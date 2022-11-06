Restaurant header imageView gallery

Yakitori Sake House 271 SE Mizner Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard

Boca Raton, FL 33432

Order Again

Popular Items

Edamame
Miso Soup
Garden Salad

SOUPS

Coco And Banana Blossom

$7.00

Chicken, coconut cream, tomato, mushroom, cilantro

Hot And Sour Soup

$6.00

Chicken, tofu, mushroom, bamboo shoots & scallions

Lobster And Shrimp Wonton Soup

$8.00

Homemade lobster & shrimp wonton, bok choy, garlic, scallions

Miso Soup

$5.00

Japanese miso broth with dry seaweed, tofu, enoki, mushrooms, scallions & fried onions

Veggie Tofu Soup

$5.00

Mixed vegetables, tofu, garlic & scallions

SALADS

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$16.00

Seared tuna, onion, spring mix, Japanese dressing

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, onion, cucumber, avocado, carrot, served with ginger dressing

Garden Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, romaine heart, tomato, cucumber, carrot served with ginger dressing

Seafood Cucumber Pasta

$12.00

Shredded cucumber, tiger shrimp, kani, masago & sesame seed dressing

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Signature Sashimi Salad*

$14.00

Assorted sashimi mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cucumber, tempura flakes

Spicy Conch & Octopus Salad

$14.00

Conch, octopus, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallion, mixed with kimchee ponzu sauce

ROBATA GRILL

Asparagus Robata

$7.00

Yuzu sauce & sesame seed

Beef Short Rib Robata

$11.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Hamachi Kama Robata

$16.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Robata

$13.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Lamb Chop Robata

$15.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Organic Chicken Robata

$9.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Scallop Robata

$17.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Scottish Salmon Robata

$13.00

Teriyaki sauce

Shiitake Mushroom Robata

$7.00

Korean BBQ sauce

Shishito Peppers Robata

$7.00

Bonito flakes & yuzu soy

Whole Squid Robata

$15.00

Togarashi & garlic ponzu sauce

HOT APPETIZERS

Octopus Carpaccio

$17.00

Grilled octopus, basil, garlic, olive oil and black pepper

Blue Crab Gyoza

$15.00

Fried jumbo blue lump crab, cheese, scallions, guacamole & sweet chili sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed in spicy mayo

Dim Sum Platter

$13.00

Crystal Shrimp | Wasabi Pork | Peking Duck | Lobster & Shrimp

Edamame

Steamed with garlic sauce, Sea Salt 6 | Spicy 7

Spring Roll

$6.00

Fried veggie egg roll

Wagyu Beef Gyoza

$15.00

Pan-seared homemade beef gyoza served with garlic dipping sauce

Gyoza (Steamed Or Fried)

$7.00

Pork or vegetable

Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

Chopped white chicken meat, shiitake mushrooms, onion, scallions, pine nuts

Roasted Duck Wrap

$15.00

Roasted duck, Indian pancake, spring mix, avocado, balsamic drizzle

Bun

$9.00

Grilled duck or short rib, cucumber, scallions, oshinko 2 Pieces

Crispy Baby Bok Choy

$10.00

Lightly fried bok choy served with special sauce

Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura

$11.00

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

(With Szechwan Style)

Duck Dumpling

$13.00

Age Tofu

$8.00

SUSHI APPETIZERS

Belly Nigiri

$20.00

Seared tuna belly with foie fras, seared salmon with ikura and seared yellowtail belly

Carpaccio

$17.00

Choice of sea scallop | wahoo | yellowtail, sliced thin sashimi style served with truffle oil, wasabi yuzu, sea salt & fried garlic

Chu Chu Lobster

$18.00

Tuna wrapped with Maine lobster, jalapeno, Japanese ponzu sauce

Escolar With Winter Truffle

$14.00

Seared escolar topped with yuzu & shaved truffle

Foie Gras With Eel

$18.00

Seared foie gras, eel, fresh Asian pear served with honey mustard

Lobster Dip

$18.00

Lobster, shrimp, crab meat, tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and avocado layered wonton chips

Salmon Sashimi New Style

$15.00

Fresh Asian pear, sea salt, truffle oil, dry miso powder

Spicy Tuna Biscuit

$13.00

Crispy rice topped with spicy tuna, jalapenos, caviar, served with eel sauce & wasabi mayo

