pasta with diced tomato, oil, lemon juice, white wine, rainbow cauliflower, pasta water, green chickpeas & "butter". Garnished with green onion & fried kale.

Tacos

Tacos

$16.00

Jackfruit "carnitas" ,crispy "chicken" or "shrimp" tacos pico de gallo & Guac on top. Served with a side of tortilla chips, gauc & salsa.

Cauliflower Steak

$16.00

Cauliflower "Steak" seared with curried chickpeas, roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, eggplant & zucchini mix cooked with thinned curry sauce.

TACO TUESDAY

$13.60

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.00

with spiral fries

Kids Taco

$7.00

street tacos

Grilled "Cheese"

$6.00

with vegan "cheese"

Pasta with "Cheese" Sauce

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Salad

"Ceasar" Salad

$10.00

Roasted Roots

$10.00

Side Salad

$5.00

"Ceasar" Salad (Copy)

$10.00

Sharables

Faire Roti

Faire Roti

$14.00

Eggplant/zucchini mix, roasted cauliflower(marinated in thinned curry sauce) roasted sun dried tomato & artichoke, roasted mushrooms, curried chickpeas, green chickpeas, onion jam, caramelized onion & olives. Served with grilled schiaciatta bread.

DIY Temaki

$18.00

A selection of house made maki fillings served with roasted seaweed and sushi rice.

Gluten Free

Brussel Sprouts (GLUTEN FREE)

$9.00

Impossible Crispy Dumplings (GLUTEN FREE)

$11.00

Beet Tartare (GLUTEN FREE)

$12.00

"Cheese" Board (GLUTEN FREE)

$16.00

DIY Temaki (GLUTEN FREE)

$18.00

Tacos (GLUTEN FREE)

$16.00

Garden Monster (GLUTEN FREE)

$19.00

Cauliflower "Steak" (GLUTEN FREE)

$16.00

Caesar Salad (GLUTEN FREE, NO BREAD)

$10.00

Roasted Roots (GLUTEN FREE, NO BREAD)

$10.00

Nightcap (GLUTEN FREE, NO COOKIE)

$10.00

Strawberry Ginger "Cheesecake" (GLUTEN FREE, NO CRUST)

$11.00

Lunch Specials

Cauli Flatbread

$13.00Out of stock

House-made cauliflower flatbread (Crust) with chimichurri herb "cheese" ("mozzarella") with roasted tomato & artichoke.

Wraps

$11.00

Option of Caesar or Roasted Roots. Caesar salad is with romaine lettuce. Caesar dressing- aioli, red chili flakes, capers, caper juice. Roasted Roots salad with kale and assorted veggies (rainbow cauliflower, roasted mushrooms, roasted Brussel sprouts, eggplant mix) Onion jam Vinaigrette dressing- onion jam, rice vinegar, oil

Poke Bowl

$13.00

Rice, green chickpeas, Avocado, Roasted Seaweed, Cucumber with miso (2 pieces) Tomato tuna-marinaded in sea-broth Carrot salmon-thinly sliced carrot marinated in sea broth Diced tomato tuna-in spicy "mayo" sauce Spicy "Tuna" "Shrimp"- "Shrimp", Spicy "Tuna", Chia Masago Chia Masago- chia seeds in sea-broth marinade & Tomato juice.

Musubi

$11.00

Vegan Spam with rice & seaweed. Sauce- sriracha, brown sugar, tamari soy sauce, chili peppers, oil

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Re-rooting the standard.

Website

Location

3700 12th Street, Riverside, CA 92501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Esquina
orange starNo Reviews
4280 Brockton Avenue Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
M Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
4111 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50-50 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Fire Up Grill
orange star4.1 • 210
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Tios Tacos Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3948 Mission Inn Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Riverside

Ten Ren's Tea Time-Riverside
orange star4.4 • 3,325
1400 University Ave. Ste. A103 Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,255
1705 UNIVERSITY AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Riverside
orange star4.4 • 1,577
10088 Magnolia Ave Riverside, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
The Salted Pig
orange star4.4 • 1,532
3750 Main St Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Habanero Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,521
2472 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
It's Boba Time - Riverside
orange star4.5 • 1,265
10082 MAGNOLIA AVE RIVERSIDE, CA 92503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riverside
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Norco
review star
Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Ontario
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Chino
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston