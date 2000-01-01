- Home
Saquella Cafe Mizner - NEW 410 Via De Palmas
410 Via De Palmas
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Breakfast
Light Delights
- French Toast$15.00
- Healthy Treat$12.00
Our house blend granola of dried fruits and nuts layered with Greek yogurt and served with fresh melons and pineapple.
- Organic Swiss Muesli Bowl$12.00
A blend of Organic oats, grains, nuts and dried fruits soaked over evening in Greek Yogurt and served with fresh fruits and berries. IT'S A WOW!
- Pancakes$15.00
Our House made Fresh Batter Creates a Light & Fluffy Pancake that is Sure to Please
- Waffle$15.00
Crispy Belgian Waffle made from our Fresh House made Batter
Breakfast Combo
- EMC$15.00
A one egg, asiago flavored omelet topped with Proscuitto di Parma on a freshly baked Croissant.
- Tuscan Challah$15.00
A one egg omelet with caramelized onion, topped with imported Brie cheese on a Brioche bun.
- Florentine$15.00
An egg white omelet with spinach and soft Bulgarian Feta on a low cal 7 grain ciabatta loaf.
- Bfast Wrap$15.00
A toasted Honey Wheat Tortilla Wrap stuffed with scrambled eggs, red onion, tomato, potato and aged Cheddar cheese.
- Salm Royale$15.00
An Asiago flavored one egg omelet topped with the finest Nova smoked Salmon on a roasted red pepper aioli freshly baked croissant.
- Salmon Bagel$18.00
Our finest Nova Smoked Salmon on choice of bagel with cream cheese, red onion, tomato, romaine and capers.
Eggcellent Creations
- Avocado Toast No Egg$16.00
Whole wheat toast topped with smashed avocado and tomato, served with a house salad and breakfast potatoes.
- American Regular$16.00
3 eggs Your way with house salad, breakfast potatoes, Thick cut Bacon and choice of toast.
- American Deluxe$20.00
A three egg omelet with Your choice of up to four ingredients! Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast.
- Steak & Eggs$25.00
A six ounce 21 day dry aged NY strip steak cooked to your liking served with two eggs cooked Your way, breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast
- Vitos Caprese Omelet$16.00
Whole wheat toast topped with basil pesto, seared tomato, Vito's fresh mozzarella and balsamic glaze. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- Saquella Salmon Platter$25.00
A sizeable portion of our finest Nova Smoked Salmon with romaine, tomato, red onion, capers, side of cream cheese and hard boiled egg. Served with breakfast potatoes, house salad and choice of toast or bagel.
- David$18.00
A large egg white omelet with spinach, zucchini, roasted red peppers, spinach & mushrooms, topped with aged Cheddar. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- Monte Cristo$18.00
Thick cut Challah french toast stuffed with black forest ham and swiss cheese, topped with a sunny up egg and served with a maple dijon syrup. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- Classic Benedict$18.00
Toasted English muffin topped with seared Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- Skinny Bruschetta$16.00
Whole wheat toast topped with fresh goat's cheese, kalamata olives, local tomatoes and zucchini egg white omelet. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- South Beach Avocado$19.00
Whole wheat toast topped with chopped avocado and tomato, poached eggs & hollandaise. Served with breakfast potatoes and house salad.
- Split Charge$5.00
Breakfast Sides
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.00
- Petite Salad$4.50
- Side Avocado$2.00
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Berry Cup$5.00
- Side Breakfast Pots$4.00
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Ham$4.00
- Side Nova$6.00
- Side Prosciutto$4.50
- Side Slaw$4.00
- Side Sliced Tomato$1.50
- Side Sweet Potatoes$4.00
- Side Bread & CC$5.50
- Side Bread & Jelly$4.00
- Side Turk Sausage$4.00
- Scoop Waldorf$8.50
- Scoop Tuna$7.00
- Side Quinoa$4.00
- side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Cream Cheese$1.00
- Side French Fries$5.00
Lunch
Sandwich Shop
- Chicken Waldorf$18.00
Our Award Winning Recipe of Pulled Chicken, Sweet Grapes, Green Apples, Dried Cranberry and Toasted Walnuts on our Popular Meusli Bread
- Tuna Croissant$18.00
Lightly dress Albacore white Tuna Salad on Romaine and Tomato on a Freshly Baked Croissant
- NY Strip Sandwich$25.00
21 Day Dry Aged NY Strip Steak grilled to Perfection on a Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Roasted Red Pepper Pesto, Garlic Confit, Horseradish Slaw and Jumbo Crispy Onion Rings.