Spicy Tuna Caviar Tower

$18.00

Chopped tuna with different flavor tobiko, taro chips

Spicy Tuna Fiji

$18.00

Spicy Tuna Pizza

$15.00

Avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Toro Tataki With Foie Gras

$25.00

Seared bluefin tuna belly, foie gras caviar, scallions with special sauce

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$16.00

Sliced yellowtail & jalapeno served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Kumamado Oyster 3pc

$15.00

Kunanado Oyster 6pc

$25.00

A5 Beef Sushi 2pc

$16.00

A5 Beef Tataki

$28.00

King Salmon Tar Tar With Caviar

$22.00

SUSHI BAR ENTREES

Love Boat For Two

$62.00

12 Pieces of sushi & 12 sashimi rainbow roll & sex on the moon roll

Osaka Chirashi

$29.00

Assorted sashimi, oshiko, ikura, rice seasoning, masago, tamago over rice

Pirate Boat For Three

$92.00

18 Pieces of sashimi 18 Pieces of sushi Salmon crunch roll, out of control roll, sex on the moon

Sashimi Girl

$32.00

16 Pieces of sashimi

Super Boat

$128.00

24 Pieces sashimi, 24 Pieces sushi, Spicy Tuna Roll Salmon Crunch Roll, Sex on the Moon Roll, Spiderman Roll

Sushi & Sashimi Platter

$36.00

6 Pieces of sushi & 12 sashimi yellowtail scallion roll

Tricolor Sashimi

$31.00

Tricolor Sushi

$31.00

5 Pieces of Tuna, 5 Pieces Salmon & 5 Pieces of Yellowtail

Yakitori Nigiri

$31.00

9 pics of chef’s selected sushi & Spicy Tuna Roll

SUSHI & SASHIMI

________________

Aji (Japanese Mackerel) Sushi

$7.00

One Piece per order*

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sushi

$6.00

One Piece per order*

Conch Sushi

$4.00

One Piece per order*

Ebi (Shrimp) Sushi

$3.00

One Piece per order*

Escolar (White Tuna) Sushi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Hamachi Belly Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Hirame (Fluke) Sushi

$4.50Out of stock

One Piece per order*

Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sushi

$6.00

One Piece per order*

Ika (Squid) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) Sushi

$7.00

One Piece per order*

Kani (Imitation Crab) Sushi

$3.00

One Piece per order*

King Wild Salmon Sushi

$7.00

One Piece per order*

Madai (Japanese Snapper) Sushi

Out of stock

One Piece per order*

Masago (Fish Egg) Sushi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Otoro Sushi

$11.00

One Piece per order*

Salmon Belly Sushi

$6.00

One Piece per order*

Salmon Sushi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Tako (Octopus) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Tamago (Egg) Sushi

$3.00

One Piece per order*

Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sushi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Tuna (Big Eye) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Unagi (Eel) Sushi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sushi

$12.00

One Piece per order*

Wahoo Sushi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

________________

Aji (Japanese Mackerel) Sashimi

$7.00Out of stock

One Piece per order*

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp) Sashimi

$6.00

One Piece per order*

Conch Sashimi

$4.00

Two Pieces per order*

Ebi (Shrimp) Sashimi

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

Escolar (White Tuna) Sashimi

$4.50

Two Pieces per order*

Hamachi (Yellowtail) Sashimi

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

Hamachi Belly Sashimi

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

Hirame (Fluke) Sashimi

$4.50Out of stock

Two Pieces per order*

Hotategai (Sea Scallop) Sashimi

$6.00

One Piece per order*

Ika (Squid) Sashimi

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sashimi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Kampachi (Baby Yellowtail) Sashimi

$7.00

Two Pieces per order*

Kani (Imitation Crab) Sashimi

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

King Wild Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Two Pieces per order*

Madai (Japanese Snapper) Sashimi

Out of stock

Two Pieces per order*

Masago (Fish Egg) Sashimi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Otoro Sashimi

$11.00

Two Pieces per order*

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$6.00

Two Pieces per order*

Salmon Sashimi

$4.50

Two Pieces per order*

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

Tamago (Egg) Sashimi

$3.00

Two Pieces per order*

Tobiko (Flying Fish Egg) Sashimi

$4.50

One Piece per order*

Tuna (Big Eye) Sashimi

$5.00

Two Pieces per order*

Unagi (Eel) Sashimi

$5.00

One Piece per order*

Uni (Sea Urchin) Sashimi

$12.00

One Piece per order*

Wahoo Sashimi

$4.50

Two Pieces per order*

CLASSIC & HAND ROLLS

-----------------------

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Blue Crab Roll

$18.00

California Roll

$7.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$12.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel & Avocado Roll

