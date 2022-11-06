- Home
Yakitori Sake House 271 SE Mizner Blvd
271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Popular Items
SOUPS
Coco And Banana Blossom
Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro
Hot And Sour Soup
Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots & scallions
Lobster And Shrimp Wonton Soup
Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions
Miso Soup
Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions
Veggie Tofu Soup
Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions
SALADS
Ahi Tuna Salad*
Seared tuna, onion, spring mix, Japanese dressing
Avocado Salad
Spring mix, onion, cucumber, avocado, carrot, served with ginger dressing
Garden Salad
Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing
Seafood Cucumber Pasta
Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing
Seaweed Salad
Signature Sashimi Salad*
Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes
Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad
Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce
ROBATA GRILL
Asparagus Robata
Yuzu sauce & sesame seed
Beef Short Rib Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Hamachi Kama Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Lamb Chop Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Organic Chicken Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Scallop Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Scottish Salmon Robata
Teriyaki sauce
Shiitake Mushroom Robata
Korean BBQ sauce
Shishito Peppers Robata
Bonito flakes & yuzu soy
Whole Squid Robata
Togarashi & garlic ponzu sauce
HOT APPETIZERS
Octopus Carpaccio
Grilled octopus, basil, garlic, olive oil and black pepper
Blue Crab Gyoza
Fried jumbo blue lump crab, cheese, scallions, guacamole & sweet chili sauce
Bang Bang Shrimp
Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo
Dim Sum Platter
Crystal Shrimp | Wasabi Pork | Peking Duck | Lobster & Shrimp
Edamame
Steamed with garlic sauce, Sea Salt 6 | Spicy 7
Spring Roll
Fried veggie egg roll
Wagyu Beef Gyoza
Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce
Gyoza (Steamed Or Fried)
Pork or vegetable
Lettuce Wrap
Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts
Roasted Duck Wrap
Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle
Bun
Grilled duck or short rib, cucumber, scallions, oshinko 2 Pieces
Crispy Baby Bok Choy
Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce
Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura
Crispy Calamari
(With Szechwan Style)
Duck Dumpling
Age Tofu
SUSHI APPETIZERS
Belly Nigiri
Seared tuna belly with foie fras, seared salmon with ikura and seared yellowtail belly
Carpaccio
Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic
Chu Chu Lobster
Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce
Escolar With Winter Truffle
Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle
Foie Gras With Eel
Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard
Lobster Dip
Lobster, shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and avocado layered wonton chips
Salmon Sashimi New Style
Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder
Spicy Tuna Biscuit
Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo
Spicy Tuna Caviar Tower
Chopped tuna with different flavor tobiko, taro chips
Spicy Tuna Fiji
Spicy Tuna Pizza
Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Toro Tataki With Foie Gras
Seared bluefin tuna belly, foie gras caviar, scallions with special sauce
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tataki
Kumamado Oyster 3pc
Kunanado Oyster 6pc
A5 Beef Sushi 2pc
A5 Beef Tataki
King Salmon Tar Tar With Caviar
SUSHI BAR ENTREES
Love Boat For Two
12 Pieces of sushi & 12 sashimi rainbow roll & sex on the moon roll
Osaka Chirashi
Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice
Pirate Boat For Three
18 Pieces of sashimi 18 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, sex on the moon
Sashimi Girl
16 Pieces of sashimi
Super Boat
24 Pieces sashimi, 24 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Crunch Roll, Sex on the Moon Roll, Spiderman Roll
Sushi & Sashimi Platter
6 Pieces of sushi & 12 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll
Tricolor Sashimi
Tricolor Sushi
5 Pieces of Tuna, 5 Pieces Salmon & 5 Pieces of Yellowtail
Yakitori Nigiri
9 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll
SUSHI & SASHIMI
Aji (Japanese Mackerel) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Conch Sushi
One Piece per order*
Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Escolar (White Tuna) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Hamachi Belly Sushi
One Piece per order*
Hirame (Fluke) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Ika (Squid) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Kani (Imitation Crab) Sushi