- Open Face Caprese$16.00
Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato and Balsamic Reduction
- Chicken Caprese$22.00
Seared non GMO Chicken Breast with Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula and Balsamic Reduction on Fresh Baked Ciabatta
- Italian Job$18.00
Simplicity at it's Best!!! Fresh Baked Ciabatta Loaf with Prosciutto di Parma, Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Baby Arugula, with sides of Basil Pesto and Olive Tapenade.
- 7G Chicken$19.00
Low Cal 7 Grain Ciabatta with Seared non GMO Chicken Breast, Marinated Zucchini, Asiago, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Panini Pressed
- Antipasti$15.00
Fresh Baked Ciabatta, Panini Pressed with Marinated Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Eggplant, Soft Bulgarian Feta and Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto
- Turkey Rachel$18.00
House Roasted Free Range, non GMO Turkey Breast, Carved and served on Asiago Loaf with Horseradish Slaw, Swiss Cheese and Roasted Red Pepper Pesto
- Ahi Tuna Wrap$21.00
Seared, Rare, Center Cut Yellowfin Tuna Loin with Crispy Vermicelli, Sweet Soy Slaw, Spinach, Fresh Avocado and Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing in a Honey Whole Wheat Tortilla Wrap
- Butcherblock Burger$19.00
8 ounce Certified Angus Patty. Truly Amazing! Served on Toasted Brioche with Caramelized Onion Jam, Aged Cheddar Cheese, Garlic Aioli and Horseradish Slaw
- WW Tuscan Turkey$18.00
Whole Wheat Toast with House Carved, non GMO, Free Range Turkey Breast, Caramelized Onion Dijon, Local Beefsteak Tomato and Swiss Cheese
- Kids Grilled Cheese$7.00
Asiago Loaf Seared in Butter with Aged Cheddar Cheese
- B.L.T.$13.00
- BYO Burger$16.00
- Burger Patty Only$10.00
Soup and Quiche
- Soup Cup$8.00
Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840
- Soup Bowl$12.00
Call for Daily Selection.561.338.8840
- Lorraine Quiche ONLY$13.00
- Quiche Lorraine and Side$18.00
Sugar cured Bacon and Asiago Cheese combine for this Delight
- Quiche Lorraine and Soup$18.00
- Mushroom Quiche ONLY$13.00
- Quiche Mushroom and Side$18.00
- Quiche Mushroom and Soup$18.00
- Spinach and Feta Quiche ONLY$13.00
- Quiche Spinach Feta and Side$18.00
Soft Bulgarian Feta and Spinach combine to Create this Fantastic Treat for Breakfast, Lunch or Midnight Snack
- Quiche Spinach Feta and Soup$18.00
- Quiche Salmon Tom Mozz$13.00
- Quiche Salmon Tom Mozz and Soup$18.00
- Quiche Chicken Spinach & Cheese$13.00
- Quiche Chicken Spinach & Cheese and Soup$18.00
Salad Shop
- Fattoush Salad$18.00
A Levantine Delight! Mixed Greens, Quinoa Tabouli, Cucumber, Local Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Red Onion, Avocado, Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives and Spiced Crispy Pita Chips with House made Lemon Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$16.00
Hearts of Romaine with Shaved Asiago, House made Croutons and Fresh Caesar Dressing. Tossed for you at Special Request.
- Tuna Cobb Salad$18.00
Mixed Greens, 6 Minute Egg, Sugar Cured Bacon, Fresh Avocado, Imported Gorgonzola and Lightly Dressed White Albacore Tuna Salad with a Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$18.00
Vito's Famous Fresh Mozzarella with Local Beefsteak Tomato, Toasted Walnut Basil Pesto, Baby Arugula, EVOO and Balsamic Reduction
- Tuscan Goat Salad$19.00
Fresh Baked Baguette with Goat Cheese Toasted to Perfection on a bed of Mixed Greens with Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Asiago and Toasted Sunflower Seeds with a Brown Balsamic Derby Dressing
- Greek Chicken Paillard Salad$20.00
Mixed Greens with Seared Chicken Breast and Cucumber, Local Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onion, Soft Bulgarian Feta and House made Lemon Vinaigrette
- Ahi Tuna Salad$21.00
Seared, Rare Center Cut Loin Yellowfin Tuna over Mixed Greens with Mandarin Orange, Crispy Vermicelli, Carrots, Red Cabbage, Sliced White Almonds with a Slightly Spicy Thai Peanut Dressing
- Gorgonzola Salad$21.00
A House Favorite!!! Mixed Greens, Sweet Pears, Candied Walnuts and Dried Cranberries with a Low Fat Raspberry Vinaigrette.
- Side Salad$6.50
- Split Charge$5.00
Lunch Sides
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.00
- Petite Salad$4.50
- Side Avocado$2.50
- Side Bacon$5.00
- Side Berry Cup$5.00
- Side Breakfast Pots$4.00
- Side Cream Cheese$2.00
- Side Ham$4.00
- Side Nova$6.00
- Side Prosciutto$4.50
- Side Roasted Veg$4.00
- Side Slaw$4.00
- Side Sliced Tomato$1.50
- Side Sweet Potatoes$4.00
- Side Bread & CC$5.50
- Side Bread & Jelly$4.00
- Side Turk Sausage$4.00
- Side Quinoa$4.00
- side Grilled Chicken$7.00
- side Grilled Salmon$12.00
Bakery
Loaf Bread
Pastries
- 7 Layer Bar$6.00
- Almond Bar$4.50
- Almond Cake$64.00
- Almond Cake Slice$12.00
- Almond Horn$4.50
- Apple Almond Cake$65.00
- Apple Almond Slice$12.00
- Apple Turnover$7.00
- Berry Tart$9.00
- Biscotti$2.50
- Bomboloni$6.00
- Brownie$4.50
- Cannoli$6.00
- Cheese Cake$9.00
- Coconut Moose$9.00
- Cookie$3.00
- Cornetto$5.00
- Cream Cheese Puff$5.50
- Creme Brulee$7.00
- Croissant$5.00
- Croque Ham/cheese & Salad$15.00
- Croque Mushrm/ Feta & Salad$15.00
- Cruffin$4.75Out of stock
- Daily Bread Pudding$15.00
- Elephant Ear$2.25
- Hazelnut Cake$9.00
- Hazelnut Parisian Swirl$7.00
- Key Lime$7.00
- Lemon Merengue$15.00
- Limoncello BABA$12.00
- Linzer Tart$5.00
- Macaroon$4.50
- Mandeln$2.25
- Mixed Berry Frutta slice$12.00
- Napolean$12.00
- Opera Cake$9.00
- Passion Fruit$9.00
- Pistachio Parisian Swirl$7.00
- Raspberry Mousse$9.00
- Rhum BABA$12.00
- Rugelach$2.25
- Scone$5.50
- sfogliatella$6.00
- Torta Panarea Pistachio$12.00
- Walnut -Cran Parisian Swirl$7.00
- apple tart$12.00
- apple strudel$6.00
Cakes, Etc.
- Cake, Carrot$7.50
- Cake, Chocolate Mousse$7.50
- Cake, Chocolate Volcano$4.50
- Cake, Gluten Free Almond$7.50
- Cake, Napoleon$7.50
- Cake, Seasonal Cheesecake$7.50
- Cake, Tiramisu$8.00
- Cake, Tuxedo Mousse$7.50
- Canoli$4.50
- Tart, Pecan Bourbon$7.50
- Tart, Plum$7.50
- Tart, Rustic Blueberry & Pear$7.50
- Tart, Summer Berry$7.50
- Tart, Walnut Toffee$7.50
- Eclair$8.00
- torta cioccolate fondente$15.00
- delizie limone amalfi$15.00
- torta paradiso$15.00
- pastiera napoletana$15.00
- riccotta and pear cake$15.00
- cassata siciliana$15.00
- whole apple strudel$24.00
Quiche Shop & Empanadas
- Quiche Slice Spinach & Chicken$13.00
- Quiche Slice Mushroom/spinach$13.00
- Quiche Slice Lorraine ( Proscuitto)$13.00
- Whole Quiche Whole Quiche$60.00
- Tomato & Mozz Salmon Quiche$13.00
- Beef Empanada$5.00
- Caprese Empanada$5.00
- Spinach Empanada$5.00
- Ham & Cheese$5.00
- Spicy Beef Empanada$5.00
- Chicken Empanada$5.00
- Cheese & Onion Empanda$5.00
- Ham & Cheese Empanada$5.00
- Spinach And Feta$13.00