$10.00

JB Roll

$8.00

Jb Tempura Roll

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese, scallion, tempura fried with eel sauce

Mexican Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$9.00

Philadelpia Roll

$9.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$14.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$10.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Spicy Rinbow

$15.00

Futo Maki Roll

$15.00

-----------------------

Avocado H/R

$6.00

California H/R

$7.00

Cucumber H/R

$6.00

Eel & Avocado H/R

$10.00

JB H/R

$8.00

Mexican H/R

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, jalapeno, asparagus, avocado, topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce

Philadelpia H/R

$9.00

Salmon Avocado H/R

$9.00

Salmon H/R

$7.00

Salmon Skin & Cucumber H/R

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura H/R

$8.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce

Spicy Crab H/R

$8.00

Spicy Salmon H/R

$9.00

Spicy Scallop H/R

$14.00

Spicy Tuna H/R

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail H/R

$10.00

Sweet Potato H/R

$7.00

Tuna Avocado H/R

$9.00

Tuna H/R

$7.00

Veggie H/R

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion H/R

$10.00

CUCUMBER WRAP

-----------------------

Crab Wrap

$10.00

Kani, avocado

Garden Wrap

$9.00

Assorted vegetables

Lobster & Shrimp Wrap

$15.00

Lobster, shrimp, avocado, asparagus

Rainbow Wrap*

$14.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, asparagus

Salmon Wrap*

$11.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spicy Tuna Wrap*

$11.00

Spicy tuna, scallions

SIGNATURE ROLLS

-----------------------

Black Dragon

$17.00

Tempura soft shell crab, cucumber, cream cheese, topped with eel, avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Eel Lover Roll

$17.00

Eel, cucumber, topped with eel tempura and eel sauce

Firecracker

$15.00

Salmon, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, fish eggs & eel sauce

Golden Scallop

$18.00

Tiger shrimp, avocado, mango, soy paper topped with dynamite scallops, masago & eel sauce

Hard Rock

$17.00

Spicy tuna, avocado wrapped in a soy paper, topped with rock shrimp tempura flake & eel sauce

Hot N’ Spicy Yellowtail

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, masago, scallion, avocado, jalapeno sauce

Little Tuna Tower

$15.00

Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, tempura fried topped with, spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, eel sauce

Lobster Bomb

$29.00

Tempura lobster, avocado, asparagus, masago with a side of tempura lobster tail, served with spicy mayo & eel sauce

Lobster Dynamite

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, cream cheese topped with avocado, baked dynamite lobster & eel sauce

Lobster Seabass

$31.00

Tempura lobster, cucumber, spicy kani, topped with baked seabass, avocado, eel sauce

Lobster Tower

$19.00

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried topped with lobster salsa & eel sauce

Long Island

$15.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, asparagus topped with fresh wahoo, cilantro, onion, tempura flakes & Japanese dressing

Out Of Control

$15.00

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, scallions wrapped in soy paper, topped with avocado, four kinds of tobiko, spicy mayo, kimchee, eel sauce

Red Dragon

$15.00

Salmon, avocado, mango topped with tiger shrimp, spicy tuna & spicy mayo

Red Hot

$15.00

Spicy tuna, tempura flakes topped with fresh tuna, jalapeno & kimchee sauce

Rocky Mountain

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy lobster salad with avocado, masago, eel sauce

Screaming Honey

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, avocado, topped with spicy crab, jalapeno and sriracha sauce

Sea Port

$16.00

Salmon, yellowtail, tuna, masago, asparagus topped with avocado, tiger shrimp, jalapeno & eel sauce

Sex On The Moon

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura flakes & sweet chili sauce

Sexy Lady

$17.00

Spicy tuna, & tempura flakes wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, mango salsa

Spiderman

$14.00

Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, avocado, masago, lettuce, topped with eel sauce

Sunset

$15.00

Super Crunch

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, kani, cream cheese, avocado, tempura fried, served with spicy mayo, kimchee & eel sauce

Tiger

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, tiger shrimp, eel & fish eggs

