Cote France

review star

No reviews yet

100 Plaza Real S

Boca Raton, FL 33432

FOOD

Breakfast & Lunch

Side Potatoes

$2.60

Side Fruits

$2.60

Side Salad

French Baguette

$5.00

Multigrain Baguette

$9.30

Half French Baguette

$2.90

Half Multigrain Baguette

$5.60

Bagel

English Muffin

Le Français

$16.50

Panier Gourmand

$17.80

Croissant Breakfast

$15.20

Croissant Norway

$16.00

Salmon Breakfast

$17.80

French Toasts

$11.40

French Toasts Full

$17.80

Traditionnel Sandwich

$15.20

Bagel Norway

$16.50

Bagel Florentin

$13.90

Club Breakfast (2 Levels)

$17.80

Fresh Fruits Salad Bowl

$9.80

Oatmeal & Fresh Fruits

$11.40

Avocado Toast Bacon

$16.00

Avocado Toast Salmon

$20.60

Eggs Plain

$11.40

Build Your Eggs - 1 Ingredient

$13.30

Build Your Eggs - 2 Ingredients

$15.20

Build Your Eggs - 3 Ingredients

$16.90

Build Your Eggs - 4 Ingredients

$18.00

Eggs Benedictine

Eggs Hard Boiled

$10.10

Eggs Over Easy

$11.40

Eggs Over Medium

$11.40

Eggs Over Hard

$11.40

Eggs Poached

$11.40

Eggs Sunny Side Up

$11.40

Crepe Sweet Plain

$7.50

Crepe Sugar

$8.80

Crepe Framboisine

$13.90

Crepe Nutella

$10.00

Crepe Nutella Fruits

$12.70

Crepe Sauvage

$12.70

Crepe Amandine

$13.90

Waffle Sweet Plain

$7.50

Waffle Sugar

$8.80

Waffle Framboisine

$13.90

Waffle Nutella

$10.00

Waffle Nutella Fruits

$12.70

Waffle Sauvage

$12.70

Waffle Amandine

$13.90

Sandwich French Hot Dog

$15.20

Sandwich Le Normandy

$15.20

Sandwich Le Limousin

$15.20

Sandwich Le Lyonnais

$15.20

Sandwich Le Bayonnais

$15.20

Sandwich Le Paris

$15.20

Sandwich Campagnard

$15.20

Sandwich M.T.B.

$15.20

Sandwich Tuna

$16.50

Sandwich Champetre

$16.50

Sandwich Paris Normandy

$17.80

Sandwich Mixte

$17.80

Sandwich Le Fleury

$17.80

Sandwich Addison

$17.80

Sandwich Trois Fromages

$19.00

Sandwich Le Gourmet

$19.00

Croissant Ham & Swiss

$15.20

Croissant Ham & Brie

$15.20

Croissant M.T.B.

$15.20

Croissant Le Montparnasse

$16.50

Croissant Tuna

$17.80

Croissant Sunny

$17.80

Croissant Shrimps

$18.90

Club BLT

$15.20

Club Nordique

$17.80

Club Turkey (2 Levels)

$17.80

Club Parisien (2 Levels)