One Piece per order*
King Wild Salmon Sushi
One Piece per order*
Madai (Japanese Snapper) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Masago (Fish Egg) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Otoro Sushi
One Piece per order*
Salmon Belly Sushi
One Piece per order*
Salmon Sushi
One Piece per order*
Tako (Octopus) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Tamago (Egg) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Tuna (Big Eye) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Unagi (Eel) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Uni (Sea Urchin) Sushi
One Piece per order*
Wahoo Sushi
One Piece per order*
Aji (Japanese Mackerel) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Conch Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Escolar (White Tuna) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Hamachi Belly Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Ika (Squid) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Kani (Imitation Crab) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
King Wild Salmon Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Madai (Japanese Snapper) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Masago (Fish Egg) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Otoro Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Salmon Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Tako (Octopus) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Tamago (Egg) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Tuna (Big Eye) Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
Unagi (Eel) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi
One Piece per order*
Wahoo Sashimi
Two Pieces per order*
CLASSIC & HAND ROLLS
Avocado Roll
Blue Crab Roll
California Roll
Chicken Tempura Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel & Avocado Roll
JB Roll
Jb Tempura Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, tempura fried with eel sauce
Mexican Roll
Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Philadelpia Roll
Rainbow Roll
Salmon Avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Roll
Veggie Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Rainbow Roll
Spicy Rinbow
Futo Maki Roll
Avocado H/R
California H/R
Cucumber H/R
Eel & Avocado H/R
JB H/R
Mexican H/R
Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce
Philadelpia H/R
Salmon Avocado H/R
Salmon H/R
Salmon Skin & Cucumber H/R
Shrimp Tempura H/R
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce
Spicy Crab H/R
Spicy Salmon H/R
Spicy Scallop H/R
Spicy Tuna H/R
Spicy Yellowtail H/R
Sweet Potato H/R
Tuna Avocado H/R
Tuna H/R
Veggie H/R
Yellowtail Scallion H/R
CUCUMBER WRAP
SIGNATURE ROLLS
Black Dragon
Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Eel Lover Roll
Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura and eel sauce
Firecracker
Salmon, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, fish eggs & eel sauce
Golden Scallop
Tiger shrimp, avocado, mango, soy paper topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce
Hard Rock
Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce
Hot N’ Spicy Yellowtail
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, masago, scallion, avocado, jalapeno sauce
Little Tuna Tower
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce
Lobster Bomb
Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce
Lobster Dynamite
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster & eel sauce
Lobster Seabass
Tempura lobster, cucumber, spicy kani, topped with baked seabass, avocado, eel sauce
Lobster Tower
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with lobster salsa & eel sauce
Long Island
Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus topped with fresh wahoo, cilantro, onion, tempura flakes & Japanese dressing
Out Of Control
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce
Red Dragon
Salmon, avocado, mango topped with tiger shrimp, spicy tuna & spicy mayo
Red Hot
Spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno & kimchee sauce
Rocky Mountain
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy lobster salad with avocado, masago, eel sauce
Screaming Honey
Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, topped with spicy crab, jalapeno and sriracha sauce
Sea Port
Salmon, yellowtail, tuna, masago, asparagus topped with avocado, tiger shrimp, jalapeno & eel sauce
Sex On The Moon
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes & sweet chili sauce
Sexy Lady
Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa
Spiderman
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce
Sunset
Super Crunch
Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce
Tiger
Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tiger shrimp, eel & fish eggs
Tokyo Sun
Shrimp, avocado, mango, topped with salmon & lemon
