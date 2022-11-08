SanKai Downtown Edmonds
No reviews yet
111 4th Avenue North
Downtown Edmonds, WA 98020
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer
Braised Pork & Daikon
Pork shoulder and daikon radish braised in sweet soy broth.
Brussels Sprout Tempura
Served tossed in peppery tonkatsu sauce on top
Edamame
Fried Panko Oyster
Deep fried panko breaded oysters . served with tonkatsu sauce
Geoduck Saute
Pan sautéed geoduck and assorted mushrooms with sake, butter and soy sauce.
Gindara kasuzuke
Roasted kasu(sake lees)-marinated black cod.
Green Salad
dressing served on the side
Hotate Gyoza
Pan fried pot stickers w/ scallop and shrimp
Saba Nanban
Fried Norwegian mackerel pickled in citrusy sweet vinegar with roasted onion and red bell pepper
Sashimi 6 Pieces
2 pieces each of salmon, tuna and yellowtail
Seaweed salad
Soft Shell Crab App
one whole piece of soft shell crab, cut into pieces
Sunomono Crab
Crab salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing
Sunomono Octopus
Octopus salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing
Sunomono Shrimp
Shrimp salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing
Toro Tartare
chopped fatty tuna served with daikon kimchee on crunchy wonton chips. topped with gochujang aioli
Tsukemono
House made pickles assortment
Entree
Bento
Please inquire for daily special by calling or check our social media for up to date pictures, thank you.
Chicken kara-age
Japanese fried chicken served wth rice and potato salad (NOT GF)
Shiokoji Chicken Bowl
Roasted chicken thigh marinated in salted rice malt. served with sauteed vegetable in ginger sauce over steamed rice (GF)
Tempura Assortment
4 pieces of shrimp and 3 pieces of vegetable tempura. dipping sauce on the side. served with rice and potato salad. (NOT GF)
Rolls
4th Ave Roll
yellowtail, scallion and cucumber inside with Flying fish roe on top 6 piece
Avocado Roll
seaweed on the outside, rice and avocado (avocado maki) 6 piece
Black Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe topped with eel and avocado (8 piece)
Brackett's Landing Roll
yellowtail, scallion, avocado, flying fish roe, seaweed salad finish 8 piece
California Roll
crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber 6 piece
Caterpillar Roll
eel, cucumber avocado and flying fish roe on top 8 piece
Cucumber Roll
seaweed on the outside, rice and cucumber (kappa maki) 6 piece
Edmonds Roll
salmon skin, green onion, lemon, with seared spicy salmon on top 8 piece
Futomaki Roll
eel, shrimp, egg, shitake, kanpyo, mitsuba kanpyo = gourd mitsuba = japanese parsley 5 piece
GPNW Roll
albacore, avocado, flying fish roe with salmon, crab, and jalapeno on top 8 piece
Green Roll
veggie tempura, cucumber, asparagus, avocado on top 8 piece
Kanpyo Roll
house marinated gourd maki (4 piece)
Natto Maki
fermented soybean roll 6 piece
Negihama Roll
Chopped yellowtail, scallion 6 piece
Negitoro Roll
chopped up fatty tuna and scallions (seaweed on the outside) 6 piece
Oshinko Roll
takuan roll 6 piece
Rainbow Roll
california roll, topped with assorted fish 8 piece
Red Dragon Roll
shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe with spicy tuna on top 8 piece
Salmon Roll
salmon and seaweed roll (salmon maki) 6 piece
Salmon Skin Roll
6 piece
Sankai Roll
shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado with crab, scallop, tobiko and japanese mayo on top 8 piece
Seattle Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 6 piece
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura. jpn mayo, cucumber, avocado and flying fish roe 5 piece
Spicy Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado and flying fish roe 5 piece
Spicy Scallop Roll
spicy scallop, avocado, asparagus and flying fish roe 5 piece
Spicy Tuna Roll
spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 5 piece
Spider Roll
tempura soft shell crab, jpn mayo, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 5 piece
Tuna Roll
tuna and rice with seaweed on the outside (tekka maki) 6 piece
Umeshiso Roll
plum and shiso maki 6 piece
Unagi Roll
unagi (fresh water eel), avocado and cucumber 6 piece
Veggie Roll
roasted paprika, avocado, cucumber, asparagus 6 piece
Viking Roll
mackerel, cucumber, shiso, takuan (pickled daikon) 6 piece
Soy paper
Rice Maki
rice with seaweed on the outside (perfect for kids!)
Sushi and Sashimi combo
Chirashi
8 pieces of sashimi and egg over sushi rice (NOT GF. Can be made GF without shiitake mushrooms. please let us know if you are GF in the notes section. thank you. Fish is subject to change and may not reflect image above)
Combo S
5 pieces of nigiri and a california roll w/ real crab (Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image)
Combo L
7 pieces of nigiri and a california roll w/ real crab ( Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image)
Omakase Nigiri 11 pieces
Chef's choice. The best fish of the day. Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image. (please let us know if you are GF.)
Sashimi assortment
Sashimi Omakase 11 pieces
Salmon Bowl
Nigiri (priced by 1 piece)
Aji (Horse Mackerel) Nigiri
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri
Anago (Sea Eel) Nigiri
Awabi (Abalone)
Benizake (Sockeye) Nigiri
Binnaga (Albacore) Nigiri
Buri (Wild Yellowtail)
Hamaguri (Cherry Stone Clam) nigiri
Chikame (Alfonsino) Nigiri
Chutoro (Medium Fatty Tuna) Nigiri
Copper River king salmon Nigiri
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigri
Egg Dashimaki Nigiri
Egg Usuyaki Nigiri
Hakkaku (sailfin poacher) nigiri
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Hirame (Fluke) Nigiri
Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Nigiri
Hotaru Ika (Firefly Squid)
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri
Ika (Squid) Nigiri
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri
Inari
Ishidai (Stone Bream)
Iwashi (Sardine) Nigiri
Kaki (Oyster) Nigiri
Kani (Crab) Nigiri
Kanpachi (Amber Jack) Nigiri
Kasago nigiri
Katsuo (Bonito) nigiri
King Salmon Nigiri
Kinmedai (Goldeneye) Nigiri
Kohada (Gizzard Shad) Nigiri
Kurodai (Black bream) Nigiri
Kuromutsu (Blue fish)
Kurosoi (black rockfish) Nigiri
Madai (Snapper) Nigiri
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri
Matsutake (Pine Mushroom) Nigiri
Mebaru (Japanese red rock fish) Nigiri
Medai (barrel fish) Nigiri
Mehikari (Green eyes) Nigiri
Meichidai (special snapper)
Mejina (opal eye) Nigiri
Menuke (yellow eye) Nigiri
Mirugai (Geoduck) Nigiri
Mizudako (Hokkaido octopus) Nigiri
Mongo Ika (Cuttle fish)
Nishin (Herring) Nigiri
Nodoguro (Black Throat Perch) Nigiri
Onagadai (ruby snapper) Nigiri
Otoro Nigiri
Razor clam nigiri
Roast Beef Nigiri
Saba (Mackerel)- Norwegian Nigiri
Saba (Mackerel)-Japanese
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
Sakura masu (Cherry trout) Nigiri
Samegarei (roughscale flounder) Nigiri
Sawara (King mackerel) Nigiri
Sayori (Halfbeak) Nigiri
Shima Aji
Sumi ika (golden cuttlefish) Nigiri
Suzuki (Sea Bass) Nigiri
Tachiuo (belt fish) Nigiri
Tairagai (fan shell clam) Nigiri
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri
Tsubasu (Young wild yellowtail) Nigiri
Umeiro (blue snapper) nigiri
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Nigiri
Uni (Sea Urchin)
Uni (Sea urchin) - Japanese
Warasa (wild yellowtail) Nigiri
Yagara (Trumpet fish)
Shin ika (young cuttlefish) Nigiri
Yellow Clam (Aoyagi) Nigiri
Sashimi (priced by 2 pieces)
Ainame (ling cod) Sashimi
Aji (Horse Mackerel) Sashimi
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi
Anago (Saltwater Eel) Sashimi
Awabi (abalone) sashimi
Ayu (sweet fish) Sashimi
Benizake (Sockeye Salmon) Sashimi
Binnaga Maguro (Albacore) Sashimi
Buri (Wild Yellowtail) Sashimi
Cherry Stone Clam Sashimi
Chikame (Alfonsino) Sashimi
Chutoro (Medium Fatty Tuna) Sashimi
Copper River king salmon sashimi
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
Ebodai (Japanese Butterfish)
Egg Dashimaki No Rice
Egg Usuyaki Sashimi
