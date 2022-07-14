Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Round Table Pizza

75 Reviews

$$

3146 Mission Blvd.

San Diego, CA 92109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

King Arthur's Supreme
Garden Salad
Maui Zaui

Specialty Pizzas

King Arthur's Supreme

King Arthur's Supreme

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, linguica, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives on zesty red sauce

Guenivere's Garden Delight

Guenivere's Garden Delight

Tomatoes, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives on zesty red sauce

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

Tender ham & juicy pineapple on zesty red sauce

Montague's All-Meat Marvel

Montague's All-Meat Marvel

Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, linguica on zesty red sauce

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

Grilled white meat chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, red & green onions, on our sweet & tangy BBQ sauce

Maui Zaui

Maui Zaui

Tender ham, crisp bacon, juicy pineapple, tomatoes, red & green onions. Available on Polynesian or zesty red sauce

Chicken & Garlic Gormet

Chicken & Garlic Gormet

Grilled white meat chicken, garlic, mushrooms, tomatoes, red & green onions, Italian herb seasoning, creamy garlic sauce

Cheese

Cheese

Generous amount of our three-cheese blend

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

Two Kinds of Pepperoni, All Kinds of Flavor! Classic pepperoni, and new Mini Pepperoni on zesty red sauce.

Mix Specialty Pizza

Combo Meals

Family Combo Meal

$59.99

Create Your Own Pizza

Large CYO Pizza

Large CYO Pizza

$31.99

Select one of our hand-made crusts rolled daily in our restaurants; next pick a sauce and choose from over 20 toppings.

X-Large CYO Pizza

X-Large CYO Pizza

$36.99

Select one of our hand-made crusts rolled daily in our restaurants; next pick a sauce and choose from over 20 toppings.

Appetizers

6 Garlic Parmesan Twist

6 Garlic Parmesan Twist

$11.99

Garlic Parmesan Twists are rolled fresh daily and baked to perfection with fresh garlic, our three-cheese blend and Parmesan cheese.

12 Garlic Parmesan Twist

12 Garlic Parmesan Twist

$20.99

Garlic Parmesan Twists are rolled fresh daily and baked to perfection with fresh garlic, our three-cheese blend and Parmesan cheese.

6 Classic Wings

6 Classic Wings

$7.99

Enjoy our seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce, or none at all, and served with your choice of dipping sauces.

12 Classic Wings

12 Classic Wings

$15.99

Enjoy our seasoned wings tossed in your favorite sauce, or none at all, and served with your choice of dipping sauces.

12 Mix Match Classic

12 Mix Match Classic

$15.99

Customize your order with several flavors, and satisfy everyone.

6 Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$7.99

Enjoy our seasoned boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce, or none at all, and served with your choice of dipping sauces

12 Boneless Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$15.99

Enjoy our seasoned boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce, or none at all, and served with your choice of dipping sauces

12 Mix Match Boneless

12 Mix Match Boneless

$15.99

Customize your order with several flavors, and satisfy everyone.

Salad

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh mixed green salad with mushrooms, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots and our own garlic Parmesan croutons with choice of dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, chicken, shredded Parmesan cheese, garlic Parmesan croutons and our classic Caesar dressing.

Sides

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Zesty Red

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Drinks

Smart Water

Smart Water

$5.00

Regular Fountain Drink

$4.95

Souvenir Cup

$10.50

2 Souvenir Cups

$16.00

20 oz Soda

$4.95

Body Armor

$5.75

Monster Energy

$5.75

Dessert

3 Cinnamon Twists

3 Cinnamon Twists

$6.99

Rolled in a brown and white sugar-cinnamon mixture and topped with a powdered sugar glaze.

6 Cinnamon Twists

6 Cinnamon Twists

$11.99

Rolled in a brown and white sugar-cinnamon mixture and topped with a powdered sugar glaze.

12 Cinnamon Twists

12 Cinnamon Twists

$20.99

Rolled in a brown and white sugar-cinnamon mixture and topped with a powdered sugar glaze.

Beers, Seltzers, & Cocktails

Shock Top (12oz)

$8.00

Bud Light (16oz)

$9.00

Michelob Ultra (16oz)

$9.00

Modelo (12oz)

$9.00

Port Wipeout IPA (16oz)

$11.00

Brewery of the Month (16oz)

$11.00

Truly's Strawberry Lemonade

$9.00

Cutwater Margarita

$12.00

Cutwater Paloma

$12.00

Cutwater Mojito

$12.00

Fountain Blueberry

$9.00

Fountain Pineapple

$9.00

Juneshine Paloma

$9.00

Baja Vida

Beef Jerky

$9.00

Beef Sticks

$4.00

Dried Mangos

$6.00

Concert Pizza

Concert Cheese

$6.00

Concert Pepperoni

$7.00

Concert Popcorn

Concert Popcorn

$4.00

Concert Drinks

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Smart Water

$5.00

Monster Energy

$6.00

Monster Zero

$6.00

Budlight

$11.00

Michelob Ultra

$11.00

Modelo

$11.00

Wipeout

$13.00

Truly's Strawberry Lemonade

$11.00

Cutwater Margarita

$13.00

Cutwater Mojito

$13.00

Cutwater Paloma

$13.00

Googlers - 07.14.22

Slice of Pepperoni

Slice of Cheese

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markQR Codes
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3146 Mission Blvd., San Diego, CA 92109

Directions

Gallery
Round Table Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Square Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
4508 Cass St, Ste C, San Diego CA San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Scuderie Italia
orange starNo Reviews
1525 Garnet Avenue San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurantnext
Poseidon Project
orange star4.5 • 3
4126 Napier St San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Officine Buona Forchetta - Liberty Station
orange star4.6 • 1,670
2865 Sims Road San Diego, CA 92106
View restaurantnext
Wheat & Water - Bird Rock
orange star4.0 • 314
5737 La Jolla Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Don Pietro
orange star4.2 • 217
2415 San Diego Ave. #109 San Diego, CA 92110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston