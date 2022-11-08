Restaurant header imageView gallery

SanKai Downtown Edmonds

111 4th Avenue North

Downtown Edmonds, WA 98020

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna Roll
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri
California Roll

Appetizer

Braised Pork & Daikon

Braised Pork & Daikon

$10.00

Pork shoulder and daikon radish braised in sweet soy broth.

Brussels Sprout Tempura

Brussels Sprout Tempura

$8.00

Served tossed in peppery tonkatsu sauce on top

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50
Fried Panko Oyster

Fried Panko Oyster

$14.50Out of stock

Deep fried panko breaded oysters . served with tonkatsu sauce

Geoduck Saute

Geoduck Saute

$14.50

Pan sautéed geoduck and assorted mushrooms with sake, butter and soy sauce.

Gindara kasuzuke

$19.00

Roasted kasu(sake lees)-marinated black cod.

Green Salad

$8.00

dressing served on the side

Hotate Gyoza

Hotate Gyoza

$13.00

Pan fried pot stickers w/ scallop and shrimp

Saba Nanban

$12.00

Fried Norwegian mackerel pickled in citrusy sweet vinegar with roasted onion and red bell pepper

Sashimi 6 Pieces

Sashimi 6 Pieces

$17.00

2 pieces each of salmon, tuna and yellowtail

Seaweed salad

Seaweed salad

$6.00

Soft Shell Crab App

$17.00

one whole piece of soft shell crab, cut into pieces

Sunomono Crab

Sunomono Crab

$12.00

Crab salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing

Sunomono Octopus

$12.00

Octopus salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing

Sunomono Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp salad with cucumber and wakame seaweed in sweet vinegar dressing

Toro Tartare

Toro Tartare

$14.50

chopped fatty tuna served with daikon kimchee on crunchy wonton chips. topped with gochujang aioli

Tsukemono

Tsukemono

$6.00

House made pickles assortment

Entree

Bento

$22.00

Please inquire for daily special by calling or check our social media for up to date pictures, thank you.

Chicken kara-age

Chicken kara-age

$20.00

Japanese fried chicken served wth rice and potato salad (NOT GF)

Shiokoji Chicken Bowl

Shiokoji Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Roasted chicken thigh marinated in salted rice malt. served with sauteed vegetable in ginger sauce over steamed rice (GF)

Tempura Assortment

Tempura Assortment

$20.00

4 pieces of shrimp and 3 pieces of vegetable tempura. dipping sauce on the side. served with rice and potato salad. (NOT GF)

Rolls

4th Ave Roll

$9.00

yellowtail, scallion and cucumber inside with Flying fish roe on top 6 piece

Avocado Roll

$4.50

seaweed on the outside, rice and avocado (avocado maki) 6 piece

Black Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe topped with eel and avocado (8 piece)

Brackett's Landing Roll

$12.00

yellowtail, scallion, avocado, flying fish roe, seaweed salad finish 8 piece

California Roll

$9.00

crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber 6 piece

Caterpillar Roll

$17.00

eel, cucumber avocado and flying fish roe on top 8 piece

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

seaweed on the outside, rice and cucumber (kappa maki) 6 piece

Edmonds Roll

$18.00

salmon skin, green onion, lemon, with seared spicy salmon on top 8 piece

Futomaki Roll

$12.00

eel, shrimp, egg, shitake, kanpyo, mitsuba kanpyo = gourd mitsuba = japanese parsley 5 piece

GPNW Roll

$18.00

albacore, avocado, flying fish roe with salmon, crab, and jalapeno on top 8 piece

Green Roll

$12.00

veggie tempura, cucumber, asparagus, avocado on top 8 piece

Kanpyo Roll

$4.50

house marinated gourd maki (4 piece)

Natto Maki

$4.50

fermented soybean roll 6 piece

Negihama Roll

$7.50

Chopped yellowtail, scallion 6 piece

Negitoro Roll

$11.00

chopped up fatty tuna and scallions (seaweed on the outside) 6 piece

Oshinko Roll

$4.50

takuan roll 6 piece

Rainbow Roll

$18.00

california roll, topped with assorted fish 8 piece

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, flying fish roe with spicy tuna on top 8 piece

Salmon Roll

$7.00

salmon and seaweed roll (salmon maki) 6 piece

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.50

6 piece

Sankai Roll

$18.00

shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado with crab, scallop, tobiko and japanese mayo on top 8 piece

Seattle Roll

$9.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 6 piece

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura. jpn mayo, cucumber, avocado and flying fish roe 5 piece

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado and flying fish roe 5 piece

Spicy Scallop Roll

$11.00

spicy scallop, avocado, asparagus and flying fish roe 5 piece

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 5 piece

Spider Roll

$12.00

tempura soft shell crab, jpn mayo, avocado, cucumber and flying fish roe 5 piece

Tuna Roll

$7.50

tuna and rice with seaweed on the outside (tekka maki) 6 piece

Umeshiso Roll

$4.50

plum and shiso maki 6 piece

Unagi Roll

$9.00

unagi (fresh water eel), avocado and cucumber 6 piece

Veggie Roll

$9.00

roasted paprika, avocado, cucumber, asparagus 6 piece

Viking Roll

$9.00

mackerel, cucumber, shiso, takuan (pickled daikon) 6 piece

Soy paper

$2.00

Rice Maki

$3.50

rice with seaweed on the outside (perfect for kids!)

Sushi and Sashimi combo

As of March 27 2021, Our nigiri DOES NOT have any wasabi underneath the fish. Please attach a note if you would prefer wasabi under fish.
Chirashi

Chirashi

$27.00

8 pieces of sashimi and egg over sushi rice (NOT GF. Can be made GF without shiitake mushrooms. please let us know if you are GF in the notes section. thank you. Fish is subject to change and may not reflect image above)

Combo S

Combo S

$21.00

5 pieces of nigiri and a california roll w/ real crab (Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image)

Combo L

Combo L

$27.00

7 pieces of nigiri and a california roll w/ real crab ( Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image)

Omakase Nigiri 11 pieces

Omakase Nigiri 11 pieces

$47.00

Chef's choice. The best fish of the day. Fish is subject to change and may not reflect sample image. (please let us know if you are GF.)

Sashimi assortment

$28.00

Sashimi Omakase 11 pieces

$47.00

Salmon Bowl

$27.00

Nigiri (priced by 1 piece)

Aji (Horse Mackerel) Nigiri

$4.50

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri

$5.50

Anago (Sea Eel) Nigiri

$4.00

Awabi (Abalone)

$6.00Out of stock

Benizake (Sockeye) Nigiri

$3.50

Binnaga (Albacore) Nigiri

$3.25

Buri (Wild Yellowtail)

$5.50

Hamaguri (Cherry Stone Clam) nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Chikame (Alfonsino) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Chutoro (Medium Fatty Tuna) Nigiri

$5.50

Copper River king salmon Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigri

$3.25

Egg Dashimaki Nigiri

$2.50

Egg Usuyaki Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

Hakkaku (sailfin poacher) nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$3.50

Hirame (Fluke) Nigiri

$3.25

Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Nigiri

$3.00

Hotaru Ika (Firefly Squid)

$4.50Out of stock

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri

$4.00

Ika (Squid) Nigiri

$3.25

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri

$4.50

Inari

$2.50

Ishidai (Stone Bream)

$4.50Out of stock

Iwashi (Sardine) Nigiri

$4.50

Kaki (Oyster) Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Kani (Crab) Nigiri

$4.00

Kanpachi (Amber Jack) Nigiri

$3.25

Kasago nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Katsuo (Bonito) nigiri

$5.00

King Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Kinmedai (Goldeneye) Nigiri

$5.50

Kohada (Gizzard Shad) Nigiri

$4.50

Kurodai (Black bream) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Kuromutsu (Blue fish)

$5.50

Kurosoi (black rockfish) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Madai (Snapper) Nigiri

$3.25

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri

$3.50

Matsutake (Pine Mushroom) Nigiri

$3.00Out of stock

Mebaru (Japanese red rock fish) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Medai (barrel fish) Nigiri

$4.50

Mehikari (Green eyes) Nigiri

$4.50

Meichidai (special snapper)

$4.50Out of stock

Mejina (opal eye) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Menuke (yellow eye) Nigiri

$3.25Out of stock

Mirugai (Geoduck) Nigiri

$5.50

Mizudako (Hokkaido octopus) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Mongo Ika (Cuttle fish)

$4.50Out of stock

Nishin (Herring) Nigiri

$3.25Out of stock

Nodoguro (Black Throat Perch) Nigiri

$6.50

Onagadai (ruby snapper) Nigiri

$4.00Out of stock

Otoro Nigiri

$6.50

Razor clam nigiri

$3.25Out of stock

Roast Beef Nigiri

$3.50Out of stock

Saba (Mackerel)- Norwegian Nigiri

$3.00

Saba (Mackerel)-Japanese

$4.50

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri

$3.25

Sakura masu (Cherry trout) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Samegarei (roughscale flounder) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Sawara (King mackerel) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Sayori (Halfbeak) Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

Shima Aji

$5.00

Sumi ika (golden cuttlefish) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Suzuki (Sea Bass) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Tachiuo (belt fish) Nigiri

$5.00Out of stock

Tairagai (fan shell clam) Nigiri

$5.50

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri

$3.25

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri

$3.25

Tsubasu (Young wild yellowtail) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Umeiro (blue snapper) nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Nigiri

$3.50

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$5.50

Uni (Sea urchin) - Japanese

$8.00

Warasa (wild yellowtail) Nigiri

$4.50Out of stock

Yagara (Trumpet fish)

$4.50Out of stock

Shin ika (young cuttlefish) Nigiri

$4.50

Yellow Clam (Aoyagi) Nigiri

$4.00Out of stock

Sashimi (priced by 2 pieces)

Ainame (ling cod) Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Aji (Horse Mackerel) Sashimi

$4.50

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi

$11.00

Anago (Saltwater Eel) Sashimi

$8.00

Awabi (abalone) sashimi

$12.00Out of stock

Ayu (sweet fish) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Benizake (Sockeye Salmon) Sashimi

$7.00

Binnaga Maguro (Albacore) Sashimi

$6.50

Buri (Wild Yellowtail) Sashimi

$11.00

Cherry Stone Clam Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Chikame (Alfonsino) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Chutoro (Medium Fatty Tuna) Sashimi

$11.00

Copper River king salmon sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$6.50

Ebodai (Japanese Butterfish)

$9.00Out of stock

Egg Dashimaki No Rice

$5.00

Egg Usuyaki Sashimi

$6.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$7.00

Hirame (fluke) Sashimi

$6.50

Hobo (Sea Robin) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Hokke (Atka mackerel) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Hokkigai (Surf Clam) Sashimi

$6.00

Hotaru Ika (Firefly Squid) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi

$8.00

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$6.50

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi

$9.00

Ishidai (Stone Bream) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Ishigakidai (spotted knifejaw) Sashimi

$9.00

Ishigarei (stone flounder) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Iwashi (Sardine) Sashimi

$9.00

Kaki (oyster) Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Kamasu (Barracuda) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Kandai (Bulgehead wrasse) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Kani (Crab) Sashimi

$8.00

Kanpachi (Amber Jack) Sashimi

$6.50

Karei Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Kasago sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Katsuo (Bonito) Sashimi

$10.00

Kawahagi (black scraper) Sashimi

$10.00

King Salmon Sashimi

$8.00

Kinki (Idiot fish) Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

Kinmedai (Golden Eye) Sashimi

$11.00

Kisu (Silago) Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Koshodai (Sweet lips) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Kohada (Gizzard Shad) Sashimi

$9.00

Kurodai (Black Bream) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Kuromutsu (Bluefish) sashimi

$11.00

Kurosoi (black rockfish) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Madai (Snapper) Sashimi

$6.50

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi

$7.00

Mako karei (marbled flounder) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Mebaru (Japanese red rock fish) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Mehikari (Green eyes) Sashimi

$9.00

Menuke (yellow eye) Sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

Mirugai sashimi (Geoduck)

$11.00

Mizudako (Hokkaido octopus) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Nishin (Herring) Sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

Nodoguro (Black Throat Perch)

$13.00

Onagadai (ruby snapper) Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Otoro (Fatty Tuna) Sashimi