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Hirame (fluke) Sashimi
Hobo (Sea Robin) Sashimi
Hokke (Atka mackerel) Sashimi
Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Sashimi
Hotaru Ika (Firefly Squid) Sashimi
Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi
Ika (Squid) Sashimi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi
Ishidai (Stone Bream) Sashimi
Ishigakidai (spotted knifejaw) Sashimi
Ishigarei (stone flounder) Sashimi
Iwashi (Sardine) Sashimi
Kaki (oyster) Sashimi
Kamasu (Barracuda) Sashimi
Kandai (Bulgehead wrasse) Sashimi
Kani (Crab) Sashimi
Kanpachi (Amber Jack) Sashimi
Karei Sashimi
Kasago sashimi
Katsuo (Bonito) Sashimi
Kawahagi (black scraper) Sashimi
King Salmon Sashimi
Kinki (Idiot fish) Sashimi
Kinmedai (Golden Eye) Sashimi
Kisu (Silago) Sashimi
Koshodai (Sweet lips) Sashimi
Kohada (Gizzard Shad) Sashimi
Kurodai (Black Bream) Sashimi
Kuromutsu (Bluefish) sashimi
Kurosoi (black rockfish) Sashimi
Madai (Snapper) Sashimi
Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi
Mako karei (marbled flounder) Sashimi
Mebaru (Japanese red rock fish) Sashimi
Mehikari (Green eyes) Sashimi
Menuke (yellow eye) Sashimi
Mirugai sashimi (Geoduck)
Mizudako (Hokkaido octopus) Sashimi
Nishin (Herring) Sashimi
Nodoguro (Black Throat Perch)
Onagadai (ruby snapper) Sashimi
Otoro (Fatty Tuna) Sashimi
Razor clam sashimi
Saba (Japanese Mack) Sashimi
Saba (Mackerel Norwegian) Sashimi
Sake (Salmon) Sashimi
Sakura masu (cherry trout) Sashimi
Samegarei (roughsclae flounder) Sashimi
Sawara (king mackerel) sashimi
Shima aji sashimi
Sumi Ika (golden cuttlefish) Sashimi
Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sashimi
Tachiuo (Beltfish) Sashimi
Taira gai (Fan shell clam) Sashimi
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Tsubasu (young wild yellowtail) Sashimi
Umeiro ( blue snapper) Sashimi
Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Sashimi
Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi
Uni - Japanese Sashimi
Warasa (wild yellowtail) Sashimi
Yagara Sashimi
Shiro Ika(Swordtip squid) Sashimi
Yellow Clam Sashimi
Matsukawa karei (Barfin flounder) Sashimi
Side
Dessert
Japanese Souffle Cheesecake
japanese fluffy cheesecake by Pastry Mitten
Opera Cake
*ALLERGY TO NUTS, DO NOT EAT!!!* Layers of coffee soaked sponge cake and chocolate mousse, covered with a chocolate glaze, by Pastry Mitten (CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!)
Chestnut Cake Togo
chestnut sponge cake with coffee butter rum cream *Contains nuts and alcohol*
Beer
Sake
Dassai 45 junmai daiginjo 720ml
Fukucho Seaside -sparkling 500ml
Sparkling with second fermentation. Hiroshima, Japan.
Mukashi No Manma tokubetsu junmai 900ml
Otokoyama junmai 720ml
Oyama junmai 720ml
Sawa sawa -sparkling 250ml
Shochikubai ginjo 300m
Tentaka Kuni tokubetu junmai 720ml
Wataribune junmai ginjo 720ml
Kubota Hekiju*
White wine
Albarino, Senda Verde
Gruner Veltliner, Pfaffl Von Haus
Sauvignon blanc, Paul Bruisse
Chardonnay, Domaine Laface Novellum
Muscadet, Michel Delhommeau Harmonie
Rose, Mark Ryan
Cortese, Fontanafredda
Gavi - Piedmont, Italy 2017
Chardonnay, Louis Moreau "Vaulignot" 1er Cru
Chablis - Burgundy, France 2017
Three of Cups Sauvignon Blanc
Red wine
Pinor noir, La Petite Perriere
Schiava, Abbazia Di Novacella
Cabernet sauvignon, Domaine Laroche
Gamay, Maison L'envoye
Fleurie- Beaujolais, France 2015
Frappato, Planeta
Vittoria- Sicily, Italy 2017
Mencia, Pago De Valdoneje
Bierzo, Spain 2015
Blend, Le Casematte "Faro"
Etna- Sicily Italy 2014
Plum Wine
Merchandise
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!!
111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds, WA 98020