Tokyo Sun

$14.00

Shrimp, avocado, mango, topped with salmon & lemon

Triole Sexy

$16.00

Yellowtail, tuna, salmon, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, salmon, yellowtail, mayo, spicy miso, eel sauce, crispy rice

Tropical

$14.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado tempura fried with eel sauce, topped with guacamole

Tsunami

$16.00

Spicy yellowtail, asparagus, jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes

Tuna Lover

$17.00

Tuna Lover (No Rice)

$17.00

Tuna wrapped in spicy crab meat, spicy tuna & peanuts, seaweed salad topped with Tobiko, wasabi mayo & eel sauce

Ultimate Seabass

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, jalapeno, avocado wrapped in soy paper topped with miso seabass, eel sauce

Valentine

$16.00

Tuna, salmon, masago, avocado topped with tuna (Heart Shape)

Volcano Scallop

$17.00

California roll topped with dynamite scallops, masago, eel sauce

Yaki Toro

$22.00

Spicy crab, avocado, topped with toro, served with truffle soy reduction

Snow Mountain

$15.00

Green Phoenix

$17.00

Spicy Rainbow

$17.00

Snow Mountain

$17.00

Blue Crab Dynomite

$22.00

Hot Bud Roll

$18.00

NOODLE STIR

Hong Kong Wok Noodle

$15.00

Egg noodles, shiitake mushroom, onions, scallions, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Japanese thick white noodles, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, scallions | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4

Yakisoba

$15.00

Japanese egg noodles stir fried in yakisoba sauce with scallions, shiitake mushrooms, bell peppers | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4

Pad Thai

$15.00

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, scallions and peanuts sautéed in Pad Thai sauce | Choice of chicken or tofu | add shrimp, calamari or beef +$4

FRIED RICE

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef Fried Rice

$17.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$17.00

Mixed Vegetables Fried Rice

$14.00

Volcano Fried Rice

$20.00

Aluminum fire torched shrimp, scallops, calamari, chicken, egg, scallions served spicy with XO sauce

Yakitori Signature Fried Rice

$16.00

Black rice, chicken, vegetables, onions, egg, scallions

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

NOODLE SOUP BOWL

Duck & Lobster Shrimp Wonton

$16.00

Egg noodles, garlic, cilantro, bok choy & scallions in a special broth

Spicy Seafood Udon

$18.00

Udon noodles, Shrimp, scallops, calamari, bok choy, scallions garlic

Tonkotsu Ramen

$16.00

Authentic Japanese ramen noodle soup, pork cashu, fish cake, soft boiled egg, scallions, corn, pickled bamboo shoots

KITCHEN ENTREES

Chicken Katsu

$16.00

Crispy Beef With Orange And Tangerine Peel

$18.00

Crispy Pipa Duck

$26.00

Fried marinated duck with seasoned vegetables Sauce Choices: Sweet Chili | Thai Basil | Thai Curry

Filet Mignon With Shishito Peppers

$33.00

Sir fry shishito peppers, onions, basil & black pepper sauce

Kobe Skirt Steak

$30.00

Australian wagyu beef served over wok tossed fresh ginger, bean sprouts & scallions

Miso Seabass

$32.00

Grilled seabass, ginger, shiitake mushroom, special soy sauce

Mongolian Beef

$18.00

Stir-fried beef, scallions, carrots, onions, spicy chili Mongolian sauce

Peking Duck

Shredded cucumber & scallion pancakes, homemade hoisin sauce HALF 33 | FULL 65

Red Curry

Homemade curry paste, coconut cream, bamboo shoots, basil, zucchini, pepper Choice of: Chicken or Tofu 19 | Shrimp or Squid 20 | Seafood Combo 30

Salmon Kha Pow

$27.00

Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, black bean sauce

Seafood Clay Pot

$26.00

Jumbo shrimp, scallop, calamari, snow peas, mushrooms, potato, XO sauce

Signature Lobster Pad Thai (No Rice)

$30.00

Lightly battered lobster tail (8oz) sauteed with rice noodles, egg, scallions, onion, bean sprouts in a Pad Thai sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.00

Teriyaki With Seasonal Veggies

Chicken 17 | Filet Mignon 33 | Salmon 27

Whole Snapper

$35.00

Semi-boneless fried snapper served with seasonal vegetables, pine nuts, fresh ginger sauce, potato, snow pea and sweet chili sauce

