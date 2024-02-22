Ruby J's Soul Food and Grill 4734 W Lisbon Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Here, you're family.
Location
4734 W Lisbon Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Heaven's Table BBQ - North Ave - 5507 West North Avenue
No Reviews
5507 West North Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53208
View restaurant