$19.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.20

Croque Madame

$16.50

Salad Mixte

$13.00

Salad Vegie

$15.20

Salad Mozzarella

$15.20

Salad Caesar

$16.50

Salad Malou

$17.80

Salad Fermiere

$17.80

Salad Normandy

$17.80

Salad Parisienne

$17.80

Salad Chevrette

$17.80

Salad Auvergnate

$19.00

Salad Nicoise

$19.00

Salad Fraicheur

$20.30

Salad De La Mer

$20.30

Salad Cote France

$20.30

Regular Quiches

Large Quiches

Tartine Bruschetta

$15.90

Tartine Fraicheur

$17.80

Tartine Nordique

$19.00

Tartine Catalane

$19.00

Tartine Shrimps

$20.30

Crepe Plain

$11.40

Build Your Crepe - 1 Ingredient

$13.30

Build Your Crepe - 2 Ingredients

$15.20

Build Your Crepe - 3 Ingredients

$16.90

Build Your Crepe - 4 Ingredients

$18.00

Crepe Ham & Swiss

$15.80

Crepe Complete

$17.10

Crepe Oceane

$18.40

Combo Classic

$15.80

Combo Plus

$19.70

Combo Premium

$22.50

Soup French Onions

$13.90

Soup Tomato Basil

$11.40

Soup Of The Day

Potatoes Pie

$16.50

Platter Charcuterie

$24.10

Platter Fromages

$24.10

Platter Mix

$24.10

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.90

Le Petit Dej

$13.90

Creme Brulee

$7.60

Tiramisu

$8.20

Fresh Fruits Salad Bowl

$9.80

Tart Peach Almond Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.60

Tart Pear Almond Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.60

Tart Apple Custard Cream Slice With 1 Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$10.60

Cheesecake With Fresh Raspberries & Raspberry Sauce

$10.60

Profiteroles

$12.70

Coffee Gourmand

$13.90

Tea Gourmand

$13.90

Pastries

Individual Pastries

Mini Pastries

Biscuits

Large Tarts

Large Cakes

Custom Cakes

Deposit Fees

Coffee Jars

$30.00

Macaron Pyramid

$60.00

DRINKS

Drinks Hot

Hot Cappuccino

$5.10+

Hot Espresso

$4.20+

Hot Latte

$5.00+

Hot Macchiato

$4.30+

Hot Mocaccino

$5.30+

Hot Peppermint Latte

$7.40+

Hot Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$7.40+

Hot Americano

$4.30+

Hot Black Coffee

$3.90+

Hot Black Coffee With Milk

$4.10+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Milk

$3.00+

Hot Tea Regular

$5.10

Hot Tea Organic

$6.30

Drinks Cold

Still Water

$3.50+

Sparking Water

$4.30+

Sparking Lemon Lime

$6.40

Sparking Lemon

$6.40

Sparking Pomegranate

$6.40

Sparking Orange

$6.40

Sparking Grapefruit

$6.40

Organic Lemonade

$4.40

Coke Regular

$3.60

Coke Diet

$3.60

Coke Zero

$3.60

Sprite

$3.60

Orange Juice

$5.30+

Snapple Diet Lemon

$4.30

Snapple Diet Raspberry

$4.30

Snapple Diet Peach

$4.30

Snapple Lemon

$4.30

Apple Juice

$4.20

Cranberry Juice

$4.20

Iced Tea

$4.00+

Arnold Palmer

$5.40

Tea Regular

$5.10

Tea Organic

$6.30

Iced Cappuccino

$5.10+

Iced Espresso

$4.20+

Iced Latte

$5.00+

Iced Macchiato

$4.30+

Iced Mocaccino

$5.30+

Iced Peppermint Latte

$7.40+

Iced Spiced Pumpkin Latte

$7.40+

Iced Americano

$4.30+

Iced Black Coffee

$3.90+

Iced Black Coffee With Milk

$4.10+

Fruit Smoothie

$7.60+

Iced Chocolate

$5.00+

Iced Milk

$3.00+

Drinks with Alcohol

La Ch'Ti (Amber)

$9.90

La Ch'Ti (Blond)

$9.90

La Cadette (Blond)

$7.70

Bloody Mary

$11.30

Mimosa

$11.30

Bellini

$11.30

Kir

$10.20

Kir Royal

$11.30

GLS Amelie Latourelle (Merlot)

$10.10

GLS Domaine Epicurial (Cote Du Rhone)

$13.10

GLS Aries (Malbec)

$18.30

GLS Maision Blanche (Bordeaux)

$14.60

GLS Vins Descombe (Pinto Nori Bourgogne)

$16.60

GLS Village La Tourelle (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$12.66

GLS Chateau De Ribebon (Bordeaux)

$13.66

GLS Sur De Los Andres (Melbec)