$13.00

Razor clam sashimi

$6.50Out of stock

Saba (Japanese Mack) Sashimi

$9.00

Saba (Mackerel Norwegian) Sashimi

$6.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$6.50

Sakura masu (cherry trout) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Samegarei (roughsclae flounder) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Sawara (king mackerel) sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Shima aji sashimi

$10.00

Sumi Ika (golden cuttlefish) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Suzuki (Sea Bass) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Tachiuo (Beltfish) Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Taira gai (Fan shell clam) Sashimi

$11.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$6.50

Tobiko Sashimi

$6.50

Tsubasu (young wild yellowtail) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Umeiro ( blue snapper) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Unagi (Freshwater Eel) Sashimi

$7.00

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi

$11.00

Uni - Japanese Sashimi

$16.00

Warasa (wild yellowtail) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Yagara Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Shiro Ika(Swordtip squid) Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Yellow Clam Sashimi

$8.00Out of stock

Matsukawa karei (Barfin flounder) Sashimi

$9.00

Side

Miso Soup

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side potato salad

$5.00

Made with Japanese mayo

Fresh wasabi

$1.50

House Made Nikiri (soy) By Nakano San (8oz)

$5.00

Dessert

Japanese Souffle Cheesecake

$9.00

japanese fluffy cheesecake by Pastry Mitten

Opera Cake

$9.00

*ALLERGY TO NUTS, DO NOT EAT!!!* Layers of coffee soaked sponge cake and chocolate mousse, covered with a chocolate glaze, by Pastry Mitten (CONTAINS NUT PRODUCTS!!!)

Chestnut Cake Togo

$9.00Out of stock

chestnut sponge cake with coffee butter rum cream *Contains nuts and alcohol*

Beer

Alcohol orders must be accompanied with food purchases.

Sapporo 20 oz

$10.00

Yuzu ale 12oz

$10.00

Sapporo Reserve

$6.00

All malt lager ABV 4.9% . 12 fl oz. Canada

Asahi Super Dry 16oz

$8.00

Mack and Jack African Amber 12oz

$6.00

Sake

All sake is sold as unopened bottle only. All alcohol orders must be accompanied with food purchases.

Dassai 45 junmai daiginjo 720ml

$82.00

Fukucho Seaside -sparkling 500ml

$46.00

Sparkling with second fermentation. Hiroshima, Japan.

Mukashi No Manma tokubetsu junmai 900ml

$75.00

Otokoyama junmai 720ml

$60.00

Oyama junmai 720ml

$55.00

Sawa sawa -sparkling 250ml

$15.00

Shochikubai ginjo 300m

$24.00

Tentaka Kuni tokubetu junmai 720ml

$60.00

Wataribune junmai ginjo 720ml

$66.00

Kubota Hekiju*

$109.00

White wine

All wines are sold as unopened bottle only. All alcohol orders must be accompanied with food purchases.

Albarino, Senda Verde

$39.00

Gruner Veltliner, Pfaffl Von Haus

$52.00

Sauvignon blanc, Paul Bruisse

$37.00

Chardonnay, Domaine Laface Novellum

$44.00

Muscadet, Michel Delhommeau Harmonie

$46.00

Rose, Mark Ryan

$44.00

Cortese, Fontanafredda

$53.00

Gavi - Piedmont, Italy 2017

Chardonnay, Louis Moreau "Vaulignot" 1er Cru

$92.00

Chablis - Burgundy, France 2017

Three of Cups Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

Red wine

All wines are sold as unopened bottle only. All alcohol orders must be accompanied with food purchases.

Pinor noir, La Petite Perriere

$39.00

Schiava, Abbazia Di Novacella

$40.00

Cabernet sauvignon, Domaine Laroche

$42.00

Gamay, Maison L'envoye

$48.00

Fleurie- Beaujolais, France 2015

Frappato, Planeta

$62.00

Vittoria- Sicily, Italy 2017

Mencia, Pago De Valdoneje

$42.00

Bierzo, Spain 2015

Blend, Le Casematte "Faro"

$82.00

Etna- Sicily Italy 2014

Plum Wine

Plum Wine Bottle

$43.00

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

111 4th Avenue North, Downtown Edmonds, WA 98020

Directions

Gallery
SanKai image
SanKai image
SanKai image
SanKai image

