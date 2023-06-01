Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rossi's Italian Eatery

review star

No reviews yet

5800 W 38th Ave

Wheat Ridge, CO 80212

Apps

Beef Carpaccio

$13.00

Thin sliced raw beef garnished with arugula, olive oil, lemon juice, capers and onions

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Chef's Choice Antipasto

$14.00

An arrangement of meats, soft and hard cheeses, with a seasonal chutney

Classic Bruschetta

$11.00

Grilled bread slices rubbed with olive oil and garlic, topped with tomatoes, basil and garlic

Marsala Wine Mussels

$13.00

Mussels in lemon, garlic, marsala wine sauce

Sausage and Peppers

$13.00

Grilled italian sausage, peppers, onions and tomatoes in a garlic red sauce

Flatbreads

Pepperoni Flatbread

$13.00

Margherita Flatbread

$13.00

Four Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Goat Cheese and Mushroom Flatbread

$14.00

Soups and Salads

Caesar salad

Caesar salad

$8.00

House salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Soup Of The Day

$5.00+

Entrees

Cannelloni

$22.00

Carbonara

$22.00

pancetta with pappardelle noodles, tossed in a homemade sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

pan seared chicken, served in a mushroom marsala sauce

Chicken Parm

$23.00

breaded chicken, fried and covered in our house sauce with cheese

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

an seared chicken, served in a lemon butter caper sauce

Eggplant Parm

$22.00

breaded eggplant, fried and covered in our house sauce with cheese

Four Cheese Ravioli

$19.00

Gnocchi

$21.00

Mama’s Lasagna

$22.00

house made lasagna, layered with ricotta, sausage and sauce

Old Fashions

$18.00

Rigatoni & Sausage

$21.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$20.00

Tortellini

$23.00

Baked Sausage Penne

$23.00

Subs

The Sausage Sub

$14.00

The Meatball Sub

$14.00

The Italian Sub

$13.00

Desserts

Lemon Mascarpone Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$5.00+

Sides

Bread Basket

Chicken

$4.00

Grilled Vegetables

$4.00

Meatballs

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Side Red Sauce

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
An old-school Italian restaurant bringing new-school flair to the North Denver area.

5800 W 38th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80212