$11.85

GLS Charles Brotte Grand Vallon (Cote Du Rhone)

$11.58

GLS Alexis Lichine (Merlot)

$9.93

BTL Amelie Latourelle (Merlot)

$42.30

BTL Domaine Epicurial (Cote Du Rhone)

$54.80

BTL Aries (Malbec)

$76.50

BTL Maision Blanche (Bordeaux)

$61.20

BTL Vins Descombe (Pinto Nori Bourgogne)

$70.10

BTL Village La Tourelle (Cabernet Sauvignon)

$53.44

BTL Chateau De Ribebon (Bordeaux)

$57.66

BTL Sur De Los Andres (Melbec)

$49.99

BTL Charles Brotte Grand Vallon (Cote Du Rhone)

$48.85

BTL Alexis Lichine (Merlot)

$41.91

GLS Vins Descombe (Chardonnay Bourgogne)

$16.60

GLS Paradosso (Pinto Girgio)

$9.20

GLS Parlez-vous La Loire (Sauvignon)

$11.50

GLS Bruno M (Riesling Germany)

$11.50

GLS Regis Jouan (Sancerre)

$16.60

GLS Dr Hans Vonmuller (Riesling Germany)

$10.80

GLS The Little Sheep of France (Sauvignon Loire)

$10.60

GLS San Cipriano (Pinto Girgio)

$8.67

GLS Les Cotilles (Chardonnay Bourgogne)

$11.79

BTL Vins Descombe (Chardonnay Bourgogne)

$70.10

BTL Paradosso (Pinto Girgio)

$38.30

BTL Parlez-vous La Loire (Sauvignon)

$48.60

BTL Bruno M (Riesling Germany)

$48.60

BTL Regis Jouan (Sancerre)

$70.10

BTL Dr Hans Vonmuller (Riesling Germany)

$45.56

BTL The Little Sheep of France (Sauvignon Loire)

$44.72

BTL San Cipriano (Pinto Girgio)

$36.58

BTL Les Cotilles (Chardonnay Bourgogne)

$49.75

GLS Estandon (Cotes De Provence)

$13.10

GLS Chateau Montaud (Cotes De Provence)

$11.90

BTL Estandon (Cotes De Provence)

$55.28

BTL Chateau Montaud (Cotes De Provence)

$50.25

GLS Veuve Dubarry (Blanc de Blanc)

$9.91

BTL Veuve Dubarry (Blanc de Blanc)

$41.81

BTL Prosecco

$16.66

BTL Aubert et Fils (Brut)

$105.00

BTL Paul Dangin (Brut)

$109.90

DELICATESSEN

Jams

Jams (8oz)

Jams (1oz)

Biscuits

Madeleines Bag (5 Pieces)

$10.20

Meringues Bag White (4 Pieces)

$6.40

Meringues Bag Colors (4 Pieces)

$6.40

Meringue Chocolate

$4.70

Meringue White

$3.90

Breads

Croutons Bag

$3.50

Coffees & Teas

Espresso Beans Regular

$57.70

Espresso Beans Decaf

$56.70

Candies & Sauces

French Nougat Bag

$11.90

French Nougat Individual Bar

$3.10

Haribo Strawberry Bag

$5.20

Lollipops

Whipped Cream (32oz)

$12.00

Syrups

Syrup Raspberry

$11.80

Syrup Strawberry

$11.80

Syrup Grenadine

$11.80

Syrup Passion Fruit

$11.80

Syrup Peach

$11.80

Syrup Lemon

$11.80

Condiments

Dressing Container (16oz)

$8.80

Dressing Container (08oz)

$4.70

Dressing Tuna Mix (16oz)

$19.20

Dressing Tuna Mix (08oz)

$10.10

Dressing Avocado Mix (16oz)

$26.90

Dressing Avocado Mix (08oz)

$13.80

Dressing Cornichons (16oz)

$8.80

Dressing Cornichons (08oz)

$4.70
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

100 Plaza Real S, Boca Raton, FL 33432