Triole Sexy
Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice
Tropical
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado tempura fried with eel sauce, topped with guacamole
Tsunami
Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes
Tuna Lover
Tuna Lover (No Rice)
Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce
Ultimate Seabass
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, jalapeno, avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with miso seabass, eel sauce
Valentine
Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)
Volcano Scallop
California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago, eel sauce
Yaki Toro
Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction
Snow Mountain
Green Phoenix
Spicy Rainbow
Snow Mountain
Blue Crab Dynomite
Hot Bud Roll
NOODLE STIR
Hong Kong Wok Noodle
Egg noodles, shiitake mushroom, onions, scallions, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4
Yaki Udon
Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4
Yakisoba
Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4
Pad Thai
Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4
FRIED RICE
Chicken Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Shrimp Fried Rice
Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice
Volcano Fried Rice
Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce
Yakitori Signature Fried Rice
Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions
Egg Fried Rice
NOODLE SOUP BOWL
Duck & Lobster Shrimp Wonton
Egg noodles, garlic, cilantro, bok choy & scallions in a special broth
Spicy Seafood Udon
Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic
Tonkotsu Ramen
Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots
KITCHEN ENTREES
Chicken Katsu
Crispy Beef With Orange And Tangerine Peel
Crispy Pipa Duck
Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry
Filet Mignon With Shishito Peppers
Sir fry shishito peppers, onions, basil & black pepper sauce
Kobe Skirt Steak
Australian wagyu beef served over wok tossed fresh ginger, bean sprouts & scallions
Miso Seabass
Grilled seabass, ginger, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce
Mongolian Beef
Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce
Peking Duck
Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce HALF 33 | FULL 65
Red Curry
Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper Choice of: Chicken or Tofu 19 | Shrimp or Squid 20 | Seafood Combo 30
Salmon Kha Pow
Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, black bean sauce
Seafood Clay Pot
Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce
Signature Lobster Pad Thai (No Rice)
Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Teriyaki With Seasonal Veggies
Chicken 17 | Filet Mignon 33 | Salmon 27
Whole Snapper
Semi-boneless fried snapper served with seasonal vegetables, pine nuts, fresh ginger sauce, potato, snow pea and sweet chili sauce
Chicken With Veg
DESSERT
SIDES
SIDE SAUCES
Extra Ginger
Extra Wasabi
Side Chili Oil
Side Dimsum Sauce
Side Eel Sauce
Side Ginger Dressing
Side Hoisin Sauce
Side Kimchee Sauce
Side Ponzu Sauce
Side Soy Sauce
Side Spicy Garlic Sauce
Side Spicy Mayo
Side Sweet Chili Sauce
Side Teriyaki Sauce
Side Truffle Soy
Side Wasabi Mayo
Side Wasabi Soy
Half Pint Ginger Dressing
Pint GInger Dressing
Kimchi Sauce
Poke Bowls
Double Roll Specials
Bento Boxes
Asian Lunches
L-Beef Hibachi FR
Egg, onion, scallion, garlic with & vegetables
L - Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled white meat chicken, stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice
L -Vegetables FR
Egg, onion, scallion, garlic with mixed stir fry vegetables
L - Hong Kong Wok Noodle With Chicken
Stir fried egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers
L - Mongolian Beef
Stir fried beef, onions, scallions, carrots, spicy chili sauce, jasmine rice
L - Pad Thai With Chicken
Sautéed rice noodles, chicken, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts
L - Red Curry With Chicken
Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, onion, basil leaves, jasmine rice
L - Salmon Kha Pow
Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, jasmine rice
L - Yakisoba Chicken
Stir fried Japanese egg noodles, scallions, bell peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms
Sushi & Sashimi Lunch
Salad Platters
Hot Entree Platters
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
Yakitori has been a landmark destination in East Boca for those seeking authentic Japanese cuisine. We are known for our traditional Japanese cuisine and extensive menu. Our restaurant is centrally located in Royal Palm Plaza in beautiful East Boca Raton. We have been serving Boca Raton for many years and are well known by the locals who know where to go for great sushi and a relaxing atmosphere.
271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432