Chicken With Veg

$18.00

DESSERT

Molten Truffle Cake

$9.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$7.00

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.00

Tempura Banana

$7.00

Mochi

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

SIDES

Side Jasmine White Rice

$2.50

Side Brown Rice

$2.50

Side Black Rice

$2.50

Side Steam Veggies

$7.00

Side Stirfry Veggies

$7.00

Side Steam Broccoli

$7.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$2.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.00

SIDE SAUCES

Extra Ginger

$0.50

Extra Wasabi

$0.50

Side Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Dimsum Sauce

$0.50

Side Eel Sauce

$0.50

Side Ginger Dressing

$0.50

Side Hoisin Sauce

$0.50

Side Kimchee Sauce

$1.00

Side Ponzu Sauce

$0.50

Side Soy Sauce

$0.50

Side Spicy Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Side Truffle Soy

$0.50

Side Wasabi Mayo

$0.50

Side Wasabi Soy

$0.50

Half Pint Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Pint GInger Dressing

$12.00

Kimchi Sauce

$0.50

Poke Bowls

L - Poke Bowl A

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, edamame, avocado, scallions, spicy crab, seaweed salad, nori special sauce

L - Poke Bowl B

$14.95

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, seaweed salad, scallions, avocado, mango special sauce

Double Roll Specials

L - Double Roll

$12.95

Bento Boxes

Bento Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

3 Pieces sushi, 4 Pieces sashimi

Bento Shrimp Tempura & Vegetables

$14.95

3 Pieces sushi, 4 Pieces sashimi

Bento Bang Bang Shrimp

$14.95

3 Pieces sushi, 4 Pieces sashimi

Bento Grilled Salmon

$16.95

3 Pieces sushi, 4 Pieces sashimi

Bento Pad Thai

$14.95

Asian Lunches

L-Beef Hibachi FR

$12.95

Egg, onion, scallion, garlic with & vegetables

L - Chicken Teriyaki

$11.95

Grilled white meat chicken, stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice

L -Vegetables FR

$11.95

Egg, onion, scallion, garlic with mixed stir fry vegetables

L - Hong Kong Wok Noodle With Chicken

$11.95

Stir fried egg noodles, shiitake mushrooms, onions, scallions, bell peppers

L - Mongolian Beef

$13.95

Stir fried beef, onions, scallions, carrots, spicy chili sauce, jasmine rice

L - Pad Thai With Chicken

$11.95

Sautéed rice noodles, chicken, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, ground peanuts

L - Red Curry With Chicken

$11.95

Bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini, onion, basil leaves, jasmine rice

L - Salmon Kha Pow

$16.95

Grilled salmon filet, basil leaves, bell peppers, scallions, jasmine rice

L - Yakisoba Chicken

$12.95

Stir fried Japanese egg noodles, scallions, bell peppers, onions, shiitake mushrooms

Sushi & Sashimi Lunch

L - Sushi

$12.95

L - Sashimi

$13.95

L - Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$14.95

Small Platters

S1

$115.00

S2

$140.00

S3

$148.00

Medium Platters

M1

$205.00

M2

$216.00

M3

$238.00

Large Platters

L1

$285.00

L2

$335.00

Salad Platters

Seaweed Salad Platter

$28.00

House Salad Platter

$28.00

Hot Entree Platters

Chicken Teriyaki Platter

$72.00

Hong Kong Wok Noodle w/ Chicken Platter

$68.00

Pad Thai w/ Chicken Platter

$68.00

Fried Rice w/ Chicken Platter

$68.00

Fried Rice w/ Beef Platter

$68.00

Appetizer Platters

Edamame Platter

$25.00

Spring Roll Platter

$45.00

Chicken Robata Platter

$55.00

Beef Robata Platter

$55.00

Pork Gyoza Platter

$45.00

Vegetable Gyoza Platter

$45.00

Lobster & Shrimp Shumai Platter

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Yakitori has been a landmark destination in East Boca for those seeking authentic Japanese cuisine. We are known for our traditional Japanese cuisine and extensive menu. Our restaurant is centrally located in Royal Palm Plaza in beautiful East Boca Raton. We have been serving Boca Raton for many years and are well known by the locals who know where to go for great sushi and a relaxing atmosphere.

Website

Location

271 Southeast Mizner Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

